S Ram Leisure Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ .



Welcome to S Ram hotel, a modern and boutique hotel set in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok. We offer fully refurbished rooms of modern and stylistic accommodation from our deluxe rooms through to our signature pool access rooms, filled with elegance and charm, your stay with us will feel everlasting and tranquil. Hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WIFI, each with a private bathroom. Arab Street is 8 miles from S Ram Leisure Hotel, while Central Plaza Ladprao is 8 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi,13 miles from the hotel.

Amenities / Features 3 times COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property

Consultations with nurse

Consultations with doctors

Emergency Ambulance Service transfer form hotel to hospital

Daily temperature check

24 Hour, standby nursing service

All room types are included 3 meals a day

Airport pick-up service at Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang by hotel on arrival day

LED TV with national and international channels

Complimentary Wi-Fi Internet

Complimentary 4 Bottles drinking water per day coffee and tea in room

Cleaning service 2 times per week (after COVID-19 PCR screening test )

Laundry service with 10% discount

Food & Beverage (Non-Alcohol) with 15% discount

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 8 reviews Rating 5 Excellent 1 Very Good 2 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇺🇸 Tim Mitchell Arrived on 25/07/2021 4.5 Pool Access Room Positives Huge patio with a comfortable lounge chair.

Bathtub from which you can watch tv.

Ample space to work out. Comfortable bed.

Delicious food.

Large, well-equipped bathroom.

Exceptionally clean and modern room Negatives Wifi can get laggy at times. Consider S Ram for your quarantine. The patio is a great place to kill time and get fresh air. The room is very large and comfortable. 🇫🇷 Gu6 Arrived on 04/06/2021 5.0 Pool Access Room Positives The cleanliness,

the fairly large space of the room,

this outdoor terrace which allows us to ventilate ourselves,

the wifi with a good flow and finally

the meals with a more than satisfactory choice in the menus Negatives Nothing Although I found quarantine really useless since I was vaccinated I still fully appreciate this hotel and I really did not feel the two weeks locked away as one might expect. 🇮🇸 Valdimar Masson Arrived on 31/05/2021 3.3 Pool Access Room Positives Good bed.

Good shower. Negatives Food very bland.

Only one kitchen char. The hotel is very nice. Staff was friendly and nice. The food was ok but not very tasty. Needed more chili. Internet slow and unsecured. The only chair in the room was a basic plastic dining chair and not comfortable for sitting and watching TV. But not a bad stay. jaeeun baik Arrived on 21/05/2021 4.8 Pool Access Room Positives spacious balcony

clean room as it is a new building

good service

resonable food Negatives none pool access room was very nice. room is very spacious and clean. food quite nice but could have been better if little more portion and variety. overall, it was very satisfied 🇨🇭 Nathalie Karam Arrived on 25/04/2021 4.0 Pool Access Room Positives The access to the terrace was a blast even if it’s very frustrating not to go in the pool Mac at the reception desk is a great helper. He speaks very good English and was very helpful with all my inquiries. 🇺🇸 Charles Benedict Arrived on 04/04/2021 4.8 Pool Access Room Positives Very good food

Very nice employees

Very comfortable room Negatives No diet drinks

Covid tests(not hotel fault) Considering that it was quarantine it was better than expected. Very impressed with food and timely delivery. Employees very accommodating considering the circumstances. Patio was wonderful. T.V. was okay. Bring Netflix with you!! 🇩🇰 David Hostenborg Arrived on 14/03/2021 3.4 Deluxe Room Positives No positive things in jail. Negatives The first day and the last day not counted, very very bad. I can't mention any positive things, because it's like jail 😕. The funny thing is from 1 April you can use gym, swimming pool and eat out in the hotel, why the virus now is more soft and not dangerous like before, hahaha. Who made this law have no BRAIN at all. 🇳🇴 Paranee Borgos Arrived on 15/02/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Flexible, compromising service as long as it is within the safety regulation. I have asked to adjust the meal. They are willing to provide available alternative as good as they can.

Good taste, good quality materials used to prepare meal and good cooking (not over cooked vegetables, lean meat, mild taste, 2 options each meal)

Clean room, clean facilities, clean AC. Nothing to be worried or doubted regarding cleanliness of the room, hygine and meal - quality. Negatives If i say nothing negative it woukd sound unreal. I can say the surrounding views might not be grand but it is of no imporant in my opionion. You get 45m2 room with minimalist style..look clean, no unnecessary items to collect dust or make your room looks over furnidhed. Clean floor, no carpet., good shower.

Otherwise I would comment on quality of coffee and tea as well as availability of quality snacks in the room. I am very satisfied with everything. For me the most important is cleanliness of the room, good shower with good flow of water. and quality meals. It is a completely new hotel and not overfurnished in the room. You dont feel like you are in a small room. Quality of materials used for every meals are top. You know what is in your plate.. Lean meat, properly cooked vegetable instead of overcooked. Moreover, good taste. You can always discuss your needs and preferences with the hotel ❤️ They are friendly, very high service mind. Might be a bit strict but that is how ASQ have to be. Spacious room with clean AC. Both windows can be opened for 2-3 inches. They also have more superior room for a higher budget guests but if you dont want to, I can garantee that you will not feel uncomfortable here at all.