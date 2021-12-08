BANGKOK TEST & GO

Indra Regent Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
1145 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 0
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 1
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 2
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 3
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 4
Indra Regent Hotel - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 98 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Indra Regent Hotel Indra Regent Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.
Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108
฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Familie suites
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

Eén van onze topaanbevelingen in Bangkok. Indra Regent Hotel ligt op slechts 850 meter van Central World, op een centrale locatie in het winkelgebied Pratunam in Bangkok.

Alle kamers zijn voorzien van split-airconditioning, een televisie met satellietzenders, een kluisje en een koelkast. Flessen drinkwater en thee- en koffiefaciliteiten zijn inbegrepen. De badkamers hebben een douche met warm water, een haardroger en toiletartikelen.

Het Indra Regent Hotel ligt op 10 minuten lopen van de Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link en op 35 km van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. Het ligt op 5 km van het winkelcentrum MBK. Het nationale conferentiecentrum Queen Sirikit ligt op 7 km afstand. Er is gratis parkeergelegenheid.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Breakfast
  • Flessen water, thee en koffie
  • Gratis wifi
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Privé transfer van luchthaven naar hotel
  • Covid-19 test/s
  • 24-uurs verpleegkundige standby
Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Indra Regent Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇳🇿Charles spriggs

Beoordeeld op 08/12/2021
Aangekomen 22/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised
Minpunten
  • Breakfast need improvement.

Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

120/126 Rajaprarop Road, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

