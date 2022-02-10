Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Thaisun Bangkok Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Thaisun Bangkok Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Thaisun Bangkok Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Set in Bangkok, 3.4 km from Emporium Shopping Mall, Thaisun Bangkok Hotel offers accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking and a fitness centre. The property is around 5 km from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, 6 km from Arab Street and 6 km from Central Embassy. The accommodation provides a sauna, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property. All units in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. All guest rooms at Thaisun Bangkok Hotel feature air conditioning and a wardrobe. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast. At Thaisun Bangkok Hotel guests are welcome to take advantage of a hot tub. Amarin Plaza is 7 km from the hotel, while Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall is 7 km from the property. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 17 km from Thaisun Bangkok Hotel. We speak your language!

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels