Total AQ Hotel Rooms 126 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

• 10/11 Nights quarantine for non-vaccinated. 14-days quarantine is for non-vaccinated people Quarantine Feel like home with comfort, clean and safety. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel in partnership with Chularat 9 Airport Hospital to offers " Relaxing AQ Package" Remarks: All conditions are subject to change depending on further notice from Department of Public Health. *** Great Location: 10-15 Minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Private Balcony for all room type

Good Internet Connection

Connection Room available

Smoking room available

Variety & tasty food, Vegetarian food, Healthy food available

Allowed outside food delivery For further information : Please contact our reservation : Tel : 02 3159393 Ext. 1114, 1115 Email : [email protected] Official Line : @amaranthhotel.com www.amaranthhotel.com

Amenities / Features RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

Twice-Daily temperature monitoring

24 hours nurse on duty

Obtaining official COVID-19 Free certificate

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

Complimentary drinking water, Coffee/tea making facilities

Complimentary Hi Speed WiFi Internet

All rooms provide private Balcony

30% discount for room service (food & beverages)

20% discount for laundry service (except dry cleaning & express service)

