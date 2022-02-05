Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 126 Chambres Hôpital partenaire Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantaine Sentez-vous comme à la maison avec confort, propreté et sécurité. L'aéroport Amaranth Suvarnabhumi, BW Premier Collection by Best Western en partenariat avec l'hôpital de l'aéroport de Chularat 9 propose un forfait " Relaxing ASQ www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 ou 15 Nuits : APPLIQUER A TOUS LES VOYAGEURS Remarques : Toutes les conditions sont susceptibles d'être modifiées en fonction d'un nouvel avis du ministère de la Défense et du ministère de la Santé publique. *** Emplacement idéal : à 10-15 minutes de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi.

Balcon privé pour tous les types de chambres

Bonne connexion Internet

Salle de connexion disponible

Espaces détente

Fumoir disponible

Nourriture variée et savoureuse, Nourriture végétarienne, Nourriture saine disponible

Commodités / caractéristiques RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

Surveillance de la température deux fois par jour

Infirmière de garde 24h / 24

Obtention du certificat officiel COVID-19 gratuit

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

Eau potable gratuite, plateau / bouilloire

Internet Wi-Fi haut débit gratuit

Toutes les chambres disposent d'un balcon privé

30% de réduction pour le service en chambre (nourriture et boissons)

20% de réduction pour le service de blanchisserie (sauf nettoyage à sec et service express)

