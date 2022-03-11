कुल AQ होटल के कमरे 126 बेडरूम
साथी अस्पताल Chularat 9 Airport Hospital
कृपया याद रखें कि आपको सभी अतिरिक्त कोविड प्रवेश आवश्यकताएँ को पूरा करना होगा, और इसमें थाईलैंड में प्रवेश करने के लिए थाईलैंड पास के लिए आवेदन करना भी शामिल है।
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
होटल वापसी नीति
All bookings are non refundable.
कमरा
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
DELUXE with Balcony 32m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- काफी यन्त्र
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- स्विमिंग पूल
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Suite 56m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बालकनी (पूर्ण पहुंच)
- बाथटब
- काफी यन्त्र
- परिवार सूट
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बच्चों के लिए छोटी फीस
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
अधिकतम 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 64m²
विशेषताएँ
- 7-ग्यारह खरीद
- बालकनी
- बाथटब
- काफी यन्त्र
- कनेक्टिंग कक्ष
- परिवार सूट
- एच डी ऍम आई केबल
- अंतर्राष्ट्रीय चैनल
- इंटरनेट - वाईफाई
- बैठक कक्ष
- माइक्रोवेव
- अविवाहित जोड़े
- बाहरी सुविधाएं
- धूम्रपान कक्ष उपलब्ध
- शाकाहारी भोजन
- कार्य स्थान
- योग चटाई
Quarantine Feel like home with comfort, clean and safety. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) in partnership with Chularat 9 Airport Hospital to offers " AQ and Test & Go Package"
• Package for AQ 5 or 6 Nights (for non-vaccinated) effective 1 April. 2022
Remarks: All conditions are subject to change depending on further notice from Department of Public Health. ***
- Great Location: 10-15 Minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport.
- Private Balcony for all room type
- Good Internet Connection
- Connection Room available
- Smoking room available
- Variety & tasty food, Vegetarian food, Healthy food available
- Allowed outside food delivery
For further information : Please contact our reservation :
Tel : 02 3159393 Ext. 1114, 1115
Email : [email protected]
Official Line : @amaranthhotel.com
www.amaranthhotel.com
सुविधाएं / सुविधाएँ
- RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted at hotel
- 24 hours nurse on duty
- Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
- Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
- Complimentary drinking water, Coffee/tea making facilities
- Complimentary Hi Speed WiFi Internet
- All rooms provide private Balcony
- 30% discount for room service (food & beverages)
- 20% discount for laundry service (except dry cleaning & express service)
अंक
4.8/5
उत्कृष्ट
पर आधारित 84 समीक्षा
अगर आप Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel
के मेहमान होते, तो होटल और हमारे दर्शक इसकी बहुत तारीफ़ करेंगे अगर आप इसकी विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।
समीक्षा छोड़ें Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotelसभी समीक्षाएं देखें
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Fast service
- Nice and polite staff
- Email and line answer quick
Check inn is fast and very organised. Rooms are clean and roomservice is good. Close to the airport, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Also the covidtest result is arrive in time to you. Was a pleasent stay and next time l will take this hotel again.
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
- Clean Comfortable room.
- Good shuttle back and forth to Suvarnabhumi
- Got to see a monitor lizard from my balcony
Thanks to the management for the welcome back to our hotel card in my room. I stayed there prior to the covid crisis and twice under the test and go program
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Quick response and helpful
- Very efficient process
- Friendly staff
I stayed here for my Day 1 Test & Go. The process went smoothly and quickly from the airport pick up to check in. The room was nice and clean. Since I landed late at night, there was a snack waiting for me in the fridge. The test result came back by 10AM. Breakfast and lunch were delicious. Overall, I was glad I chose this place for the first night after looking at many, many hotels.
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Staff was very professional
From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
- We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.
Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all.
If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Great service
- Beautiful room
I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Short distance from airport
- Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
- Results avail by 9pm
- Good size , clean room
- Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
A very efficient test process package we would use this service again.
Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मकनकारा मक
food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony
Very good staff
Food was nice
The view was not great
Insects in the room
Easy to contact by phone and mail
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
- Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing
Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple
However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
- Possibility to order from room service menu
- Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
- Prompt service
- Quiet enough location, close to airport
- Older room design and furnishings
- Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access
Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- Near to airport shuttle service
Best location to continue next day
At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up
At the hotel some administration and pcr test
Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room
Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after
By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
नकारा मक
- No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
- A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.
I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
सकारात्मक
This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)