Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 105 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Piyavate Hospital
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Spiegeltür 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Badewanne
- Verbindungsraum
- Fitness erlaubt
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Netflix
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Außenanlagen
- Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Poolblick 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Das Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 liegt nur 3 Gehminuten von der SkyTrain-Station On Nut BTS entfernt. Es bietet geräumige Zimmer mit Sat-TV, einen Außenpool und kostenfreies WLAN.
Die Zimmer und Apartments im Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit verfügen über einen Kühlschrank und einen Zimmersafe.
Das hoteleigene Restaurant bietet täglich verschiedene Gerichte mit À-la-carte-Menü.
Das Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit liegt 2 Gehminuten vom Lotus-Einkaufszentrum und dem Big C-Einkaufszentrum entfernt. Kostenlose Parkplätze stehen am Hotel zur Verfügung.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
Ergebnis
4.0/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 17 Bewertungen
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivNegative
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
PositivNegative
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivNegative
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Große Auswahl an Speisen, sauberes und komfortables Zimmer, guter Service, relativ stabile WLAN-Verbindung, obwohl ich am ersten Tag einige Schwierigkeiten hatte, sie anzuschließen?
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Persönlich, nicht Manager
- 14 Tage mit Bauarbeiten feststecken und die Unehrlichkeit, nicht vorher von den Bauarbeiten erfahren zu haben
Nun, wo soll ich anfangen, zuerst keine vorherigen Bewertungen beachten, denn nicht für wochenlange Bauarbeiten. Kein Respekt vor Menschen, die 14 Tage lang in einem Raum ohne Fluchtmöglichkeit gefangen waren. Sie akzeptieren Leute, obwohl sie Ihnen nicht sagen, bis Sie über die App-Leitung im Raum sind, dass Arbeit im Gange ist. Sie wollen, dass die Leute die 35000 zahlen, weil sie wissen, dass man das Hotel nicht wechseln kann. Nach Tagen des Hörens von Presslufthämmern und Elektrowerkzeugen glaube ich, dass die meisten verrückt werden würden. Ich habe diese Rezension als einfache Warnung verfasst, was Sie tun, liegt bei Ihnen. Aber denken Sie daran, dass es viele gute Hotels gibt. Mein Rat ist, dass Sie nicht riskieren, dass die Arbeit noch läuft oder nicht, wenn Sie beruhigt sein möchten.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
- Persönliches WLAN
- Essen
- Mikrowelle
Gutes ASQ zu einem vernünftigen Preis.
(Gutes Essen in grüner Verpackung, Luftreiniger, Mikrowelle, persönliches Wifi, exzellenter Service)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- Das Personal des Hotels und des Krankenhauses ist sehr nett, freundlich und hilfsbereit.
- Das Essen insgesamt ist sehr gut und lecker.
- Wenn Sie noch etwas benötigen, können Sie es bestellen.
- Wifi ist schnell, aber manchmal etwas instabil.
- Fragen Sie nach der dtac-Simkarte, die Ihnen 14 Tage lang unbegrenzte Daten ermöglicht.
Machen Sie sich klar, dass ein Raum ohne Fenster für asq eine große Herausforderung sein kann. Mein Rat ist also, sicherzustellen, dass Sie viel Unterhaltung bei sich haben.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- gute auswahl qualität preis
- Klimaanlage etwas laut
- Essen wurde manchmal kalt serviert (aber es gibt eine Mikrowelle, kann also bei Bedarf aufgeheizt werden)
Ziemlich seltsam, kein Fenster zu haben! Aber das Hotel hat auch Zimmer mit Poolblick, die teurer sind. Guter Service, Netflix im Zimmer funktionierte nicht, aber sie haben den defekten Fernseher ausgetauscht und können ihn dann genießen. Zum Hotel kann ich nichts sagen, da ich immer im Zimmer bleiben musste. Das Zimmer sieht schön, sauber und komfortabel aus. Insgesamt gefällt es mir.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positiv
Negative
- Freundlicher Service, gute Auswahl an leckeren Speisen, zusätzliche Zimmerservice-Menüpunkte, bequemes Bett, Smart-TV mit Netflix und YouTube
Mein Aufenthalt im Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 war angenehm; Von der ersten Abholung vom Flughafen bis zum letzten Check-out nach der ASQ-Periode habe ich mich immer willkommen und gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Das Zimmer war groß genug, mit einem bequemen Kingsize-Bett, gutem WLAN, Smart-TV-Streaming von Netflix und YouTube sowie internationalen Kanälen und einem schönen Badezimmer mit Regendusche und Badewanne. Freundliches Personal und hilfsbereiter Service mit dem Gepäck. Gutes leckeres Essen und schöne Auswahl an Menüpunkten.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositivNegative
- Das Essen schmeckt in Ordnung, und ich mag es, aber es ist eher Junky-Fastfood und es fehlt Gemüse.
- Die Minibar-Speisekarte ist begrenzt.
- Smart TV wird jedes Mal vom WLAN getrennt, wenn Sie es einschalten (aber Sie können es leicht beheben, indem Sie die WLAN-Einstellung auf dem Fernseher beim Start neu starten).
Insgesamt ist es ausgezeichnet und eine gemütliche Unterkunft. Ich habe einige Nachteile aufgelistet, aber sie sind nicht auf dem Niveau, bei dem Sie einen Verantwortlichen anrufen müssen, um eine Beschwerde einzureichen.
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels