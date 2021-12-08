Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 98 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.
Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge.
Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 32m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108m²
฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160m²
฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eén van onze topaanbevelingen in Bangkok. Indra Regent Hotel ligt op slechts 850 meter van Central World, op een centrale locatie in het winkelgebied Pratunam in Bangkok.
Alle kamers zijn voorzien van split-airconditioning, een televisie met satellietzenders, een kluisje en een koelkast. Flessen drinkwater en thee- en koffiefaciliteiten zijn inbegrepen. De badkamers hebben een douche met warm water, een haardroger en toiletartikelen.
Het Indra Regent Hotel ligt op 10 minuten lopen van de Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link en op 35 km van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. Het ligt op 5 km van het winkelcentrum MBK. Het nationale conferentiecentrum Queen Sirikit ligt op 7 km afstand. Er is gratis parkeergelegenheid.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Breakfast
- Flessen water, thee en koffie
- Gratis wifi
- Internationale kanalen
- Privé transfer van luchthaven naar hotel
- Covid-19 test/s
- 24-uurs verpleegkundige standby
Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Als u te gast was bij Indra Regent Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised
- Breakfast need improvement.
Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.
