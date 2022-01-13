BANGKOK TEST & GO

曼谷地铁点 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
通过
486条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
AQ酒店客房总数 66 卧室
伙伴医院 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

从酒店到机场以及市中心都很方便，这家酒店是前往曼谷的旅客的理想选择。酒店位于拉德普劳（Lardprao）地区，距大皇宫，黎明寺，卧佛寺和曼谷市中心的众多购物场所仅几步之遥。这家酒店位于大学区，周围有数个购物中心以及街头购物场所。注重健康的旅行者会很高兴知道这家酒店的所有客房均为无烟房。 Metro Point设有一间餐厅，提供客房服务。

便利设施/功能

  • 酒店服务
  • Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel
  • LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided
  • Room Cleaning Service
  • Split type air condition
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • 20% discount on room service
  • RAMKHAMHAENG的医疗服务
  • Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours
  • Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
  • 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.
  • Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence
🇹🇭Sudjai

评论于 13/01/2022
到达 28/12/2021
4.6 Metro Superior Room
正数     
  • Convenient, clean and good food
负面的
  • Too many dogs barking

Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

地址/地图

666 ซอยลาดพร้าว 130, Ramkhamhaeng 81 Alley, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

