Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 98 Chambres Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 54 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Indra Regent de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Indra Regent percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.

Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Options alimentaires halal

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108 m² ฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Baignoire

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Achat 7-Eleven

Baignoire

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Repas végétariens

Espace de travail

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Situé à seulement 850 mètres de Central World, l'Indra Regent Hotel bénéficie d'un emplacement central dans le quartier commerçant de Pratunam à Bangkok. Toutes les chambres sont équipées de la climatisation réversible, d'une télévision par satellite, d'un coffre-fort personnel et d'un réfrigérateur. Des bouteilles d'eau potable et un plateau/bouilloire sont inclus. Les salles de bains disposent d'une douche avec eau chaude, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'articles de toilette. L'Indra Regent Hotel se trouve à 10 minutes à pied de la liaison ferroviaire de l'aéroport de Ratchaprarop et à 35 km de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi. Il se trouve à moins de 5 km du centre commercial MBK. Le centre national de conventions Queen Sirikit est à 7 km. Un parking gratuit est disponible.

Commodités / caractéristiques Breakfast

Bouteille d'eau, thé et café

Wifi gratuit

Chaînes internationales

Transfert privé de l'aéroport à l'hôtel

Covid-19 test/s

Infirmière en veille 24h / 24

🇳🇿 Charles spriggs Arrivé le 22/11/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Positifs Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised Négatifs Breakfast need improvement. Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.