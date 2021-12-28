Total AQ Hotel Rooms 48 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Synsiri Ladprao 130 in a prioritized manner, and Synsiri Ladprao 130 will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Synsiri Ladprao 130, located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 40 km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Wat Klang Pier, Vejthani Hospital, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited. At Synsiri Ladprao 130, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, 24-hour front desk. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, towels, closet, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Synsiri Ladprao 130 the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Score 3.7 /5 Very Good Based on 7 reviews Rating 2 Excellent 3 Very Good 2 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇫🇷 Carmen LE GARDIEN Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Very nice people

Very Good organisation

Good food

Air conditioning Negatives No cons We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am. 🇺🇸 rtc Arrived on 12/08/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room Positives Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff. Negatives Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small. Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area 🇫🇷 Dedebant Nicolas Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Helpfull staff

Room and bed was clean

Shampoo and bath foam available

Wifi is working well enough Negatives No toothpaste so be sure to take yours

Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights 🇩🇪 Peter Rainer Holtz Arrived on 19/11/2021 2.8 Deluxe Room Positives AQ Negatives One one small meal a day! Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen. 🇺🇸 Gregory M Field Arrived on 13/10/2021 2.6 Deluxe Room Positives Good service, speak good English, nice TV Negatives Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned. Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic. 🇲🇾 LOW WEN HAU Arrived on 16/09/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Staff is very helpful

this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.

generally all is goods Negatives the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.

balcony cannot be open Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay 🇹🇭 Boonchoo Saengngam Arrived on 04/09/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room Positives Customer service with Negatives No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!

Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality

No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.

Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served. My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

