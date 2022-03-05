총 AQ 호텔 객실 105 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 미러 도어 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀뷰 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 피트니스 허용
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79는 온넛 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 단 3 분 거리에 있습니다. 위성 TV를 갖춘 넓은 객실을 제공하는이 호텔은 야외 수영장과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖추고 있습니다.
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit의 객실과 아파트는 냉장고와 실내 금고를 갖추고 있습니다.
호텔 레스토랑은 매일 일품 요리 메뉴와 함께 다양한 요리를 제공합니다.
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit은 로터스 쇼핑 센터와 빅 C 쇼핑 센터에서 도보로 2 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔은 무료 구내 주차장을 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
키우 호텔 수 쿰빗 79
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적네거티브
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적네거티브
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적네거티브
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
다양한 음식, 깨끗하고 편안한 방, 좋은 서비스, 비교적 안정적인 Wi-Fi 연결, 첫날에 연결하는 데 약간의 어려움이 있었지만
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적네거티브
- 사전에 공사 소식을 듣지 못하는 불성실한 성격과 공사로 인해 14일을 버텼다.
어디서부터 시작해야 하는지, 먼저 몇 주 또는 몇 주 동안의 건설 작업이 아니기 때문에 이전 리뷰에 주의를 기울이지 마십시오. 탈출의 기회도 없이 14일 동안 방에 갇힌 사람들을 존중하지 않습니다. 그들은 당신이 방에 있을 때까지 일이 진행되고 있다는 것을 앱 라인을 통해 말하지 않을지라도 사람들을 받아들이고 있습니다. 그들은 당신이 호텔을 변경할 수 없다는 것을 알기 때문에 사람들이 35000을 지불하기를 원합니다. Jack 망치와 전동공구를 듣고 며칠 후에는 대부분 미쳐버릴 것이라고 믿습니다. 나는 당신이하는 일은 당신에게 달려 있다는 간단한 경고로이 리뷰를했습니다. 그러나 좋은 호텔이 많이 있다는 것을 기억하십시오. 제 조언은 마음의 평화를 원한다면 작업이 계속 진행 중이거나 진행되지 않을 위험을 감수하지 말라는 것입니다.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
합리적인 가격에 좋은 ASQ.
(녹색 패키지에 좋은 음식, 공기 청정기, 전자 레인지, 개인 Wi-Fi, 우수한 서비스)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
네거티브
- 호텔과 병원의 직원은 매우 친절하고 친절합니다.
- 음식은 전반적으로 매우 좋고 맛있습니다.
- 다른 것이 필요하면 주문할 수 있습니다.
- Wi-Fi는 빠르지 만 때로는 약간 불안정합니다.
- 14 일 무제한 데이터를 제공하는 dtac simcard를 요청하십시오.
창문이없는 방은 asq에게 매우 어려울 수 있습니다. 그래서 제 조언은 당신과 함께 많은 오락 거리를 가지고 있는지 확인하는 것입니다.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적네거티브
- 에어컨이 좀 시끄럽다
- 음식은 때때로 차갑게 제공되었습니다 (그러나 전자 레인지가 있으므로 필요한 경우 데울 수 있음)
창문이없는 이상! 그러나 호텔에는 수영장 전망 객실도 있으며 더 비쌉니다. 좋은 서비스, 방의 Netflix가 작동하지 않았지만 결함이있는 TV를 교체하고 즐길 수 있습니다. 항상 방에 있어야했기 때문에 호텔에 대해 언급 할 수 없습니다. 방은 멋지고 깨끗하며 편안해 보입니다. 전반적으로 나는 그것을 좋아합니다.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적
네거티브
- 친절한 서비스, 맛있는 음식 선택, 추가 룸 서비스 메뉴 항목, 편안한 침대, 넷플릭스와 유튜브가있는 스마트 TV
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79에서의 체류는 즐거웠습니다. 공항에서 첫 픽업부터 ASQ 기간 이후의 최종 체크 아웃까지 저는 항상 환영 받고 잘 보살핌을 받았습니다. 방은 충분히 컸고, 편안한 킹 베드, 좋은 와이파이, 넷플릭스와 유튜브를 스트리밍하는 스마트 TV, 해외 채널, 레인 샤워기와 풀 욕조가있는 멋진 욕실이 있습니다. 친절한 직원과 수하물이있는 도움이되는 서비스. 맛있는 음식과 메뉴 항목의 좋은 선택.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
긍정적네거티브
- 음식 맛은 괜찮아요. 좋아하지만 패스트 푸드가 불량하고 채소가 부족한 경향이 있습니다.
- 미니 바 메뉴는 제한되어 있습니다.
- 스마트 TV를 켤 때마다 Wi-Fi에서 연결이 끊어집니다 (하지만 시작시 TV에서 Wi-Fi 설정을 재부팅하면 쉽게 해결할 수 있음).
전반적으로 훌륭하고 아늑한 곳입니다. 몇 가지 단점을 나열했지만 불만을 제기하기 위해 담당자에게 전화를 걸어야하는 수준이 아닙니다.