BANGKOK TEST & GO

Enrich Grand Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
rating with
2 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
5 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 330 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply
4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to

  • Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
  • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
  • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Suite 45
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
4
Very Good
0
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Enrich Grand Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇷🇺Alexander

Reviewed on 01/02/2022
Arrived on 05/02/2022
2.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • highly not recommended.
Negatives
  • They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail

The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ?

🇬🇧Praphaporn Thompson

Reviewed on 26/01/2022
Arrived on 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food

I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends

🇩🇪John Bernard Jr

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 05/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter
  • KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids
  • I can get some beer after the result at the market
  • clean room with city view
Negatives
  • food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor
  • room is not big enough for family of 3

Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out

🇺🇸JOHN EDWARD HARVEY

Reviewed on 16/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Customer service from staff.
Negatives
  • Food quality

Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee!

🇬🇳AKIM SANO

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
4.9 Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great place and the price is reasonable
Negatives
  • simply love it here

just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

2539/1 Latprao Road, Wangthonglang District, Bangkok 10310 Khlong Chao Khun Sing Wang Thonglang Bangkok 10310

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
