合計AQホテルの部屋 126 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 132最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアマランススワンナプームエアポートホテル 直接連絡し、 アマランススワンナプームエアポートホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

検疫快適さ、清潔さ、安全性を備えた自宅のように感じます。 アマランススワンナブミ空港、ベストウエスタンによるBWプレミアコレクションは、チュララット9エアポートホスピタルと提携して「リラックスASQパッケージwww.amaranthhotel.com」を提供しています。 •14泊または15泊：すべての旅行者に適用 備考：国防長官および公衆衛生局からの通知に応じて、すべての条件が変更される場合があります。 *** -絶好のロケーション：スワンナプーム空港から10〜15分。 -すべての部屋タイプのプライベートバルコニー -良好なインターネット接続 -接続室あり -リラックスエリア -喫煙室あり -バラエティに富んだおいしい料理、ベジタリアン料理、ヘルシーな料理をご用意

アメニティ/機能 RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

毎日2回の温度監視

24時間勤務の看護師

公式COVID-19無料証明書の取得

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

無料の飲料水、コーヒー/ティーメーカー

無料の高速WiFiインターネット

全室に専用バルコニーが付いています

ルームサービス（飲食）の30％割引

ランドリーサービスの20％割引（ドライクリーニングとエクスプレスサービスを除く）

すべてのAQホテルを表示 180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索

スコア 4.8 /5 優れた に基づく 81 レビュー 評価 72 優れた 8 とても良い 1 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい アマランススワンナプームエアポートホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す アマランススワンナプームエアポートホテル すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇺🇸 Julie Zatuchni に到着しました 20/01/2022 4.6 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Staff was very professional ネガ Nothing negative From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to. 🇩🇰 Birgit Larsen に到着しました 12/02/2022 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste. ネガ We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed. Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day. 🇩🇪 ALFRED Anton DIESING に到着しました 31/12/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems ネガ For me none A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again 🇬🇧 Sarah scholey に到着しました 31/12/2021 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Everything perfect ネガ None The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel. 🇺🇸 David M Klein に到着しました 27/12/2020 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Great service

Beautiful room ネガ None I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff! 🇬🇧 William McMahon に到着しました 27/12/2022 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Very professional I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel 🇬🇧 CHRISTOPHER SAVORY に到着しました 25/12/2021 4.6 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Short distance from airport

Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)

Results avail by 9pm

Good size , clean room

Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test ネガ None A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times 🇧🇪 WILLY DERDEN に到着しました 24/12/2021 2.8 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ ACOMMODATION ROOM ネガ BAD FOOD food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks 🇫🇷 Tullia Lawrence に到着しました 22/12/2021 4.2 DELUXE with Balcony Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail 🇹🇭 Jirapa prakobsri に到着しました 10/12/2021 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ พนักงานสุภาพ มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service 🇫🇷 Alban & Carole に到着しました 14/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved ネガ Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy 🇬🇧 Michael McGowan に到着しました 14/12/2021 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Excellent Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative 🇱🇺 Claude Bellion に到着しました 14/12/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ everything well organized, comfortable room, good food ネガ none Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay. 🇫🇷 Philippe Fouques に到着しました 05/12/2021 4.1 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm

Possibility to order from room service menu

Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test

Prompt service

Quiet enough location, close to airport ネガ Older room design and furnishings

Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated. 🇧🇪 Rudi Bruninx に到着しました 04/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Near to airport shuttle service ネガ No Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip 🇬🇧 Stephen Scott Barnett に到着しました 02/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly. ネガ A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received. I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai...... 🇬🇧 Bruce Grenfell に到着しました 01/12/2021 4.8 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Very efficient This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand) 🇩🇪 Andreas Hafner に到着しました 27/11/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Friendly staff

Very good organized ネガ Nothing Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good 🇹🇭 Walisa Pinto に到着しました 23/11/2021 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.

Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.

Hats off for all good services! Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough. 🇬🇧 Marianne Pyrke に到着しました 11/11/2021 3.5 DELUXE with Balcony ポジティブ Very efficient I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

パートナーホテル サイアムマンダリーナホテルスワンナプーム空港 8 との評価

88 レビュー から ฿-1 The Elegant Bangkok 8.2 との評価

100 レビュー から ฿-1 シルバーパーム 7.9 との評価

461 レビュー から ฿-1 Enrich Grand Hotel 8 との評価

2 レビュー から ฿-1 モーベンピックホテルスクンビット15バンコク 8.4 との評価

4998 レビュー から ฿-1 ロハスレジデンススクンビット 7.9 との評価

2655 レビュー から ฿-1