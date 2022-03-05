รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 105 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ประตูกระจกดีลักซ์ 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- สระว่ายน้ำ
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสถานีรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสอ่อนนุชโดยใช้เวลาเดินเพียง 3 นาที ให้บริการห้องพักกว้างขวางพร้อมทีวีระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
ห้องพักและอพาร์ตเมนต์ที่ Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit มีตู้เย็นและตู้นิรภัยในห้องพัก
ห้องอาหารของโรงแรมให้บริการอาหารที่แตกต่างกันพร้อมเมนูอาหารตามสั่งทุกวัน
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากศูนย์การค้าโลตัสและศูนย์การค้าบิ๊กซีโดยใช้เวลาเดิน 2 นาที มีที่จอดรถฟรีในสถานที่
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 17 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ คิวโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 79
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ คิวโฮเทลสุขุมวิท 79ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
อาหารหลากหลาย ห้องสะอาด สะดวกสบาย บริการดี การเชื่อมต่อ wifi ค่อนข้างเสถียร แม้ว่าในวันแรกจะมีปัญหาในการเชื่อมต่อบ้าง
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- ติดอยู่ 14 วันกับงานก่อสร้าง และลักษณะทุจริตโดยไม่ได้รับการบอกเล่าถึงงานก่อสร้างล่วงหน้า
เริ่มจากตรงไหนดี อย่างแรกเลย อย่าสังเกตรีวิวก่อนหน้านี้ เพราะไม่ใช่สำหรับงานก่อสร้างหลายสัปดาห์ ไม่เคารพคนติดอยู่ในห้อง 14 วัน ไม่มีทางรอด พวกเขากำลังรับคนแม้ว่าพวกเขาจะไม่บอกคุณจนกว่าคุณจะอยู่ในห้องผ่านแอพไลน์ที่มีงานทำ พวกเขาต้องการให้คนจ่ายเงิน 35000 เพราะพวกเขารู้ว่าคุณไม่สามารถเปลี่ยนโรงแรมได้ หลังจากฟังค้อนของแจ็คและเครื่องมือไฟฟ้ามาหลายวันแล้ว เชื่อว่าคนส่วนใหญ่จะต้องคลั่งไคล้ ฉันได้ทำการตรวจสอบนี้เพื่อเป็นการเตือนง่ายๆ ว่าคุณจะทำอะไรก็ขึ้นอยู่กับคุณ แต่จำไว้นะว่ามีโรงแรมดีๆ อยู่เยอะ คำแนะนำของผมคืออย่าเสี่ยงว่างานจะเข้าหรือออกถ้าคุณต้องการความสบายใจ
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
- Wifi ส่วนตัว
- อาหาร
- ไมโครเวฟ
ASQ ที่ดีในราคาที่เหมาะสม
(อาหารดีในแพ็คเกจสีเขียว เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ไมโครเวฟ Wifi ส่วนบุคคล บริการที่เป็นเลิศ)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานโรงแรมและโรงพยาบาลน่ารักมาก ใจดี และช่วยเหลือดี
- อาหารโดยรวมดีและอร่อยมาก
- หากคุณต้องการอะไรอีก คุณสามารถสั่งซื้อได้
- ไวไฟเร็วแต่บางครั้งก็ไม่เสถียรเล็กน้อย
- ขอ dtac simcard ที่ให้คุณเล่นเน็ตได้ไม่จำกัด 14 วัน
โปรดทราบว่าห้องที่ไม่มีหน้าต่างอาจเป็นสิ่งที่ท้าทายมากสำหรับคำถาม ดังนั้นคำแนะนำของฉันคือทำให้แน่ใจว่าคุณมีความบันเทิงมากมายอยู่กับคุณ
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- แอร์เสียงดังไปหน่อย
- บางครั้งอาหารก็เสิร์ฟเย็น (แต่มีไมโครเวฟ อุ่นได้ถ้าจำเป็น)
แปลกมากไม่มีหน้าต่าง! แต่ทางโรงแรมมีห้องวิวสระว่ายน้ำด้วยราคาแพงกว่า บริการดี Netflix ในห้องใช้งานไม่ได้แต่เปลี่ยนทีวีเสียแล้วใช้งานได้เลย ไม่ออกความเห็นเรื่องโรงแรม เพราะต้องอยู่ในห้องตลอด ห้องพักดูดี สะอาด และสะดวกสบาย โดยรวมแล้วฉันชอบมัน
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บริการเป็นกันเอง อาหารอร่อย เลือกเมนูรูมเซอร์วิสเพิ่มเติม เตียงนอนสบาย สมาร์ททีวีพร้อม Netflix และ YouTube
การพักของฉันที่โรงแรมคิว สุขุมวิท 79 นั้นน่าพอใจ ตั้งแต่การรับจากสนามบินจนถึงการชำระเงินครั้งสุดท้ายหลังจากช่วงเวลา ASQ ฉันรู้สึกได้รับการต้อนรับและได้รับการดูแลอย่างดีเสมอมา ห้องพักมีขนาดใหญ่เพียงพอ มีเตียงคิงไซส์ที่นุ่มสบาย wifi ดี สมาร์ททีวีสตรีมมิ่ง Netflix และ YouTube รวมถึงช่องต่างประเทศและห้องน้ำที่ดีพร้อมทั้งฝักบัวเรนชาวเวอร์และอ่างอาบน้ำเต็มรูปแบบ พนักงานที่เป็นมิตรและบริการที่เป็นประโยชน์กับกระเป๋าเดินทาง อาหารอร่อยและรายการเมนูให้เลือกมากมาย
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- เงียบ
- ทำความสะอาด
- สเปซี่
- สบาย
- รสชาติอาหารโอเค และฉันชอบมัน แต่มันมักจะเป็นอาหารจานด่วนที่ขยะแขยงและขาดผัก
- เมนูมินิบาร์มีจำนวนจำกัด
- สมาร์ททีวีจะตัดการเชื่อมต่อจาก WiFi ทุกครั้งที่คุณเปิดเครื่อง (แต่คุณสามารถแก้ไขได้โดยง่ายโดยการรีบูตการตั้งค่า WiFi บนทีวีเมื่อเริ่มต้น)
โดยรวมแล้วเป็นที่พักที่ยอดเยี่ยมและอบอุ่น ฉันได้ระบุข้อเสียบางประการแล้ว แต่สิ่งเหล่านี้ไม่ได้อยู่ในระดับที่คุณต้องโทรหาผู้รับผิดชอบเพื่อยื่นเรื่องร้องเรียน