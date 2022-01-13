BANGKOK TEST & GO

メトロポイントバンコク - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3

486レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 0
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 1
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 2
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 3
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 4
Metro Point Bangkok - Image 5
+39 写真
1 REVIEW
合計AQホテルの部屋 66 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

空港と市内中心部の両方に簡単にアクセスできるため、このホテルはバンコクへの旅行者に好まれています。ラルドプラオ地区に位置するこのホテルは、王宮、ワットアルン、ワットポー、バンコクのダウンタウンにある数多くのショッピングオプションなどのアトラクションまで車ですぐです。大学エリアに位置するホテルは、いくつかのショッピングモールやストリートショッピングのオプションに囲まれています。健康志向の旅行者は、このホテルの全客室が禁煙であることを知って喜ぶでしょう。メトロポイントにはレストラン、ルームサービスが含まれています。

アメニティ/機能

  • ホテルによるサービス
  • Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel
  • LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided
  • Room Cleaning Service
  • Split type air condition
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • 20% discount on room service
  • RAMKHAMHAENGによる医療サービス
  • Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours
  • Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service
  • 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.
  • Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence
スコア
4.6/5
優れた
に基づく 1 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
メトロポイントバンコクゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
🇹🇭Sudjai

でレビュー 13/01/2022
に到着しました 28/12/2021
4.6 Metro Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Convenient, clean and good food
ネガ
  • Too many dogs barking

Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

666 ซอยลาดพร้าว 130, Ramkhamhaeng 81 Alley, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240

