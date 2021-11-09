BANGKOK TEST & GO

ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
101 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
8 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 152 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 in a prioritized manner, and ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 will directly collect payment from you.

ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 Hotel

Design economy hotel, open to creative minds

For your safety and comfort, we have implemented strict measures adhering to governmental requirements and ACCOR's ALLSAFE sanitary guidelines. We appreciate your kind cooperation.

  • General Manager

Quarantine in Styles at IBIS STYLES Bangkok Sukhumvit 50!

Amenities / Features

  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
  • Full Board – 3 Meals per day selected Menu - International Cuisine
  • Relax area at Rooftop Garden for relaxation during the stay
  • 43” SMART TV Local and International TV Channels
  • Complimentary in room drinking water, coffee and tea
  • Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer and thermometer
  • 20% discount for laundry service
  • Room cleaning services Day 7, 10 & 13
  • Wi -Fi available 24 hours throughout the hotel
  • Total 2 times COVID-19 tests RT-PCR
  • 24 hours standby nurse service
  • 24 hours emergency transportation from hotel to hospital
  • 24 hours security personnel
  • Telemedicine service access from World Medical Hospital
Score
3.1/5
Average
Based on 8 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
0
Average
4
Poor
2
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit 50, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇿🇼Romaldo Farai

Reviewed on 09/11/2021
Arrived on 21/10/2021
4.9 Standard - Married Couple
Positives     
  • Everything was good, we enjoyed our stay

Everything was perfect, the food, the room, the bed, the service and the toilets, allow as perfect. We enjoyed

🇲🇲Kay Thwe Oo

Reviewed on 29/06/2021
Arrived on 09/06/2021
2.4 Family Room - 2 Adult + 1 Child
Positives     
  • Having bunk bed makes it easier for us
Negatives
  • Very bad WiFi and food is not good

Not value for money. Wish to have better food arrangements. Better WiFi. Movies are showing repeatedly.

🇺🇸Carlos L Holgado

Reviewed on 22/06/2021
Arrived on 20/05/2021
1.7 Standard

Room was not adequately sanitized. Small portions of food. Hotel staff aloof to inquiries and questions

🇩🇪Aaron Born

Reviewed on 10/06/2021
Arrived on 18/05/2021
2.6 Standard
Positives     
  • 7eleven delivery service was good
Negatives
  • Small portioned food
  • Extremely bad WIFI

U have to stay inside ur room 24/7 for 15 days with a horrible WiFi and small portioned food. Choose

🇮🇳Ankit Pradhan

Reviewed on 18/05/2021
Arrived on 02/05/2021
3.1 Standard
Positives     
  • Room is big and comfortable.
Negatives
  • Food and WiFi

Bad WiFi, food quality is not good. Should offer more Indian and western dishes. Room WiFi is very bad.

🇰🇭Senghuort Sang

Reviewed on 10/04/2021
Arrived on 09/04/2021
2.8 Standard
Positives     
  • friendly stuff and helpful
Negatives
  • wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet

very bad bad bad bad bad bad bad internet wifi internet is very bad. you can not work or can not do anything at all with very very very slow internet

🇪🇹Tamirat Fana Regasa

Reviewed on 12/03/2021
Arrived on 04/03/2021
5.0 Standard - Married Couple

I travel to Bangkok on 04 March 2021 as I arrive there ,there was a man waiting for me to pick up to the hotel. When I arrive at hotel all things are ready . All materials needed are fulled in my room. So whose who are from foreign new comers I tell you kindly to be there without any fear. Very cheap and great safe to stay there.

🇳🇱Robert de Gruiter

Reviewed on 08/03/2021
Arrived on 15/02/2021
2.5 Family Room - 1 Adult + 1 Child
Positives     
  • Not
Negatives
  • No freedom no service

Don’t do it again, the staff of the hotel is friendly they just follow orders but the whole system of ASQ is not kind to customers

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

2026/11 Sukhumvit 50 Phra Khanong Khlong Toei 10260 Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

