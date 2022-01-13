BANGKOK TEST & GO

Metro Point Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
Updated on February 10, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 66 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Easy accessibility to both the airport as well as the city center makes this hotel a favorable choice among travelers to Bangkok. Located in the Lardprao area, the hotel is a short drive to attractions such as the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and the numerous shopping options of downtown Bangkok. Located in a university area, the hotel is surrounded by several shopping malls as well as options for street shopping. Health-conscious traveler will be pleased to known that all rooms at this hotel are non-smoking. Metro Point includes a restaurant, room service.

  • SERVICE BY HOTEL
  • Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel
  • LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided
  • Room Cleaning Service
  • Split type air condition
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • 20% discount on room service
  • MEDICAL SERVICE BY RAMKHAMHAENG
  • Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours
  • Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
  • 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.
  • Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence
If you were a guest at Metro Point Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Metro Point Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇹🇭Sudjai

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 28/12/2021
4.6 Metro Superior Room
Positives     
  • Convenient, clean and good food
Negatives
  • Too many dogs barking

Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

666 ซอยลาดพร้าว 130, Ramkhamhaeng 81 Alley, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

