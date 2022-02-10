BANGKOK TEST & GO

Thaisun Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
69 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Partner Hospital Samitivej Hospital

Set in Bangkok, 3.4 km from Emporium Shopping Mall, Thaisun Bangkok Hotel offers accommodation with an outdoor swimming pool, free private parking and a fitness centre. The property is around 5 km from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, 6 km from Arab Street and 6 km from Central Embassy. The accommodation provides a sauna, a 24-hour front desk and free WiFi throughout the property.

All units in the hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV. All guest rooms at Thaisun Bangkok Hotel feature air conditioning and a wardrobe.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

At Thaisun Bangkok Hotel guests are welcome to take advantage of a hot tub.

Amarin Plaza is 7 km from the hotel, while Gaysorn Village Shopping Mall is 7 km from the property. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 17 km from Thaisun Bangkok Hotel.

Address / Map

1108 51 Sukhumvit Rd, พระโขนง Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

