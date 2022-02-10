Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Nestled in the heart of Suvarnabhumi Airport, H5 luxury hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 40 Km away, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by H5 luxury hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. The hotel features 280 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, sofa, towels. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the H5 luxury hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Amenities / Features Complimentary medical consultation on telemedicine

2 COVID-19 tests

Twice-daily temperature monitoring

24 hours standby nursing service

Airport pick-up

Complimentary snacks and soft drinks in the room

Daily 3 meals from a selected menu

Free high speed Wi-Fi internet

Room cleaning service

Private restroom with shower

