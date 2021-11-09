Total AQ Hotel Rooms 152 Bedrooms
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 Hotel
Design economy hotel, open to creative minds
For your safety and comfort, we have implemented strict measures adhering to governmental requirements and ACCOR's ALLSAFE sanitary guidelines. We appreciate your kind cooperation.
Quarantine in Styles at IBIS STYLES Bangkok Sukhumvit 50!
Amenities / Features
- Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
- Full Board – 3 Meals per day selected Menu - International Cuisine
- Relax area at Rooftop Garden for relaxation during the stay
- 43” SMART TV Local and International TV Channels
- Complimentary in room drinking water, coffee and tea
- Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer
- 20% discount for laundry service
- Room cleaning services Day 7, 10 & 13
- Wi -Fi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
- Total 2 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR
- 24 hours standby nurse service
- 24 hours emergency transportation from hotel to hospital
- 24 hours security personnel
- Telemedicine service access from World Medical Hospital
Score
3.1/5
Average
Based on 8 reviews
Standard - Married Couple

- Everything was good, we enjoyed our stay
Everything was perfect, the food, the room, the bed, the service and the toilets, allow as perfect. We enjoyed
Family Room - 2 Adult + 1 Child


- Having bunk bed makes it easier for us
- Very bad WiFi and food is not good
Not value for money. Wish to have better food arrangements. Better WiFi. Movies are showing repeatedly.
Standard
Room was not adequately sanitized. Small portions of food. Hotel staff aloof to inquiries and questions
Standard


- 7eleven delivery service was good
- Small portioned food
- Extremely bad WIFI
U have to stay inside ur room 24/7 for 15 days with a horrible WiFi and small portioned food.

Standard


- Room is big and comfortable.
Bad WiFi, food quality is not good. Should offer more Indian and western dishes.
Room WiFi is very bad.
Standard


- friendly stuff and helpful
- wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet
very bad bad bad bad bad bad bad internet wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet
Standard - Married Couple
I travel to Bangkok on 04 March 2021 as I arrive there ,there was a man waiting for me to pick up to the hotel. When I arrive at hotel all things are ready . All materials needed are fulled in my room. So whose who are from foreign new comers I tell you kindly to be there without any fear. Very cheap and great safe to stay there.
Family Room - 1 Adult + 1 Child

Don’t do it again, the staff of the hotel is friendly they just follow orders but the whole system of ASQ is not kind to customers