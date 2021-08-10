BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mii Hotel Srinakarin - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
379 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
5 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 70 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Synphaet Hospital Theparak Branch

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Mii Hotel Srinakarin in a prioritized manner, and Mii Hotel Srinakarin will directly collect payment from you.

One of our bestsellers in Bangna! Situated 2.7 miles from Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre BITEC in Bangna, Mii Hotel Srinakarin features a restaurant, bar and free WiFi throughout the property. Guests can enjoy the on-site restaurant. Free private parking is available on site.

Every room at this hotel is air conditioned and comes with a flat-screen TV. Views of the pool, garden or city are featured in certain rooms. The rooms come with a private bathroom.

You will find a 24-hour front desk at the property.

Mega Bangna is 3.7 miles from Mii Hotel Srinakarin, while Seacon Square is 550 yards from the property. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 11.2 miles from Mii Hotel Srinakarin.

Amenities / Features

  • Nursing on standby 24 hours
  • RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on day 0,6 and day 12
  • Complimentary initial health assessment via video call
  • Daily 3 meals from a selected set menu
  • High speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32" LCD TV with a wide variety of both local and international programs
  • Airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport
Score
4.9/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Mii Hotel Srinakarin, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇺🇸Matthew Balaban

Reviewed on 10/08/2021
Arrived on 24/07/2021
5.0 Suite
Positives     
  • Comfort
  • Design
  • Style
  • Cleanliness
  • Lighting
  • Quiet
Negatives
  • Lots of plastic use

I loved my ASQ experience at Mii Hotel. The design and style of the rooms is simple, functional, aesthetically pleasing, and uncluttered. Staff were friendly and very helpful. The wifi worked great. It would be nice if they delivered food on plates that could be washed and reused, although I did ask for silverware at the beginning so I could avoid the plastic utensils and they had no problem supplying me with that. I brought my own washing powder to wash clothes with in the washing bowl they provided. I highly recommend Mii Hotel and would certainly return if I had to quarantine again.

🇹🇼LINYUWEI

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 17/07/2021
5.0 Standard Room

the food is delicious you can choose thai food and western food , the wifi signal is good and the speed 20~25mbps meeting OK Netflix OK Olympic games OK

🇹🇳Yasmina ouerghemmi

Reviewed on 19/07/2021
Arrived on 05/07/2021
4.8 Suite
Positives     
  • Amazing room and food and service. Staff really helpful

Highly recommand this asq hotel. The room is amazing. Comfortable bed, nice view, balcony big enough. Sooo many choices of food. And staff always helpful

🇦🇹Josef Blümlinger

Reviewed on 12/05/2021
Arrived on 09/05/2021
4.8 Balcony Room
Positives     
  • Very helpful and friendly staff
  • Nice room
  • Very good food

Friendly and helpful staff, even organised a power supply wire for my notebook within one day. Me and my wife enjoyed the food, come warm and on time always. Enough drinking water. The room is clean, bathroom is nice, the bed is big with a good mattress. The balcony is big enough with 2 chairs and a small table and you can use it every time.

🇬🇧Will Boxall

Reviewed on 01/05/2021
Arrived on 22/04/2021
4.8 Suite
Positives     
  • Food was excellent - lots of choice
  • Room was simple but spacious
  • Nice bathroom with separate shower and bath
Negatives
  • Internet tended to slow down in the evenings and on a handful of occasions cut out for short periods of time

Currently on day 9 of my ASQ and overall I am really glad I picked Mii Hotel. I paid 53,000 baht for 14 days in a suite room and having spoken to other people who are currently in ASQ as well, I think Mii Hotel is a very good choice for its price range. I have spoken to other people who have paid significantly more for their ASQ and don't seem to have got much more for that extra money.

The room is simple but clean and comfortable. There is a nice bathroom with a separate shower and bath as well as a nice little balcony that overlooks the road in front of the hotel. Its not much of a view, but to be honest its nice just to sit and watch the people below go about their day while eating your lunch. The room comes with a fridge, safe and TV, and although there are lots of channels available, there wasn't much in English (I'm from the UK), so I would recommend bringing an HDMI cable to plug into your laptop if you want to watch Netflix etc.

The main reason I picked Mii Hotel was because I heard good things about the food and I wasn't disappointed. There is a big menu (60 choices for lunch and dinner and 20 for breakfast) encompassing a range of asian and western dishes and everything I tried was very tasty and arrived at my room hot and freshly made. You also get water, tea and coffee in the room. For anything else there is a service on Line (messaging app) which allows you to order stuff from 7-Eleven. They also have a separate room service menu if you are still hungry, but I didn't order from it at all as I was happy with the ASQ menu they provided.

The only small problem I did have was with the wifi, which tended to slow down in the evenings and on a few occasions cut out completely for short periods of time. However this didn't happen very often, so I still overall would strongly recommend Mii Hotel.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

3 Srinakarin Road, Soi Suphaphong 3 Yaek 5-2, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok, 10250 Bangna, Thailand

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

