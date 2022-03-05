AQ酒店客房总数 105 卧室
伙伴医院 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华镜门 30m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 连接房间
- 允许健身
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 儿童小额费用
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池景房 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 浴缸
- 允许健身
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 微波
- Netflix公司
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 儿童小额费用
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Suhumvit 79 Qiu Hotel酒店距离On Nut BTS轻轨站仅有3分钟的步行路程。提供带卫星电视的宽敞客房，设有一个室外游泳池和免费无线网络。
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit的客房和公寓配有冰箱和室内保险箱。
酒店的餐厅每天提供各种美食，并提供点菜菜单。
Suhumvit Qiu Hotel酒店距离莲花购物中心和大C购物中心有2分钟的步行路程。酒店设有免费的内部停车场。
便利设施/功能
- Free transfer from Suvarnabhumi airport or Don Muang airport to our hotel
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR
- (1 time for Test & Go Package) **Results in 12 Hours**
- (2 times for Sandbox / AQ Package)
- Super King size bed (7ft)
- Smart TV 50” (Netflix, Youtube, True vision)
- Free Private Wifi Router
- The HEPA air purifier and Kettle
- Microwave in room
- Hair Dryer
- Free 1 meal from *Selected Menu / Drinking Water / Tea / Coffee [3 Meals for AQ Package]
- Bathtub / Shower Zone
- Room Cleaning Service
- Fitness (Outdoor)
- Swimming Pool
- Public Area
- Free DTAC sim card with Internet Unlimited 7/10 Days Package
- 24-hour Registered Nurse (RN) at hotel
- Delivery from convenience store (7-11)
- Food Delivery (Grab/Foodpanda/Lineman/Robinhood)
- Gaming console rental
如果您是Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79查看所有评论
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- Helpful,polite stuff , Room it clean and have space enough for relax
- The window should to can open to get fresh air.
- Food should have more choice and have for seafood not just only pork and chicken.
I had quarantine for 10 days and paid for 20,000 bht.First day when I arrived they came to pick me up at the airport with private van and went through to the hospital for made Covid test. It so easy they just open the door and swab in the car took about 1 minute and heading to the hotel. They carefully for Covid-19 for you.I felt safe if I compared with another hotel as I here from my family (They came back from UK the hotel took them with many guests). Stuff friendly and helpful. The room it clean and the bed it comfortable not so soft or so hard,and loved it that they have a bathtub. Unfortunately cannot open the window to get fresh air. Anyway you can walk around at the pool for relaxing if you get -ve. And have small gym for exercise. The pool they not allow for swimming. If we compare to pay it fit for the price just the food should to have more choices for menu have only pork and chicken and it oily. You also can order delivery food from app.Grab ,food panda,7/11 etc.
4.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
负面的
- Room is big.
- Food tastes good.
- Lineman restaurants around are also good.
I find overall stay 7 nights are good. Locationwise not so far from city and close to Onnut BTS station.
4.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数负面的
I love it, me and my bf choose the same hotel. And it was so good the experience of staying there. Service is 10/10
3.2 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- Cheap and delicious food
- No view at all
- Very little privacy as mirror door is really flimsy
- Renovation so a little noisy and carpark entrance was really cluttered with stuff
- Room decor is quite old
Paid about 5000 baht for the room for a one-night stay. There was a slight delay and wait for the ride as there seemed to be some confusion, but it was a comfortable ride and swap test was quick and promptly dealt with. Was a little put off by the renovation and clutter at the carpark entrance, the process to the room was quite painless, though was quite disappointed with the mirror doors as they were basically sliding glass panels which were not that great for privacy sense. The decor of the hotel and room is definitely in need of some refresh, and thus the reno I guess. If you ask me, I think staying at another hotel would have been more pleasurable. The next time I will top up a little more and stay in a nicer hotel.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
负面的
- Helpful hospital representative at the airport, ( without her would still be there)
- Escaping from Stalag Qiu
- No collection from airport
- No hotel Sign
- No Daylight because in box
- No windows
- No TV
- No Food Menu
- Not possible to turn lights out
- No Check whatever
- Great building vibrations
Satisfied with the overall Thai Pass procedure.
Please pass on my sincere thanks for all the care at the airport and hospital.
I question whether this hotel is a suitable place for accommodating anyone at the moment.
May I suggest a person who has the opportunity for any kind of check first, find the place and second, second struggle past all the spare toilets, third walk bye the builders, fourth find the lift and then be put in a room without windows “mirror” room.
On arrival, disorientated, chose meal when lady asked and this arrived. Meal times stated in room but no menu in room except to buy drinks or ice cream.
Anticipated someone ask if I wanted food but nothing and I could not go outside.
Could not find away of switching lights off, maybe a safety feature for a room without windows - where there even emergency escape signs??
TV would not work. Only two English instructions on ‘helpful’ sheet provided. They both said what NOT to do, everything else in Thai or Chinese.
Have lived in Thailand for over fifteen years. This without doubt is the worst place I have ever experienced. Please review the suitability of this place for anyone. Thank you
3.9 Deluxe Mirror Door
I would like to thank all the staff for their hospitality and taking good care and very good food i like so much.
2.4 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
- very good office staff in dealing with room bookings and communication. top notch personal.
my ex-wife stayed there, but I have not heard from her about her stay at the hotel. I really liked dealing with the front desk employees.Thank you
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
正数负面的
- Food,
- construction noise,
- nobody cleaned room or changed towels for entire 14-day stay.
The breakfast was horrible. Cold bacon slices, cheap artificial ham slices, on top of 4 lousy little hot dogs with a fried egg on top. Inedible. All with cold slices of toast.They use cheap little weiners (small hot dogs) in too many meals as if they were real sausages. Staff friendly and accomodating.
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数负面的
- no windows , have no idea what is going on outside at all , day and night just pass and u get abit room lag(jet-lag)
all is well, u get to order or purchase anything from outside.
Damaged my baggage otw to thailand. bought new from shopee , delivered all the way to the hotel room door.
All is good
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
正数
负面的
- Great hotel friendly staff and service Big TV with Netflix Good menu and room service
- No swimming even for vaccinated people
8.5/10
I will come back its a clean tidy place with friendly staff.
The AC in room works well, have a good selection from room service. Can keep door open during the day to let some fresh air in the room.
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
种类繁多的食物，干净舒适的房间，良好的服务，相对稳定的 Wifi 连接，虽然我在第一天连接起来有些困难
2.3 Deluxe Pool View
正数负面的
- 被建筑工作困住了 14 天，以及事先没有被告知建筑工作的不诚实性质。
那么从哪里开始，首先不要注意以前的评论，因为不是数周和数周的建设工作。不尊重被困在房间里 14 天而没有逃脱机会的人。他们正在接受人们，即使他们在您通过应用程序线进入房间之前不会告诉您有工作正在进行。他们希望人们支付 35000 美元，因为他们知道您不能更换酒店。在听了几天杰克锤子和电动工具之后，相信我最会发疯。我已经完成了这篇评论，作为一个简单的警告，你做什么取决于你。但请记住，有很多不错的酒店，我的建议是，如果您想要安心，请不要冒险工作是否仍在进行中。
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
价格合理的好 ASQ。
（绿色包装的美食，空气净化器，微波炉，个人无线网络，优质的服务）
4.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
负面的
- 酒店和医院的工作人员非常友善、友善且乐于助人。
- 食物总体来说非常好而且美味。
- 如果您需要其他任何东西，您可以订购它。
- Wifi 速度很快，但有时有点不稳定。
- 要求提供 14 天无限数据的 dtac simcard。
意识到没有窗户的房间对 asq 来说非常具有挑战性。所以我的建议是确保你有足够的娱乐。
3.8 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数负面的
- 空调有点吵
- 食物有时是冷的（但有微波炉，因此可以在必要时加热）
很奇怪没有窗户！不过酒店也有池景房，比较贵。服务很好，房间里的 Netflix 无法正常工作，但他们更换了有缺陷的电视，然后就可以享受了。不能评论酒店，因为我不得不一直呆在房间里。房间看起来不错，干净，舒适。总的来说我喜欢它。
5.0 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数
负面的
- 友好的服务、美味的食物选择、额外的客房服务菜单项、舒适的床、带 Netflix 和 YouTube 的智能电视
我在 Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79 的住宿很愉快。从最初从机场接机到 ASQ 期间的最后结帐，我一直感到受到欢迎和照顾。房间足够大，有一张舒适的特大床、良好的无线网络、智能电视流 Netflix 和 YouTube 以及国际频道，以及带花洒淋浴和完整浴缸的漂亮浴室。友好的工作人员和乐于助人的行李服务。美味的食物和不错的菜单项选择。
4.3 Deluxe Mirror Door
正数负面的
- 食物味道不错，我喜欢它，但它往往是垃圾快餐，缺乏蔬菜。
- 迷你吧菜单有限。
- 每次打开智能电视时，它都会与 WiFi 断开连接（但您可以通过在启动时重新启动电视上的 WiFi 设置轻松修复它）。
总的来说，这是一个很棒的舒适的住宿地点。我列出了一些缺点，但它们还没有达到您需要打电话给负责人提出投诉的程度。