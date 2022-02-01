Total AQ Hotel Rooms 330 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply

4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)

72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.

Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 30 m² ฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub Connecting Room Family Suites Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Corner Suite 45 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go Features 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub Connecting Room Family Suites Halal Food Options International Channels Internet - Wifi Non-Married Couples Small Fees for Children Smoking Rooms Available Vegetarian Meals Work Space

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 5 reviews Rating 4 Excellent 0 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Enrich Grand Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Enrich Grand Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇷🇺 Alexander Arrived on 05/02/2022 2.9 Superior Room Positives highly not recommended. Negatives They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ? 🇬🇧 Praphaporn Thompson Arrived on 22/01/2022 4.8 Superior Room Positives Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends 🇩🇪 John Bernard Jr Arrived on 05/01/2022 4.7 Superior Room Positives Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter

room is not big enough for family of 3 Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out 🇺🇸 JOHN EDWARD HARVEY Arrived on 08/01/2022 4.5 Superior Room Positives Customer service from staff. Negatives Food quality Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee! 🇬🇳 AKIM SANO Arrived on 12/01/2022 4.9 Superior Room Positives Great place and the price is reasonable Negatives simply love it here just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.