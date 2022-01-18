Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 140 Slaapkamers
The Platinum Suite ligt naast het Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station en biedt kamers met gratis draadloos internet. Het ligt op 15 minuten van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.
Elke kamer heeft een balkon, kabel-tv en airconditioning.
Er is gratis parkeergelegenheid bij het hotel.
1.7 Standard Twin Room
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.
