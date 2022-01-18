AQ酒店客房总数 140 卧室 伙伴医院 Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Platinum Suite酒店位于Ramkamheang BTS机场链接站旁边，提供带免费无线上网的客房。距素万那普机场（Suvarnabhumi Airport）15分钟路程。 每间客房均设有阳台，带有线频道的电视和空调。 酒店设有免费停车场。

分数 2.9 /5 平均数 基于 3 评论 评分 0 优秀的 1 非常好 1 平均数 1 较差的 0 糟糕的 白金套房的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 白金套房 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇵🇭 John Prieto 到达 02/01/2022 1.7 Standard Twin Room 正数 Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely 负面的 Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately. Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended. 🇺🇸 atsushi kawaguchi 到达 19/12/2021 3.4 Standard King Room 正数 Near airport 负面的 No nearby services A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable. 🇭🇺 Gyula Tajti 到达 15/12/2021 3.8 Standard King Room 正数 communication I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

