Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 98 Slaapkamers Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 54 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Indra Regent Hotel Indra Regent Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy One time date amendment is free of charge subject to availability.

Any cancellation received prior to 1 day of arrival date will incur 50% charge. Any cancellation received within 1 day prior to arrival date will incur the full period charge. Failure to arrive at your hotel or property will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Halal voedselopties

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Family Suite Connecting - 2-4 Persons 108 m² ฿42,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Familie suites

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants 2-Bedroom Penthouse Suite - 2-4 Persons 160 m² ฿46,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿36,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿9,000 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Familie suites

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Eén van onze topaanbevelingen in Bangkok. Indra Regent Hotel ligt op slechts 850 meter van Central World, op een centrale locatie in het winkelgebied Pratunam in Bangkok. Alle kamers zijn voorzien van split-airconditioning, een televisie met satellietzenders, een kluisje en een koelkast. Flessen drinkwater en thee- en koffiefaciliteiten zijn inbegrepen. De badkamers hebben een douche met warm water, een haardroger en toiletartikelen. Het Indra Regent Hotel ligt op 10 minuten lopen van de Ratchaprarop Airport Rail Link en op 35 km van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. Het ligt op 5 km van het winkelcentrum MBK. Het nationale conferentiecentrum Queen Sirikit ligt op 7 km afstand. Er is gratis parkeergelegenheid.

Voorzieningen / functies Breakfast

Flessen water, thee en koffie

Gratis wifi

Internationale kanalen

Privé transfer van luchthaven naar hotel

Covid-19 test/s

24-uurs verpleegkundige standby

TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.4 /5 Zeer goed Gebaseerd op 1 recensie Beoordeling 0 Uitstekend 1 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Indra Regent Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Indra Regent Hotel ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. 🇳🇿 Charles spriggs Aangekomen 22/11/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Lovely room everything done efficient and PCR test well organised Minpunten Breakfast need improvement. Considering this is for quarantine and not for holiday stay, I think they arranged everything very well from taxi ride to hotel right through checkout. Very good value. I recommend this hotel.