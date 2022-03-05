合計AQホテルの部屋 105 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスミラードア 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- フィットネスを許可
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 子供のための小額の料金
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- フィットネスを許可
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 子供のための小額の料金
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79は、オンヌットBTSスカイトレイン駅から徒歩わずか3分です。衛星テレビ付きの広々とした客室、屋外プール、無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvitの客室とアパートメントには、冷蔵庫と室内金庫が備わっています。
ホテルのレストランでは、毎日アラカルトメニューとともにさまざまな料理を提供しています。
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvitは、ロータスショッピングセンターとビッグCショッピングセンターまで徒歩2分です。ホテルには無料の敷地内駐車場があります。
アメニティ/機能
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
スコア
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 17 レビュー
Qiuホテルスクンビット79
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Qiuホテルスクンビット79すべてのレビューを見る
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブネガ
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブネガ
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブネガ
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
多種多様な食べ物、清潔で快適な部屋、良いサービス、比較的安定したWifi接続、初日に接続するのに少し苦労しましたが
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブネガ
- 工事と事前に工事のことを知らされないという不誠実な性格で14日間立ち往生。
さて、どこから始めれば、最初に以前のレビューに気をつけないでください。何週間も何週間もの建設作業がないからです。逃げるチャンスのない14日間部屋に閉じ込められた人々を尊重しません。彼らはあなたがアプリラインを介して部屋に入るまで作業が行われていることを教えてくれませんが、人々を受け入れています。彼らはあなたがホテルを変えることができないことを知っているので人々に35000を支払うことを望んでいます。ジャックハンマーと電動工具を何日も聞いた後、私はほとんどが夢中になると信じています。私はあなたが何をするかはあなた次第であるという単純な警告としてこのレビューをしました。しかし、良いホテルがたくさんあることを忘れないでください。私のアドバイスは、あなたが安心したいのであれば、仕事が進行中であるかどうかのリスクを冒さないことです。
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
リーズナブルな価格で良いASQ。
（グリーンパッケージのおいしい料理、空気清浄機、電子レンジ、パーソナルWifi、優れたサービス）
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ホテルや病院のスタッフはとても親切で親切で親切です。
- 全体的に食べ物はとても美味しくて美味しいです。
- 他に何か必要な場合は、注文できます。
- Wifiは高速ですが、少し不安定な場合があります。
- 14日間無制限のデータを提供するdtacsimcardを要求します。
窓のない部屋はasqにとって非常に難しい場合があることを認識してください。だから私のアドバイスは、あなたがあなたとたくさんの娯楽を持っていることを確認することです。
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブネガ
- エアコンは少しうるさい
- 食べ物は時々冷たく提供されました（しかし電子レンジがあるので、必要に応じて加熱することができます）
窓がないのはかなり不思議です！しかし、ホテルにはプールビューの部屋もあり、より高価です。良いサービス、部屋のNetflixは機能していませんでしたが、欠陥のあるテレビを交換して楽しむことができました。私はいつも部屋にいなければならなかったので、ホテルにコメントすることはできません。部屋は素晴らしく、清潔で快適に見えます。全体的に私はそれが好きです。
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブ
ネガ
- フレンドリーなサービス、おいしい料理の良い選択、追加のルームサービスメニューアイテム、快適なベッド、NetflixとYouTubeを備えたスマートテレビ
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit79での滞在は快適でした。空港からの最初のピックアップからASQ期間後の最終チェックアウトまで、私はいつも歓迎され、よく世話をされていました。部屋は十分に広く、快適なキングベッド、優れたWi-Fi、スマートTVストリーミングNetflixとYouTubeに加えて、国際チャンネル、レインフォールシャワーとフルバスタブの両方を備えた素敵なバスルームがありました。フレンドリーなスタッフと荷物を持った親切なサービス。おいしい料理とメニューアイテムの素晴らしい選択。
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
ポジティブネガ
- 食べ物は大丈夫です、そして私はそれが好きです、しかしそれはジャンキーなファーストフードである傾向があり、そして野菜が不足しています。
- ミニバーのメニューには限りがあります。
- スマートテレビは、電源を入れるたびにWiFiから切断されます（ただし、起動時にテレビのWiFi設定を再起動することで簡単に修正できます）。
全体的に、それは素晴らしいと滞在するのに居心地の良い場所です。私はいくつかの短所をリストしましたが、それらはあなたが苦情を提出するために担当者を呼ぶ必要があるレベルではありません。