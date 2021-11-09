Total AQ Hotel Rooms 152 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 Hotel Design economy hotel, open to creative minds For your safety and comfort, we have implemented strict measures adhering to governmental requirements and ACCOR's ALLSAFE sanitary guidelines. We appreciate your kind cooperation. General Manager Quarantine in Styles at IBIS STYLES Bangkok Sukhumvit 50!

Amenities / Features Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to Hotel

Full Board – 3 Meals per day selected Menu - International Cuisine

Relax area at Rooftop Garden for relaxation during the stay

43” SMART TV Local and International TV Channels

Complimentary in room drinking water, coffee and tea

Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer

20% discount for laundry service

Room cleaning services Day 7, 10 & 13

Wi -Fi available 24 hours throughout the hotel

Total 2 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR

24 hours standby nurse service

24 hours emergency transportation from hotel to hospital

24 hours security personnel

Telemedicine service access from World Medical Hospital

Score 3.1 /5 Average Based on 8 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 0 Very Good 4 Average 2 Poor 0 Terrible ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇿🇼 Romaldo Farai Arrived on 21/10/2021 4.9 Standard - Married Couple Positives Everything was good, we enjoyed our stay Everything was perfect, the food, the room, the bed, the service and the toilets, allow as perfect. We enjoyed 🇲🇲 Kay Thwe Oo Arrived on 09/06/2021 2.4 Family Room - 2 Adult + 1 Child Positives Having bunk bed makes it easier for us Negatives Very bad WiFi and food is not good Not value for money. Wish to have better food arrangements. Better WiFi. Movies are showing repeatedly. 🇺🇸 Carlos L Holgado Arrived on 20/05/2021 1.7 Standard Room was not adequately sanitized. Small portions of food. Hotel staff aloof to inquiries and questions 🇩🇪 Aaron Born Arrived on 18/05/2021 2.6 Standard Positives 7eleven delivery service was good Negatives Small portioned food

Extremely bad WIFI U have to stay inside ur room 24/7 for 15 days with a horrible WiFi and small portioned food. Choose 🇮🇳 Ankit Pradhan Arrived on 02/05/2021 3.1 Standard Positives Room is big and comfortable. Negatives Food and WiFi Bad WiFi, food quality is not good. Should offer more Indian and western dishes. Room WiFi is very bad. 🇰🇭 Senghuort Sang Arrived on 09/04/2021 2.8 Standard Positives friendly stuff and helpful Negatives wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet very bad bad bad bad bad bad bad internet wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet 🇪🇹 Tamirat Fana Regasa Arrived on 04/03/2021 5.0 Standard - Married Couple I travel to Bangkok on 04 March 2021 as I arrive there ,there was a man waiting for me to pick up to the hotel. When I arrive at hotel all things are ready . All materials needed are fulled in my room. So whose who are from foreign new comers I tell you kindly to be there without any fear. Very cheap and great safe to stay there. 🇳🇱 Robert de Gruiter Arrived on 15/02/2021 2.5 Family Room - 1 Adult + 1 Child Positives Not Negatives No freedom no service Don’t do it again, the staff of the hotel is friendly they just follow orders but the whole system of ASQ is not kind to customers