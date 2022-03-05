Total AQ Hotel Rooms 105 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Mirror Door 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Fees for Children
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 is just a 3-minute walk from On Nut BTS SkyTrain Station.
Offering spacious rooms with a satellite TV, it features an outdoor pool and free WiFi.
The rooms and apartments at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit include a fridge and in-room safe.
The hotel’s restaurant offers different cuisines with a la carte menu everyday.
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit is a 2-minute walk to Lotus Shopping Centre and Big C Shopping Centre. Free on-site parking is provided at the hotel.
Amenities / Features
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
Score
4.0/5
Very Good
Based on 17 reviews
If you were a guest at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
Positives
Negatives
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
Negatives
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivesNegatives
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
Negatives
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
Negatives
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
PositivesNegatives
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivesNegatives
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Positives
Negatives
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Large variety of food, clean and comfortable room, good service, relatively stable Wifi connection, though I had some difficulty connecting it on the first day
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
PositivesNegatives
- Stuck for 14days with construction work and the dishonest nature of not being told of the construction work beforehand.
Well where to start, firstly don't take any notice of previous reviews, because not for weeks and weeks of construction work. No respect for people trapped in a room for 14 days with no chance of escape. They are accepting people even though they will not tell you until you are in the room via the app line that there's work going on. They want people to pay the 35000 because they know you can't change hotels. After days of listening to Jack hammers and power tools believe me most would go crazy. I ve done this review as a simple warning what you do is up to you. But remember there are a lot of good hotels, my advice is don't risk that the work is or is not still going on if you want peace of mind.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
- Personal Wifi
- Food
- Microwave
Good ASQ in reasonable price.
(Good food in green package, Air purifier, Microwave, Personal Wifi, Excellent Service)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
Negatives
- Staff of hotel and hospital are very nice,kind and helpful.
- Food overall is very good and delicious.
- If u need anything else, u can order it.
- Wifi is fast, but sometimes a little unstable.
- Ask for the dtac simcard that gives u 14 day unlimited data.
Do realize a room without window can be very challenging for asq. So my advice is to make sure u have plenty of entertainment with you.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivesNegatives
- air con a bit noisy
- food sometimes was served cold (but there is a microwave, so can heat up if necessary)
Quite strange not having window! But the hotel has pool view rooms too, more expensive. Good service, Netflix in room was not working, but they replaced the defective TV and then can enjoy it. Cannot comment the hotel, as I had to stay always in room. The room look nice, clean and confortable. Overall I like it.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly service, good choice of tasty food, additional room service menu items, comfortable bed, Smart TV with Netflix and YouTube
My stay at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 was pleasant; from initial pickup from the airport to final checkout following the ASQ period, I always felt welcome and well cared for. The room was large enough, with a comfortable king bed, good wifi, Smart TV streaming Netflix and YouTube, plus international channels, and nice bathroom with both a rainfall shower and full bathtub. Friendly staff and helpful service with the luggage. Good tasty food and nice choice of menu items.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivesNegatives
- Food tastes OK, and I like it but it tends to be junky fast food and lacks veggies.
- Minibar menu is limited.
- Smart TV is disconnected from WiFi everytime you turn it on (but you can easily fix it by rebooting WiFi setting on TV at startup).
Overall, it is excellent and a cozy place to stay. I have listed some cons but they are not at the levels where you need to call up someone in charge to file a complaint.