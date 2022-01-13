총 AQ 호텔 객실 66 침실 파트너 병원 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 37 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 메트로 포인트 방콕 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 메트로 포인트 방콕 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

공항과 도심에 쉽게 접근 할 수있는이 호텔은 방콕을 방문하는 여행객들에게 유리한 선택입니다. 라드 프라 오 지역에 위치한이 호텔은 왕궁, 왓 아룬, 왓 포 및 방콕 시내의 수많은 쇼핑 옵션과 같은 명소에서 차로 가까운 거리에 있습니다. 대학 지역에 위치한이 호텔은 여러 쇼핑몰과 거리 쇼핑 옵션으로 둘러싸여 있습니다. 건강을 중시하는 여행객은이 호텔의 모든 객실이 금연이라는 사실에 기뻐할 것입니다. Metro Point에는 레스토랑, 룸 서비스가 포함되어 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 호텔 별 서비스

Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel

LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided

Room Cleaning Service

Split type air condition

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

20% discount on room service

RAMKHAMHAENG의 의료 서비스

Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours

Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service

2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.

Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence

점수 4.6 /5 우수한 기반 1 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 메트로 포인트 방콕 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 메트로 포인트 방콕 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇹🇭 Sudjai 도착 28/12/2021 4.6 Metro Superior Room 긍정적 Convenient, clean and good food 네거티브 Too many dogs barking Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

Hotel Offer Brochure