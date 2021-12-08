BANGKOK TEST & GO

인드라 리젠트 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2

1145 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
총 AQ 호텔 객실 98 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 54 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉인드라 리젠트 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 인드라 리젠트 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.
Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108
฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간

저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. 센트럴 월드에서 불과 850m 떨어진 Indra Regent Hotel은 방콕의 프라 투남 쇼핑 지구 중심부에 위치해 있습니다.

모든 객실은 분할 형 에어컨, 위성 TV, 개인 금고 및 냉장고를 갖추고 있습니다. 생수와 차 / 커피 메이커도 제공됩니다. 욕실에는 온수 샤워 시설, 헤어 드라이어 및 세면 도구가 있습니다.

Indra Regent Hotel은 라차 프라 롭 공항 철도 링크에서 도보로 10 분, 수완 나품 공항에서 32.8km 떨어져 있습니다. MBK 쇼핑 센터에서 5km 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 퀸 시리 킷 국립 컨벤션 센터는 7km 떨어져 있습니다. 무료 주차가 가능합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • Breakfast
  • 생수, 차 및 커피
  • 무료 와이파이
  • 국제 채널
  • 개인 공항에서 호텔까지 이동
  • Covid-19 test/s
  • 24 시간 간호사 대기
점수
4.4/5
아주 좋아
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
인드라 리젠트 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
🇳🇿Charles spriggs

검토 08/12/2021
도착 22/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised
네거티브
  • Breakfast need improvement.

Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.

주소 /지도

120/126 Rajaprarop Road, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

