Платиновый люкс - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
оценка с
676
Обновление February 9, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 140 Спальни
Партнерская больница Vichaivej Nongkhaem Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Платиновый люкс в приоритетном порядке, и Платиновый люкс будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Booking requests for The Platinum Suite are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Отель Platinum Suite расположен рядом со станцией метро Ramkamheang BTS, откуда можно добраться до аэропорта. К услугам гостей номера с бесплатным беспроводным доступом в Интернет. Он находится в 15 минутах езды от аэропорта Суварнабхуми.

В каждом номере есть балкон, телевизор с кабельными каналами и кондиционер.

На территории отеля имеется бесплатная парковка.

Если бы вы были гостем в Платиновый люкс , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇵🇭John Prieto

Проверено на 18/01/2022
Прибыл 02/01/2022
1.7 Standard Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Nothing positive. Bangkok Test & Go suspended and even though they have a 90% refund policy, nothing. The hotel is ignoring me completely
Отрицательные
  • Scammers. I am now speaking to a lawyer about getting this refund. The hotel is opening the emails because I am tracking them. I was then told there email system has been hacked so,m if you receive an email from them, delete it immediately.

Just terrible service and being completely ignored by hotel staff nbow we are requesting a refund because test & go has been suspended.

🇺🇸atsushi kawaguchi

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
3.4 Standard King Room
Положительные     
  • Near airport
Отрицательные
  • No nearby services

A reasonable accommodation for test and go transit. Near air link but taxi to station just as reasonable.

🇭🇺Gyula Tajti

Проверено на 04/01/2022
Прибыл 15/12/2021
3.8 Standard King Room
Положительные     
  • communication

I've stayed at The Platinum Hotel during my one-night quarantine. Prior my visit, the communication with the hotel was excellent; they always replied to my emails within a few hours. My arrival was well-ordered. The twin room was clean and spacious. The food was adequate. Overall, I had a pleasant stay there.

