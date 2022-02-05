BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
1165 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+49 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT
81 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 126 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 132 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable for following reasons:

  • No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
  • Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.

Cancellation/Modification Policy

  • Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
  • Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
  • Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

• 10/11 Nights quarantine for non-vaccinated. 14-days quarantine is for non-vaccinated people

Quarantine Feel like home with comfort, clean and safety. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel in partnership with Chularat 9 Airport Hospital to offers " Relaxing AQ Package"

Remarks: All conditions are subject to change depending on further notice from Department of Public Health. ***

  • Great Location: 10-15 Minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
  • Private Balcony for all room type
  • Good Internet Connection
  • Connection Room available
  • Smoking room available
  • Variety & tasty food, Vegetarian food, Healthy food available
  • Allowed outside food delivery

For further information : Please contact our reservation :

Tel : 02 3159393 Ext. 1114, 1115 Email : [email protected] Official Line : @amaranthhotel.com www.amaranthhotel.com

Amenities / Features

  • RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
  • Twice-Daily temperature monitoring
  • 24 hours nurse on duty
  • Obtaining official COVID-19 Free certificate
  • Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
  • Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
  • Complimentary drinking water, Coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary Hi Speed WiFi Internet
  • All rooms provide private Balcony
  • 30% discount for room service (food & beverages)
  • 20% discount for laundry service (except dry cleaning & express service)
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 81 reviews
Rating
Excellent
72
Very Good
8
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇺🇸Julie Zatuchni

Reviewed on 05/02/2022
Arrived on 20/01/2022
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Staff was very professional
Negatives
  • Nothing negative

From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.

🇩🇰Birgit Larsen

Reviewed on 28/01/2022
Arrived on 12/02/2022
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
Negatives
  • We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.

Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.

🇩🇪ALFRED Anton DIESING

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
Negatives
  • For me none

A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again

🇬🇧Sarah scholey

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Everything perfect
Negatives
  • None

The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.

🇺🇸David M Klein

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 27/12/2020
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Great service
  • Beautiful room
Negatives
  • None

I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!

🇬🇧William McMahon

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 27/12/2022
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very professional

I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel

🇬🇧CHRISTOPHER SAVORY

Reviewed on 11/01/2022
Arrived on 25/12/2021
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Short distance from airport
  • Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
  • Results avail by 9pm
  • Good size , clean room
  • Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
Negatives
  • None

A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times

🇧🇪WILLY DERDEN

Reviewed on 09/01/2022
Arrived on 24/12/2021
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • ACOMMODATION ROOM
Negatives
  • BAD FOOD

food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks

🇫🇷Tullia Lawrence

Reviewed on 06/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony

Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail

🇹🇭Jirapa prakobsri

Reviewed on 03/01/2022
Arrived on 10/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • พนักงานสุภาพ

มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service

🇫🇷Alban & Carole

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 14/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
Negatives
  • Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing

Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy

🇬🇧Michael McGowan

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Excellent

Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative

🇱🇺Claude Bellion

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Negatives
  • none

Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.

🇫🇷Philippe Fouques

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
  • Possibility to order from room service menu
  • Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
  • Prompt service
  • Quiet enough location, close to airport
Negatives
  • Older room design and furnishings
  • Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access

Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.

🇧🇪Rudi Bruninx

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 04/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Near to airport shuttle service
Negatives
  • No

Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip

🇬🇧Stephen Scott Barnett

Reviewed on 18/12/2021
Arrived on 02/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
Negatives
  • A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.

I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......

🇬🇧Bruce Grenfell

Reviewed on 17/12/2021
Arrived on 01/12/2021
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very efficient

This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)

🇩🇪Andreas Hafner

Reviewed on 14/12/2021
Arrived on 27/11/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Friendly staff
  • Very good organized
Negatives
  • Nothing

Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good

🇹🇭Walisa Pinto

Reviewed on 02/12/2021
Arrived on 23/11/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
  • Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
  • Hats off for all good services!

Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.

🇬🇧Marianne Pyrke

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positives     
  • Very efficient

I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

Partner Hotels

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

O2 Luxury Hotel
7.3
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
H5 Luxury Hotel
6.8
rating with
25 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.4
rating with
2826 reviews
From ฿-1
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
7.9
rating with
3608 reviews
From ฿-1
Maple Hotel
7.4
rating with
214 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vertical Suite
8.1
rating with
506 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok
8.8
rating with
515 reviews
From ฿-1
Mii Hotel Srinakarin
8.3
rating with
379 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU