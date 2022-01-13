Total AQ Hotel Rooms 66 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Easy accessibility to both the airport as well as the city center makes this hotel a favorable choice among travelers to Bangkok. Located in the Lardprao area, the hotel is a short drive to attractions such as the Grand Palace, Wat Arun, Wat Pho, and the numerous shopping options of downtown Bangkok. Located in a university area, the hotel is surrounded by several shopping malls as well as options for street shopping. Health-conscious traveler will be pleased to known that all rooms at this hotel are non-smoking. Metro Point includes a restaurant, room service.

Amenities / Features SERVICE BY HOTEL

Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel

LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided

Room Cleaning Service

Split type air condition

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

20% discount on room service

MEDICAL SERVICE BY RAMKHAMHAENG

Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours

Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service

2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.

Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence

Score 4.6 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Metro Point Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Metro Point Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇹🇭 Sudjai Arrived on 28/12/2021 4.6 Metro Superior Room Positives Convenient, clean and good food Negatives Too many dogs barking Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

