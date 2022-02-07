Total AQ Hotel Rooms 220 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy If you wish to get a refund now, there are 3 different options. Request form... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO5bxeq1SnWVMbvoK_YAUQlXmFQtXcTI72kv1LkfKZ3xlGEg /formResponse Can keep floating Available after 6 months (till 30 June 2022) If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days. If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days. Balance deducted at THB 500 from Thai bank fee. If the customer pays by credit card The hotel will issue a refund by reimbursement to same card balance minus a 2.5% bank fee.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 23 m² ฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Family Connecting Superior 2 Paxs 46 m² ฿23,400 - 10 Day AQ ฿17,400 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go

Set in Bangkok, 2.2 miles from Emporium Shopping Mall, ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, a fitness centre and a bar. This 3-star hotel offers a kids' club and a concierge service. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, airport transfers, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. The rooms at the hotel come with a seating area. The units at ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra feature air conditioning and a wardrobe. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a continental or a buffet breakfast. Access to the indoor pool and business centre is provided to all guests of ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre is 3.1 miles from the hotel, while Arab Street is 3.7 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 16.8 miles from ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra.

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 33 reviews Rating 20 Excellent 8 Very Good 1 Average 2 Poor 2 Terrible

🇧🇩 A A M Mostofa Saikh Chowdhury Arrived on 21/01/2022 2.8 Superior Room Positives The room was spacious and had a nice city view Negatives The service was very poor. Often the reception was not available through phone so there was no option to ask for any help immediately. The timing was also very poor, I had to wait for hours from their scheduled time for tests and relax time at rooftop.

The television the hotel provides is not of any use. You can't use netflix or anything and no mirroring was possible rather it just showed the hotel ads and the services. Overall the hotel was good. I will rate 6/10 for the overall service and amenities I have received from there.

The television the hotel provides is not of any use. You can't use netflix or anything and no mirroring was possible rather it just showed the hotel ads and the services. Overall the hotel was good. I will rate 6/10 for the overall service and amenities I have received from there. 🇹🇭 Chetsadaporn Kulyarit Arrived on 17/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room Positives Wifi

Cleanness

Polite

Bed Negatives Nothing Bed is so comfy i was so happy, Quiet, big space, nice view, good and polite service staffs. Thank you 🇮🇳 Siddhartha Sharma Bhagabati Arrived on 16/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room Negatives On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident. On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident. 🇮🇩 Diana Patricia Arrived on 16/01/2022 4.1 Superior Room Positives 1. Room was clean and in the middle way like day 4 or 5 out of 7, the room services actually cleaned my room.

2. Windows that can be opened, and have better circulation.

3. You can order food from outside which is a life saver! Use food panda for menu in english.

4. Service is good overall, everyone is following strict health protocols. Negatives 1. Food was ok, most days I prefer to order from online

2. Windows are facing the busy road, so it can be noisy at all times Its definitely worth the money you are paying for, and since I am alone the space was not a concern for me. Mostly my luggage is covering 1 side of the floor already. However if more than 2 people or you bring a child might not be ideal. 🇺🇸 yaowamal pengdis Arrived on 27/12/2021 4.9 Superior Room Positives Great price + Good Quality

All Staffs very nice

Room nice space and clean

All amenity you need : refrigerator, safe and lock box, shampoo +soap

Great location easy to go anywhere on Sukhumvit Road

For the price no doubt about it. Negatives No A/C at the walk way, feeling hot and hard to breath. I highly recommend for all my family and friends. But if you stay longer maybe you need more space than 23sqm. I used Test & go for 1 night 🇨🇦 Robert Woodside Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.0 Superior Room Positives Seamless pick up from BKK

Prompt PCR test on arrival at hotel

Results received in about 12 hours

Small, but clean and comfortable room

Good menu for room service at extra cost Negatives Food delivered to room as part of package was not good and always cold. The hotel is in a convenient location. The room was clean and comfortable, although quite small. The food delivered to the room as part of the quarantine package was always cold and most went uneaten. Fortunately the hotel has a restaurant on site with great food. I advise paying the extra cost and order through room service rather than the crap include in the package. 🇹🇭 Kanyanee Arrived on 25/12/2021 4.6 Superior Room Positives Smooth transit from the airport to the hotel

PCR test efficient and professional

QR code for the second test has been provided

All the staffs were amazing, friendly, and helpful

The rooms were clean, very comfortable Negatives on balcony

no microwave Overall good experience. A good place to stay for test and go scheme. I enjoyed my short stay in this hotel. 🇹🇭 WIPADA KONGWARIN LE JOLIF Arrived on 21/12/2021 4.7 Superior Room Positives PCR test @ hôtel, no need to go out, good location, clean & modern & comfort room. Negatives Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc. I had to order from room service while a simple menu at my preferred dish is already included on menu. Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc. 🇹🇭 kingkarn tatthiyakul Arrived on 13/12/2021 4.9 Superior Room Positives Good service Good service , clean room. Staff was nice when arrived there. They provide room with high floor 🇳🇱 Antje Elisabeth Magendans Arrived on 13/12/2021 4.7 Superior Room Positives Staff was very friendly and supportive

The room was spacious and nicely decorated

The bed was very comfortable

Hotel is well located, walking distance to BTS and local restaurants, i.e. W-District Negatives After testing negative you are allowed to dine in the restaurant. However, they kept delivering meals to my room.

There was no menu to choose from.

Most of the time the food was cold, upon request the staff would reheat it though My stay at IBIS Styles was pleasant. Definitely recommended! 🇰🇷 Sarah Seo Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives Good service, good location, Negatives Food is a bit horrible Stayed with my mum in the same room. PCR was on time manner and they had a in room nurse which is good. Check in was efficient. Overall satisfied. 🇹🇭 Jirapa Arrived on 21/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Good service mind, cleanliness. Negatives No Good service mind Fast testing Easy connections for each steps Comfort and cleanliness Room Tasty foods 🇮🇹 Domenico Bartoccioni Arrived on 20/11/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives friendly staff

clean room

overall service It is one of the best for quality/price. Staff is friendly, the service was good and the overall service was up to what I expected. The location is also quite convenience/ 🇺🇸 J Peahl Arrived on 21/11/2021 0.5 Superior Room Positives At least they told you before they collected payment. Negatives The price they advertise isn't the price they charge when you contact them, and they keep coming up with excuses why, until they finally stop answering emails. I've stayed here before, and it's not a terrible hotel, but there's so much better available in Bangkok, often for less money. And if they won't honor the price you confirmed when booking, why would you put yourself through that? 🇺🇸 MELISSA CORRAL Arrived on 28/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives great wifi

room looked exactly like the pictures

room was very clean

the hotel area was in a safe location, only 20 mins from airport

I arrived at 1:30am and I got tested for covid right away

My covid test returned around 2pm (I called to ask if it was ready) and didn't have to stay the full 24 hours, but I could if I wanted to

quiet and I had an amazing view of the city, 23/26th floor

staff was friendly and considerate/ thoughtful

I arrived at 1:30am and they sent me a hot, delicious meal without me asking

they also sent a second meal at the scheduled 8am breakfast time

I requested vegetarian option and they followed my diet restrictions perfectly Negatives I emailed the hotel 4 days before I arrived to Thailand to confirm my booking details, they confirmed and said I was all ready to go

My plane arrived at 11:35pm on 11/28/2021, I booked my 1 day quarantine stay to check in for 11/29 since I arrived at almost midnight

When I arrived to airport, they couldn't find my name on the list and did not have a ride ready for me to take me to the quarantine hotel

I had to wait 45 minutes because there were "no rides available"

WHEN BOOKING YOUR STAY, BOOK THE DATE WITH ARRIVAL DATE, THAT WAS ONLY CONFUSION

I was stressed/ worried that I was not going to have a hotel to stay at or ride but it was figured out after 45 mins and they were apologetic about it Although the start of my experience was not good, once a ride was found for me, everything got much better. The hotel staff was extremely friendly and apologized for the delay and confusion. They really made up for it and I really enjoyed the rest of my 1 day mandatory quarantine stay. Make sure to ask them to test you right when you arrive and call 12 hours after you take your covid to check in for results. I did not have to stay the full 24 hours because my negative covid test came back 12 hours later and I was free to go. I would recommend this hotel to another. I loved it! 🇵🇭 Victoria Bautista Arrived on 17/11/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Airport pick up - on time, Reception - outstanding and very smooth check in, Test package - everything is as per schedule, Staff - very welcoming Negatives NA Thank you for making our first day in Thailand as convenient as possible. Thankfully we are tested negative hence was able to enjoy the rest of our stay in other parts of this country. This hotel is recommended for its price and value as well as for the great service rendered. 🇲🇲 Myat Su Kyi Thar Arrived on 23/10/2021 5.0 Superior Room One of the good hotel. Fare price, delicious foods, excellent customer service and good location. We strongly recommend this hotel. 🇲🇾 POOVANESWARAN KALISVARAN Arrived on 06/10/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives All were excellent.

Cosy stay. Negatives Food was cold most of the time. Need a microwave in the room. A big mattress with wonderful comfort. Quite a big space for a room and can exercise inside the room. 🇹🇭 Thanyarat Butphu Arrived on 04/10/2021 4.7 Superior Room Nice service, nice food, nice staff, nice view, nice accommodation with reasonable price. Recommended! 🇲🇲 Hsu Mon Zaw Arrived on 25/09/2021 4.2 Superior Room Positives Great service Negatives Cold food The location is great and the stuffs are polite. Wifi works perfect unlike my previous quarantine hotel. Food was also not that bad but it was cold.

