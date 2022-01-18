AQ酒店客房总数 140 卧室
伙伴医院 Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital
Platinum Suite酒店位于Ramkamheang BTS机场链接站旁边，提供带免费无线上网的客房。距素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）15分钟路程。
每间客房均设有阳台，带有线频道的电视和空调。
酒店设有免费停车场。
1.7 Standard Twin Room
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.