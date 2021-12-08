BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Indra Regent - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
note avec
1145 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 98 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 54 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Indra Regent de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Indra Regent percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.
Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108
฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. Situé à seulement 850 mètres de Central World, l'Indra Regent Hotel bénéficie d'un emplacement central dans le quartier commerçant de Pratunam à Bangkok.

Toutes les chambres sont équipées de la climatisation réversible, d'une télévision par satellite, d'un coffre-fort personnel et d'un réfrigérateur. Des bouteilles d'eau potable et un plateau/bouilloire sont inclus. Les salles de bains disposent d'une douche avec eau chaude, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'articles de toilette.

L'Indra Regent Hotel se trouve à 10 minutes à pied de la liaison ferroviaire de l'aéroport de Ratchaprarop et à 35 km de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi. Il se trouve à moins de 5 km du centre commercial MBK. Le centre national de conventions Queen Sirikit est à 7 km. Un parking gratuit est disponible.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Breakfast
  • Bouteille d'eau, thé et café
  • Wifi gratuit
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Transfert privé de l'aéroport à l'hôtel
  • Covid-19 test/s
  • Infirmière en veille 24h / 24
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Indra Regent , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇳🇿Charles spriggs

Révisé le 08/12/2021
Arrivé le 22/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised
Négatifs
  • Breakfast need improvement.

Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

120/126 Rajaprarop Road, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

