Food was excellent - lots of choice

Room was simple but spacious

Nice bathroom with separate shower and bath

Internet tended to slow down in the evenings and on a handful of occasions cut out for short periods of time

Currently on day 9 of my ASQ and overall I am really glad I picked Mii Hotel. I paid 53,000 baht for 14 days in a suite room and having spoken to other people who are currently in ASQ as well, I think Mii Hotel is a very good choice for its price range. I have spoken to other people who have paid significantly more for their ASQ and don't seem to have got much more for that extra money.

The room is simple but clean and comfortable. There is a nice bathroom with a separate shower and bath as well as a nice little balcony that overlooks the road in front of the hotel. Its not much of a view, but to be honest its nice just to sit and watch the people below go about their day while eating your lunch. The room comes with a fridge, safe and TV, and although there are lots of channels available, there wasn't much in English (I'm from the UK), so I would recommend bringing an HDMI cable to plug into your laptop if you want to watch Netflix etc.

The main reason I picked Mii Hotel was because I heard good things about the food and I wasn't disappointed. There is a big menu (60 choices for lunch and dinner and 20 for breakfast) encompassing a range of asian and western dishes and everything I tried was very tasty and arrived at my room hot and freshly made. You also get water, tea and coffee in the room. For anything else there is a service on Line (messaging app) which allows you to order stuff from 7-Eleven. They also have a separate room service menu if you are still hungry, but I didn't order from it at all as I was happy with the ASQ menu they provided.

The only small problem I did have was with the wifi, which tended to slow down in the evenings and on a few occasions cut out completely for short periods of time. However this didn't happen very often, so I still overall would strongly recommend Mii Hotel.