Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)

Escaping from Stalag Qiu

No collection from airport

No hotel Sign

No Daylight because in box

No windows

No TV

No Food Menu

Not possible to turn lights out

No Check whatever

Great building vibrations

Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure. Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.

I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.

May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.

On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream. Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.

Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??

TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.

Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you