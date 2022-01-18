合計AQホテルの部屋 140 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にプラチナムスイート 直接連絡し、 プラチナムスイートが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

ラムカムヘーンBTSエアポートリンク駅のそばに位置するThePlatinumSuiteは、無料の無線インターネット回線付きの客室を提供しています。スワンナプーム空港から15分です。 各部屋にはバルコニー、ケーブルチャンネル付きテレビ、エアコンが備わっています。 ホテルの無料駐車場を利用できます。

スコア 2.9 /5 平均 に基づく 3 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 1 とても良い 1 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい プラチナムスイートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す プラチナムスイート すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇵🇭 John Prieto に到着しました 02/01/2022 1.7 Standard Twin Room ポジティブ Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely ネガ Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately. Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended. 🇺🇸 atsushi kawaguchi に到着しました 19/12/2021 3.4 Standard King Room ポジティブ Near airport ネガ No nearby services A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable. 🇭🇺 Gyula Tajti に到着しました 15/12/2021 3.8 Standard King Room ポジティブ communication I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

