BANGKOK TEST & GO

De Platinum Suite - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
676 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
The Platinum Suite - Image 0
The Platinum Suite - Image 1
The Platinum Suite - Image 2
The Platinum Suite - Image 3
The Platinum Suite - Image 4
The Platinum Suite - Image 5
+19 foto's
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 140 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de De Platinum Suite De Platinum Suite zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

The Platinum Suite ligt naast het Ramkamheang BTS Airport Link Station en biedt kamers met gratis draadloos internet. Het ligt op 15 minuten van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.

Elke kamer heeft een balkon, kabel-tv en airconditioning.

Er is gratis parkeergelegenheid bij het hotel.

Score
2.9/5
Gemiddelde
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
1
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij De Platinum Suite , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇵🇭John Prieto

Beoordeeld op 18/01/2022
Aangekomen 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
Minpunten
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

Beoordeeld op 05/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
Pluspunten     
  • Near airport
Minpunten
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

Beoordeeld op 04/01/2022
Aangekomen 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
Pluspunten     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

