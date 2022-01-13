AQ酒店客房总数 66 卧室
伙伴医院 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital
从酒店到机场以及市中心都很方便，这家酒店是前往曼谷的旅客的理想选择。酒店位于拉德普劳（Lardprao）地区，距大皇宫，黎明寺，卧佛寺和曼谷市中心的众多购物场所仅几步之遥。这家酒店位于大学区，周围有数个购物中心以及街头购物场所。注重健康的旅行者会很高兴知道这家酒店的所有客房均为无烟房。 Metro Point设有一间餐厅，提供客房服务。
便利设施/功能
- 酒店服务
- Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel
- LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided
- Room Cleaning Service
- Split type air condition
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- 20% discount on room service
- RAMKHAMHAENG的医疗服务
- Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours
- Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.
- Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence
- Convenient, clean and good food
Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends