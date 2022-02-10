BANGKOK TEST & GO

Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the H5 Luxury Hotel in a prioritized manner, and H5 Luxury Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for H5 Luxury Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Suvarnabhumi Airport, H5 luxury hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 40 Km away, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

The facilities and services provided by H5 luxury hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel.

The hotel features 280 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, sofa, towels. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the H5 luxury hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Amenities / Features

  • Complimentary medical consultation on telemedicine
  • 2 COVID-19 tests
  • Twice-daily temperature monitoring
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Airport pick-up
  • Complimentary snacks and soft drinks in the room
  • Daily 3 meals from a selected menu
  • Free high speed Wi-Fi internet
  • Room cleaning service
  • Private restroom with shower
