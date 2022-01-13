AQ酒店客房总数 66 卧室 伙伴医院 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

从酒店到机场以及市中心都很方便，这家酒店是前往曼谷的旅客的理想选择。酒店位于拉德普劳（Lardprao）地区，距大皇宫，黎明寺，卧佛寺和曼谷市中心的众多购物场所仅几步之遥。这家酒店位于大学区，周围有数个购物中心以及街头购物场所。注重健康的旅行者会很高兴知道这家酒店的所有客房均为无烟房。 Metro Point设有一间餐厅，提供客房服务。

便利设施/功能 酒店服务

Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel

LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided

Room Cleaning Service

Split type air condition

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

20% discount on room service

RAMKHAMHAENG的医疗服务

Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours

Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service

2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.

Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence

分数 4.6 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 曼谷地铁点的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 曼谷地铁点 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇹🇭 Sudjai 到达 28/12/2021 4.6 Metro Superior Room 正数 Convenient, clean and good food 负面的 Too many dogs barking Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

