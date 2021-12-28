BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Ladprao 130 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
239 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 48 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Synsiri Ladprao 130, located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 40 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Wat Klang Pier, Vejthani Hospital, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited. At Synsiri Ladprao 130, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Synsiri Ladprao 130 the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Score
3.7/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
Rating
Excellent
2
Very Good
3
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇫🇷Carmen LE GARDIEN

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 09/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very nice people
  • Very Good organisation
  • Good food
  • Air conditioning
Negatives
  • No cons

We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.

🇺🇸rtc

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 12/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
Negatives
  • Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.

Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area

🇫🇷Dedebant Nicolas

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Room and bed was clean
  • Shampoo and bath foam available
  • Wifi is working well enough
Negatives
  • No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
  • Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case

Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights

🇩🇪Peter Rainer Holtz

Reviewed on 05/12/2021
Arrived on 19/11/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • AQ
Negatives
  • One one small meal a day!

Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.

🇺🇸Gregory M Field

Reviewed on 27/10/2021
Arrived on 13/10/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good service, speak good English, nice TV
Negatives
  • Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.

Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.

🇲🇾LOW WEN HAU

Reviewed on 03/10/2021
Arrived on 16/09/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
  • generally all is goods
Negatives
  • the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
  • balcony cannot be open

Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay

🇹🇭Boonchoo Saengngam

Reviewed on 20/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Customer service with
Negatives
  • No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
  • Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
  • No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
  • Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.

My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

Address / Map

396 Ladpraow Road Soi 130 Klongjan Bangkapi, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

