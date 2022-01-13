合計AQホテルの部屋 66 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Ramkhamhaeng Hospital

空港と市内中心部の両方に簡単にアクセスできるため、このホテルはバンコクへの旅行者に好まれています。ラルドプラオ地区に位置するこのホテルは、王宮、ワットアルン、ワットポー、バンコクのダウンタウンにある数多くのショッピングオプションなどのアトラクションまで車ですぐです。大学エリアに位置するホテルは、いくつかのショッピングモールやストリートショッピングのオプションに囲まれています。健康志向の旅行者は、このホテルの全客室が禁煙であることを知って喜ぶでしょう。メトロポイントにはレストラン、ルームサービスが含まれています。

Airport pick-up service from Airport to Hotel

LED TV, Wi-fi Internet provided

Room Cleaning Service

Split type air condition

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

20% discount on room service

RAMKHAMHAENGによる医療サービス

Certified medical staff on standby 24 hours

Free doctor consultation through Telemedicine service

2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 hospital.

Transportation between Ramkhamhaeng hospital and residence

スコア 4.6 /5 優れた に基づく 1 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい メトロポイントバンコクゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す メトロポイントバンコク すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇹🇭 Sudjai に到着しました 28/12/2021 4.6 Metro Superior Room ポジティブ Convenient, clean and good food ネガ Too many dogs barking Convenient area for me to do anything such as: going to the bank, ,going to hospital and visiting my friends

