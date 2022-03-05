Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 105 Chambres
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Porte miroir de luxe 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Fitness autorisé
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe avec vue sur la piscine 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Fitness autorisé
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Le Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 se trouve à seulement 3 minutes à pied de la station de métro aérien On Nut. Proposant des chambres spacieuses dotées d'une télévision par satellite, il dispose d'une piscine extérieure et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite.
Les chambres et les appartements du Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit comprennent un réfrigérateur et un coffre-fort.
Le restaurant de l'hôtel propose différentes cuisines avec un menu à la carte tous les jours.
Le Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit se trouve à 2 minutes à pied du centre commercial Lotus et du centre commercial Big C. Un parking gratuit est disponible sur place à l'hôtel.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
But
4.0/5
Très bien
Basé sur 17 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Qiu Sukhumvit 79
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositifsNégatifs
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
PositifsNégatifs
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositifsNégatifs
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Grande variété de plats, chambre propre et confortable, bon service, connexion Wifi relativement stable, même si j'ai eu quelques difficultés à le connecter le premier jour
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel pas gestionnaires
- Coincé pendant 14 jours avec des travaux de construction et la nature malhonnête de ne pas être informé des travaux de construction à l'avance.
Eh bien par où commencer, tout d'abord ne tenez pas compte des critiques précédentes, car pas pour des semaines et des semaines de travaux de construction. Aucun respect pour les personnes piégées dans une pièce pendant 14 jours sans aucune chance de s'échapper. Ils acceptent les gens même s'ils ne vous diront pas tant que vous n'êtes pas dans la pièce via la ligne d'application qu'il y a du travail en cours. Ils veulent que les gens paient les 35 000 parce qu'ils savent que vous ne pouvez pas changer d'hôtel. Après des jours à écouter des marteaux-piqueurs et des outils électriques, croyez-moi, la plupart deviendraient fou. J'ai fait cette critique comme un simple avertissement, ce que vous faites dépend de vous. Mais rappelez-vous qu'il y a beaucoup de bons hôtels, mon conseil est de ne pas risquer que le travail soit ou ne soit pas toujours en cours si vous voulez la tranquillité d'esprit.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
- Wifi personnel
- Aliments
- Four micro onde
Bon ASQ à prix raisonnable.
(Bonne nourriture en paquet vert, Purificateur d'air, Micro-ondes, Wifi personnel, Excellent service)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Le personnel de l'hôtel et de l'hôpital est très gentil, gentil et serviable.
- La nourriture dans l'ensemble est très bonne et délicieuse.
- Si vous avez besoin d'autre chose, vous pouvez le commander.
- Le wifi est rapide, mais parfois un peu instable.
- Demandez la carte sim dtac qui vous donne 14 jours de données illimitées.
Réalisez qu'une pièce sans fenêtre peut être très difficile pour asq. Donc, mon conseil est de vous assurer que vous avez beaucoup de divertissement avec vous.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
PositifsNégatifs
- climatisation un peu bruyante
- la nourriture était parfois servie froide (mais il y a un micro-ondes, donc peut réchauffer si nécessaire)
Assez étrange de ne pas avoir de fenêtre ! Mais l'hôtel dispose également de chambres avec vue sur la piscine, plus chères. Bon service, Netflix dans la chambre ne fonctionnait pas, mais ils ont remplacé le téléviseur défectueux et peuvent ensuite en profiter. Je ne peux pas commenter l'hôtel, car je devais toujours rester dans la chambre. La chambre a l'air bien, propre et confortable. Dans l'ensemble j'aime ça.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Service amical, bon choix de plats savoureux, éléments de menu supplémentaires pour le service d'étage, lit confortable, Smart TV avec Netflix et YouTube
- Pas de vue sur l'extérieur
Mon séjour au Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 a été agréable; de la prise en charge initiale à l'aéroport au départ final après la période ASQ, je me suis toujours senti le bienvenu et bien soigné. La chambre était assez grande, avec un lit king confortable, un bon wifi, une télévision connectée en streaming Netflix et YouTube, ainsi que des chaînes internationales et une belle salle de bain avec une douche à effet pluie et une baignoire complète. Personnel amical et service serviable avec les bagages. Bonne nourriture savoureuse et bon choix de plats au menu.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
Positifs
Négatifs
- Calmer
- Faire le ménage
- Spacieux
- Confortable
- La nourriture a bon goût, et j'aime ça, mais elle a tendance à être de la restauration rapide junky et manque de légumes.
- Le menu du minibar est limité.
- Smart TV est déconnecté du WiFi chaque fois que vous l'allumez (mais vous pouvez facilement le réparer en redémarrant les paramètres WiFi sur le téléviseur au démarrage).
Dans l'ensemble, c'est excellent et un endroit confortable où séjourner. J'ai énuméré quelques inconvénients, mais ils ne se situent pas aux niveaux où vous devez appeler un responsable pour déposer une plainte.
