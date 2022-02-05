BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
note avec
1165 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+49 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
100% DÉPÔT
81 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 126 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 132 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport de manière prioritaire, et Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable for following reasons:

  • No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
  • Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.

Cancellation/Modification Policy

  • Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
  • Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
  • Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantaine Sentez-vous comme à la maison avec confort, propreté et sécurité.

L'aéroport Amaranth Suvarnabhumi, BW Premier Collection by Best Western en partenariat avec l'hôpital de l'aéroport de Chularat 9 propose un forfait " Relaxing ASQ www.amaranthhotel.com

• 14 ou 15 Nuits : APPLIQUER A TOUS LES VOYAGEURS

Remarques : Toutes les conditions sont susceptibles d'être modifiées en fonction d'un nouvel avis du ministère de la Défense et du ministère de la Santé publique. ***

  • Emplacement idéal : à 10-15 minutes de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi.
  • Balcon privé pour tous les types de chambres
  • Bonne connexion Internet
  • Salle de connexion disponible
  • Espaces détente
  • Fumoir disponible
  • Nourriture variée et savoureuse, Nourriture végétarienne, Nourriture saine disponible

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
  • Surveillance de la température deux fois par jour
  • Infirmière de garde 24h / 24
  • Obtention du certificat officiel COVID-19 gratuit
  • Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
  • Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
  • Eau potable gratuite, plateau / bouilloire
  • Internet Wi-Fi haut débit gratuit
  • Toutes les chambres disposent d'un balcon privé
  • 30% de réduction pour le service en chambre (nourriture et boissons)
  • 20% de réduction pour le service de blanchisserie (sauf nettoyage à sec et service express)
VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 81 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
72
Très bien
8
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇺🇸Julie Zatuchni

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 20/01/2022
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Staff was very professional
Négatifs
  • Nothing negative

From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.

🇩🇰Birgit Larsen

Révisé le 28/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/02/2022
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
Négatifs
  • We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.

Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.

🇩🇪ALFRED Anton DIESING

Révisé le 18/01/2022
Arrivé le 31/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
Négatifs
  • For me none

A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again

🇬🇧Sarah scholey

Révisé le 17/01/2022
Arrivé le 31/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Everything perfect
Négatifs
  • None

The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.

🇺🇸David M Klein

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 27/12/2020
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Great service
  • Beautiful room
Négatifs
  • None

I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!

🇬🇧William McMahon

Révisé le 12/01/2022
Arrivé le 27/12/2022
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Very professional

I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel

🇬🇧CHRISTOPHER SAVORY

Révisé le 11/01/2022
Arrivé le 25/12/2021
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Short distance from airport
  • Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
  • Results avail by 9pm
  • Good size , clean room
  • Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
Négatifs
  • None

A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times

🇧🇪WILLY DERDEN

Révisé le 09/01/2022
Arrivé le 24/12/2021
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • ACOMMODATION ROOM
Négatifs
  • BAD FOOD

food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks

🇫🇷Tullia Lawrence

Révisé le 06/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony

Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail

🇹🇭Jirapa prakobsri

Révisé le 03/01/2022
Arrivé le 10/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • พนักงานสุภาพ

มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service

🇫🇷Alban & Carole

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 14/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
Négatifs
  • Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing

Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy

🇬🇧Michael McGowan

Révisé le 31/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/12/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Excellent

Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative

🇱🇺Claude Bellion

Révisé le 30/12/2021
Arrivé le 14/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Négatifs
  • none

Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.

🇫🇷Philippe Fouques

Révisé le 24/12/2021
Arrivé le 05/12/2021
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
  • Possibility to order from room service menu
  • Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
  • Prompt service
  • Quiet enough location, close to airport
Négatifs
  • Older room design and furnishings
  • Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access

Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.

🇧🇪Rudi Bruninx

Révisé le 19/12/2021
Arrivé le 04/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Near to airport shuttle service
Négatifs
  • No

Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip

🇬🇧Stephen Scott Barnett

Révisé le 18/12/2021
Arrivé le 02/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
Négatifs
  • A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.

I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......

🇬🇧Bruce Grenfell

Révisé le 17/12/2021
Arrivé le 01/12/2021
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Very efficient

This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)

🇩🇪Andreas Hafner

Révisé le 14/12/2021
Arrivé le 27/11/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Friendly staff
  • Very good organized
Négatifs
  • Nothing

Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good

🇹🇭Walisa Pinto

Révisé le 02/12/2021
Arrivé le 23/11/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
  • Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
  • Hats off for all good services!

Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.

🇬🇧Marianne Pyrke

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 11/11/2021
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Positifs     
  • Very efficient

I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

Hôtels partenaires

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Hôtel de luxe O2
7.3
note avec
73 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel de luxe H5
6.8
note avec
25 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.4
note avec
2826 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport
7.9
note avec
3608 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Maple
7.4
note avec
214 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Suite verticale
8.1
note avec
506 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok
8.8
note avec
515 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Mii Srinakarin
8.3
note avec
379 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU