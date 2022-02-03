Total AQ Hotel Rooms 74 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital👩‍⚕️

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 169 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Silver Palm in a prioritized manner, and The Silver Palm will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio 45 m² ฿29,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase Balcony Balcony (Full Access) Family Suites Fitness Allowed HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Smoking Rooms Available Work Space

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant The Silver Palm Deluxe 40 m² ฿35,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant One Bed Residence 60 m² ฿42,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two Bed Residence 95 m² ฿79,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿58,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿53,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

The Silver Palm @Hua Mark Station is an urban SHA Extra Plus certified resort and residence located near Hua Mak Airport Rail Link station in Bangkok. The rooms offered for Test & Go package and quarantine feature private balconies, kitchens, and dining areas.

Amenities / Features The airport picks up service from Suvarnabhumi International Airport to the hotel.

Complimentary Daily 3 meals per day (Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner) from the selected menu.

Complimentary Daily 4 bottles of drinking water.

Complimentary Hi-speed Wifi internet and 200+ cable TV channels

Free Sim-Card

Private restroom & Shower

Every room has a spacious outdoor balcony, where you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

Room cleaning.

10% discount on food and beverage from room service; 10% discount on laundry service

Rate are in Thai Baht and inclusive of VAT and service charge

COVID-19 Tests were conducted on the property

Twice-Daily temperature monitoring

24 hours nurse on duty

Obtaining official COVID-19 Free certificate

Admittance to the hospital if testing positive for COVID-19

In case of infection, the hospital will be responsible and coordinating the treatment of patients accordingly

Score 4.3 /5 Very Good Based on 48 reviews Rating 16 Excellent 27 Very Good 5 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible The Silver Palm, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Silver Palm SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇨🇦 dave Arrived on 20/01/2022 3.7 Studio Positives staff respectful and helpful

location ez access to hua mak skytrain

room large, comfortable, clean, big balcony

food ok, kitchen staff try to accommodate requests, some thai dishes good ex. pad krapao talay, food usually arrives at room warm.

nice pool area

price competitive Negatives payment method not secure- pic of both sides of credit required to give by email - had to cancel card after payment for security.

tv has a few english news channels but no other english channels - an issue if staying 1 week - no problem if test and go

wifi fast enough but limited access - again not problem if only 1 nite due to location and large room size i would like to stay here again after covid. pool large and clean but could not use due to covid protocols. there is construction next door but only noisy in day time. some thai food is very good here but their attempt at western dishes futile. was impressed by staff - all friendly, respectful, helpful. considering all the quarantine hotel horror stories out there i feel lucky to have found this property. 🇺🇸 Michael Cantrell Arrived on 14/01/2022 5.0 Studio Positives friendly

Accommodating

Helpful

Timely Service Arrived on a midnight flight. The transfer process at the airport was a little confused but not too bad. Got to the hotel, got tested, ate some of the food they had ready for me, got a little sleep, got the results and was on my way by 11 AM. 🇩🇪 Micha Liebernich Arrived on 20/01/2022 3.4 Studio Positives Spacious rooms and balcony

Friendly, attentive and helpful staff (big plus)

Good WiFi

Considering the room size, the prices are not bad Negatives Noisy construction site directly in front (photos attached). Workers active every day, around 9:30-17:30 (except Sundays). 2 of the 3 buildings facing it. Missed that fact from previous reviews. Bring earplugs or headphones!

Loud noises from chairs dragged around everywhere. Maybe some new chair leg glides would be an idea?!

The food. Its was cold or best case lukewarm, every time. Requested a Pan/Pot at day 2 which helped for some dishes. Taste-wise so so, couldn't always eat it and ordered food panda some of the days.

Switched room on day 5 due to all night long phone calls of the guy in the room next to me (walls quite thin) and I had to work on day time.

Uncomfortable bed in 2nd room, strangely thick and uneven topper on the mattress. Was afraid to remove it tho :)

2nd room (only one was available) had problems which the 1st hadn't. Bad smell, like mold from the aircon and no warm water in the shower but at least quiet nights. Unfortunately I had to enter TH in Jan where test&go was paused. For 1 night the place is fine, 7 days were tough. 🇹🇭 Supee Teravaninthorn Arrived on 29/12/2021 3.6 Studio Positives good and attentive service Negatives bed not very comfortable overall, I had a good one day stay. The hotel is situated on a quite alley but close to busy and convenient street in Bangkok. It is not far from airport, and also convenient with the Airport Rail link cost by. Hotel staff are friendly and with good on-tine services. 🇩🇪 Kai Potratz Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.8 Studio Positives Nice comfortable room with balcony. Negatives A microwave in the room would be nice. Well organized, friendly staff. I really enjoyed my stay here very much. Test result came in the morning, so I was able to leave early. 🇬🇧 Adam Lewin Arrived on 23/12/2021 4.4 Studio Positives Good food. Good, friendly service. The ten-day stay was made very welcomimg and accommodating by the friendly staff. All of mt needs were catered for and I will stay there again if needs be. 🇦🇹 Amitachamara Ratnayake Arrived on 11/12/2021 3.3 Studio Positives Balcony was nice, pickup PCR test and staff very friendly. Negatives Food was really non tasting and cold, ok for one night. Was a necessary stay to enter Thailand , would not have wanted to stay longer than a day there - but I guess it can be nice too - but safety measures was great and to have a balcony. 🇹🇭 Siree Sittiratanarangsee Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.9 The Silver Palm Deluxe Positives good food, good service, clean room Negatives next door is constructing a new building Nice hotel, close to Suvarnabhumi airport. Great food. Good measurement and coordinate with fast result. I've got test on 7.00 a.m. next day. 🇬🇧 Stephen Paul Blake Arrived on 02/12/2021 4.2 The Silver Palm Deluxe Positives Very welcoming and efficient. Staff very friendly. Negatives The delivery of the food packages were punctual but often cold . The hotel was relatively close to the airport thus arrived within 20 minutes of leaving the terminal. The room was spacious and the bed very comfortable . If there could have been a microwave oven I would have been able to reheat the food which was always cold 🇬🇧 Kate Murdoch Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.3 Studio Positives Staff: The staff are genuinely kind, efficient and quick to help with requests and queries. They changed my room on arrival to a quieter room, and in better condition. Also went to local mall to buy a yoga mat (200bht) and mosquito zapper for ( - they add 20% to the cost, payable at the end of your stay)

Food: Allowed me to receive some take-aways etc due to special diet (buy a Thai sim at luggage arrivals at Svarnabhumi airport if you're coming directly from abroad). The kitchen tried their best to accommodation dairy / gluten-free / fish only, with some special requests off-menu. but tbh I survived with some dry foods I brought and using the kitchenette (which is basic - a pot, frying pan, 2 x Ikea bowls, plates and mugs. very basic cutlery - it's not set up for home cooking, just for heating hotel food if you want to eat it later than delivered).

Hygiene: Very clean. Cleaner came on day 6. They take it seriously. You'll be met on arrival by a staff member in full PPE!

The room (4102): Good amount of space for budget price (31k). Large balcony, very comfy large bed, modern Thai-Western decor. The separate kitchenette was a saving factor. Not much sun on the balcony (maybe 1 hour in middle of day) due to being ground floor, but this was the trade-off for having a quieter room. This room is on a quiet corridor, so I kept the hotel door open during the day for pleasant breeze coming through. I recommend this room - I would have had very different experience from 2nd floor upwards. Some pleasant small trees with birds etc just outside the balcony.

Gym: There's a small gym, so book it well in advance as only 1 person at a time can use it. Negatives Noise: At time of writing, there is major construction on one side of the hotel. So the 1hour 'relaxation time' outside was noisy. The hotel is also very close to one of the major road highways. However, I was moved to a quieter block of rooms on the other of the construction site, so I suggest asking for a ground floor room in same block (4102).

Food: Consider going upscale if you have significant dietary needs.

'Relaxation time: After the 2nd PCR test you're only allowed to take 1 hour in the morning, with the latest slot starting at 10am. I struggled with being indoors for the rest of the day. There's some regulation about separating people who are pre 2nd PCR test from those who had it done. I feel this is obsolete really now that the regulations have changed for most travellers. Good quality budget choice, with kind staff and large balcony. Ask for a quiet room though at time of booking, and plan carefully if you have special dietary needs. 🇮🇹 Edoardo Sole Arrived on 18/11/2021 4.3 Studio Positives Space, balcony Negatives Cold food It’s a good place for quarantine, near airport with good staff. Choice of foods from Thai to Western but sometime cold. I suggest this place for the confort. 🇹🇭 Lualae Thongchai Arrived on 18/11/2021 4.8 Studio Positives เมนูอาหารมีน้อยไปหน่อย ไวไฟตัดบ่อย Negatives ชอบที่นี่มาก เพราะมีระเบียงกว้าง ชอบที่นี่มาก เพราะมีระเบียงกว้าง ห้องกว้าง มีชั้นเก็บของเยอะ มีแก๊สไฟฟ้าไว้อุ่นอาหารได้ด้วย ขอหม้อกับกระทะได้น่ะ แม่บ้านจะนำมาวางไว้ไห้ที่หน้าห้อง พนักงานต้อนรับดีมาก เวลาขาดเหลืออะไร ติดต่อไปแปปเดียวเขาจะมาส่งไห้ ครั้งต่อไปถ้ามากักตัวอีกก็จะเลือกที่นี่อีก 10วันผ่านไปไม่รู้สึกแย่ แนะนำที่นี่นะครับ 🇸🇬 Saroja karan Arrived on 16/11/2021 4.4 Studio Positives Good Customer service, they were polite and attended to all the queries. Negatives Food might have been a lil better. From airport to hotel , and throughout the stay it was pretty comfortable and also they had a very clean toilet with biget.. balcony was spacious and was able to get fresh air. Overall the staffs there was very friendly and went extra mile to get things from the store nearby. With 20% charge. But still it was all worth as it was still cheaper than getting a delivery.. kudos team. Much love from Singapore 😍😍😍❤️ 🇳🇱 Harmen Joost Mous Arrived on 02/11/2021 4.8 One Bed Residence Positives Lovely balcony with view large room kitchen and bathroom convenient.

Not cozy but basic No decorations.

Friendly staff. Negatives No bath rope it was only a 19 hours stay. Welcoming was very friendly. Within one hour of arrival late afternoon a covid test at the door step. Next morning at 11 the result and off I went. 🇬🇧 Lauren Webster Arrived on 16/10/2021 3.8 Studio Positives Big room

Fridge

Option for microwave

Balcony Negatives Wifi

Food choices The room is great big enough to move around and do work outs etc, the kitchenette is a great addition and i would definitely recommend getting the microwave as the food delivery times aren't the best (lunch arrived at around 11:40am every day). Downside was mainly the wifi it wasnt good even at the best of times. Food choices at the beginning of the week werent great towards the end got a lot better, breakfast couldve had healthier options 🇩🇪 Andre Zimmermann Arrived on 16/09/2021 4.7 Studio Positives Friendly and helpful staff

Relaxing

Balcony

Size of room

Clean and comfy beds

Yummy Thai food

Smooth booking process Negatives Food delivery quite early I couldn't be much happier with my choice. The 55sqm Superior Studio with huge balcony was fantastic for the 14 day ASQ I had to go through. Plenty of space to do sports, even a bit of room running :) Thanks to the balcony and nice open views, it never really felt like quarantine to me, more like staycation. Beds were super clean and very comfortable. Wifi was good most of the time and sufficient for work. Food was delivered early, I made it a habit to eat whenever it was at my door. Portions were plentiful. Except for one 7Eleven order, I ordered coffee from the room service a few times in the afternoon; their Ice Coffee and Double Espresso is really good! Would certainly use Silver Palm again for ASQ. 🇿🇦 Stiaan Laubscher Arrived on 20/09/2021 5.0 The Silver Palm Deluxe Positives Food was really good.

Staff always helpful Negatives Nothing negative to say. It was a pleasant 14 days with so much delicious food. Good wifi. Nice big balcony and snacks from 7/11 delivered to our room. Regularly got clean towels. Expensive but worth the money. 🇹🇭 Jason Harris Arrived on 09/09/2021 4.8 Studio Positives Spacious bright room with comfortable bed - enough space for home workouts (lunges included) and pacing

Nice to have an induction stove to warm up meals

Meals were good on the whole, plus some nice treats from time to time - ice cream, muffins, etc.

Staff response time - Communicating through Line. Requests were solved swiftly

WiFi strong enough to have two laptops + phone virtually day.

TV has HDMI outlet - bring your own HDMI cable - but really enhances the atmosphere of the room

BALCONY - main reason why I chose here - great to have a place to soak up the sun, observe daily life, plus lovely green view!

Large walk-in closet to store suitcases and organise clothes

C19 admin - Temperature checks and PCRs very easy

Easy to sleep - Blackout curtains and no noise pollution from outside. Negatives Cold meals at the start - as delivery time is understandably not aligned to our meal body clocks.

Above issue easily fixed after ordering a cheap pot & pan from JD Central, next day delivery. Very pleased with my choice. Easy to work and relax during this mandatory time. I found the service great, easy to communicate with staff. Would definitely recommend this place if you have to ASQ. 🇫🇷 Dominique Mercier Arrived on 08/09/2021 4.4 Studio Positives Large bright room with comfortable bed

Nice to have a kitchenette so you can organize your meals, and a large fridge

Meals are good, not many choices but good quantities. But you need to add the cost of a microwave rental (1000 baths) as you cannot possibly have diner at 17:30 and meals are served cold.

Very reactive staff. Communicating through Line. Delivery of water or fixing a wrong breakfast delivery was quick.

WiFi had to be fixed on arrival day, done quickly with no fuss. Then no trouble, only reset twice which was done as soon as I called.

You can order from 7/11 via staff (with a 20% fee). Sending order with picture of product makes it very easy

I found the balcony a lifesaver to get noises of outside life, birds and conversations

Being on 3rd floor so on top of the trees

The large walk in closet allows to organize your clothes

Everything for temperatures checks and swabs was easy Negatives Cold meals but easily fixed with the microwave rental.

Noise of scrapping chairs above my room. Fortunately only the last two days. Maybe put something under the chair legs so the noise is attenuated ? I am definitely happy with my choice. I found the service and the staff great, smiling (behind the mask), easy to talk to. It was a quiet stay in a comfortable room. 🇯🇵 Tadayoshi Matsukata Arrived on 10/09/2021 3.6 Studio Positives The atmosphere and construction of the hotel is normal, but there is a large balcony, and the reception staff are very friendly and comfortable. Negatives It was a pity that there was no washing machine and microwave. Also, I feel that the sound in the next room or the room above can be heard relatively. When I used LINE to contact the reception staff with what I wanted, they bought me what I needed from 7-11 and gave me a quick response such as replacing the light bulb.

