ラムカムヘーンBTSエアポートリンク駅のそばに位置するThePlatinumSuiteは、無料の無線インターネット回線付きの客室を提供しています。スワンナプーム空港から15分です。
各部屋にはバルコニー、ケーブルチャンネル付きテレビ、エアコンが備わっています。
ホテルの無料駐車場を利用できます。
1.7 Standard Twin Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
- Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.
Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.
3.4 Standard King Room
ポジティブ ネガ
A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.
3.8 Standard King Room
ポジティブ
I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.