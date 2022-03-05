Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 105 Спальни
Партнерская больница Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Зеркальная дверь Deluxe 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Ванна
- Смежный номер
- Фитнес разрешен
- Варианты халяльной еды
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Netflix
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Открытые объекты
- Небольшие сборы для детей
- Плавательный бассейн
- Вегетарианские блюда
- Рабочая среда
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс с видом на бассейн 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Отель Qiu Sukhumvit 79 находится всего в 3 минутах ходьбы от станции надземного метро On Nut. К услугам гостей просторные номера со спутниковым телевидением, открытый бассейн и бесплатный Wi-Fi.
В номерах и апартаментах отеля Qiu Sukhumvit есть холодильник и сейф.
Ресторан отеля предлагает блюда различных кухонь по меню каждый день.
Отель Qiu Sukhumvit находится в 2 минутах ходьбы от торговых центров Lotus и Big C. На территории отеля предоставляется бесплатная парковка.
Удобства / Особенности
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
Счет
4.0/5
Очень хороший
На основе 17 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Большой выбор блюд, чистый и удобный номер, хорошее обслуживание, относительно стабильное подключение к Wi-Fi, хотя в первый день у меня возникли трудности с подключением.
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Персональные, а не менеджеры
- Застрял на 14 дней из-за строительных работ и недобросовестного характера, когда мне не сообщили о строительных работах заранее.
Ну с чего начать, во-первых, не обращайте внимания на предыдущие обзоры, потому что не недели и недели строительных работ. Никакого уважения к людям, запертым в комнате на 14 дней без шанса на побег. Они принимают людей, даже если они не скажут вам, пока вы не войдете в комнату через строку приложения, что там идет работа. Они хотят, чтобы люди платили 35000, потому что они знают, что вы не можете поменять отель. После нескольких дней прослушивания молотков и электроинструментов Джека, я поверил, что большинство сошло бы с ума. Я сделал этот обзор как простое предупреждение, что вы делаете, зависит от вас. Но помните, что есть много хороших отелей, я советую не рисковать тем, что работа продолжается или не продолжается, если вы хотите спокойствия.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Хороший ASQ по доступной цене.
(Хорошая еда в зеленой упаковке, очиститель воздуха, микроволновая печь, личный Wi-Fi, отличный сервис)
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Персонал отеля и больницы очень приятный, добрый и услужливый.
- Еда в целом очень хорошая и вкусная.
- Если вам нужно что-то еще, вы можете заказать это.
- Wi-Fi быстрый, но иногда немного нестабильный.
- Попросите сим-карту dtac, которая дает вам 14-дневный неограниченный доступ к данным.
Осознайте, что комната без окна может быть очень сложной задачей. Так что мой совет - позаботьтесь о том, чтобы у вас было много развлечений.
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- хороший диапазон цена качество
- кондиционер немного шумно
- еда иногда подавалась холодной (но есть микроволновка, поэтому при необходимости можно нагреть)
Как ни странно не иметь окна! Но в отеле есть и номера с видом на бассейн, подороже. Хорошее обслуживание, Netflix в номере не работал, но они заменили неисправный телевизор и теперь могут им пользоваться. Не могу прокомментировать отель, так как мне приходилось всегда оставаться в номере. Номер красивый, чистый и удобный. В целом мне это нравится.
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Вежливое обслуживание, хороший выбор вкусной еды, дополнительные пункты меню обслуживания номеров, удобная кровать, Smart TV с Netflix и YouTube.
Мое пребывание в Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 было приятным; от первоначального пикапа из аэропорта до окончательного выезда после периода ASQ я всегда чувствовал себя желанным гостем и хорошо заботился. Комната была достаточно большой, с удобной кроватью размера «king-size», хорошим Wi-Fi, Smart TV с потоковой передачей Netflix и YouTube, а также международными каналами, а также красивой ванной комнатой с тропическим душем и полноценной ванной. Приветливый персонал и внимательное обслуживание с багажом. Хорошая вкусная еда и хороший выбор блюд.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
ПоложительныеОтрицательные
- Еда приятная на вкус, и мне она нравится, но, как правило, это фаст-фуд с низким содержанием овощей и фруктов.
- Меню мини-бара ограничено.
- Smart TV отключается от Wi-Fi каждый раз, когда вы включаете его (но вы можете легко это исправить, перезагрузив настройки Wi-Fi на телевизоре при запуске).
В целом, это отличное и уютное место для отдыха. Я перечислил некоторые минусы, но они не на том уровне, когда вам нужно позвонить ответственному лицу, чтобы подать жалобу.
