Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 105 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxe spiegeldeur 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Fitness toegestaan
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe met uitzicht op het zwembad 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 ligt op slechts 3 minuten lopen van het On Nut BTS SkyTrain-station. Het biedt ruime kamers met satelliet-tv, een buitenzwembad en gratis WiFi.
De kamers en appartementen van Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit zijn voorzien van een koelkast en een kluisje op de kamer.
Het restaurant van het hotel biedt elke dag verschillende keukens met een à-la-cartemenu.
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit ligt op 2 minuten lopen van de winkelcentra Lotus en Big C. Er is gratis eigen parkeergelegenheid bij het hotel.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
Score
4.0/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 17 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
PluspuntenMinpunten
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
PluspuntenMinpunten
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Grote verscheidenheid aan eten, schone en comfortabele kamer, goede service, relatief stabiele wifi-verbinding, hoewel ik op de eerste dag wat moeite had om verbinding te maken
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Persoonlijk niet managers
- 14 dagen vastgelopen met bouwwerkzaamheden en de oneerlijkheid om niet van tevoren over de bouwwerkzaamheden te worden geïnformeerd.
Nou, waar te beginnen, let ten eerste niet op eerdere beoordelingen, want niet voor weken en weken bouwwerkzaamheden. Geen respect voor mensen die 14 dagen opgesloten zitten in een kamer zonder kans om te ontsnappen. Ze accepteren mensen, ook al vertellen ze je pas als je in de kamer bent via de app-lijn dat er werk aan de gang is. Ze willen dat mensen de 35000 betalen omdat ze weten dat je niet van hotel kunt veranderen. Na dagenlang naar Jack-hamers en elektrisch gereedschap te hebben geluisterd, geloof ik dat de meesten gek zouden worden. Ik heb deze beoordeling gedaan als een eenvoudige waarschuwing wat je doet, is aan jou. Maar onthoud dat er veel goede hotels zijn, mijn advies is om geen risico te lopen dat het werk wel of niet doorgaat als je gemoedsrust wilt.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
- Persoonlijke wifi
- Voedsel
- Magnetron
Goede ASQ in redelijke prijs.
(Lekker eten in groen pakket, Luchtreiniger, Magnetron, Persoonlijke Wifi, Uitstekende Service)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Personeel van hotel en ziekenhuis zijn erg aardig, aardig en behulpzaam.
- Eten is over het algemeen erg goed en lekker.
- Als u nog iets nodig heeft, kunt u het bestellen.
- Wifi is snel, maar soms een beetje onstabiel.
- Vraag naar de dtac-simkaart waarmee je 14 dagen onbeperkt data hebt.
Realiseer je dat een kamer zonder raam een hele uitdaging kan zijn voor asq. Dus mijn advies is om ervoor te zorgen dat je genoeg entertainment bij je hebt.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- goed bereik kwaliteitsprijs
- airco een beetje luidruchtig
- eten werd soms koud geserveerd (maar er is een magnetron, dus kan indien nodig opwarmen)
Heel vreemd om geen raam te hebben! Maar het hotel heeft ook kamers met uitzicht op het zwembad, duurder. Goede service, Netflix in de kamer werkte niet, maar ze hebben de defecte tv vervangen en kunnen er dan van genieten. Kan geen commentaar geven op het hotel, omdat ik altijd in de kamer moest blijven. De kamer ziet er mooi, schoon en comfortabel uit. Over het algemeen vind ik het leuk.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Vriendelijke service, goede keuze aan lekker eten, extra roomservice menu-items, comfortabel bed, Smart TV met Netflix en YouTube
Mijn verblijf in Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 was aangenaam; van de eerste ophaalservice van het vliegveld tot de laatste check-out na de ASQ-periode, ik voelde me altijd welkom en goed verzorgd. De kamer was groot genoeg, met een comfortabel kingsize bed, goede wifi, Smart TV die Netflix en YouTube streamt, plus internationale zenders, en een mooie badkamer met zowel een regendouche als een ligbad. Vriendelijk personeel en behulpzame service met de bagage. Goed lekker eten en mooie keuze aan menu-items.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Rustig
- Schoon
- Spacy
- Comfortabel
- Eten smaakt goed, en ik vind het lekker, maar het is meestal junky fastfood en mist groenten.
- Minibar-menu is beperkt.
- Smart TV wordt telkens losgekoppeld van WiFi wanneer u het inschakelt (maar u kunt dit eenvoudig oplossen door de WiFi-instelling op TV opnieuw op te starten bij het opstarten).
Over het algemeen is het uitstekend en een gezellige plek om te verblijven. Ik heb een aantal nadelen opgesomd, maar ze zijn niet van het niveau waarop je iemand moet bellen om een klacht in te dienen.
