O2 Luxury Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3
rating with
73 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 0
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 1
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 2
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 3
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 4
O2 Luxury Hotel - Image 5
+39 photos
12 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 350 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for O2 Luxury Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

O2 Luxury Hotel features a restaurant, bar, a shared lounge and garden in Bang Phli. Among the facilities at this property are room service and a concierge service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. The hotel has newspapers and a fax machine and photocopier that guests can use.

All units are equipped with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer and a desk. At the hotel every room is equipped with a wardrobe and a private bathroom.

A continental breakfast is available daily at O2 Luxury Hotel.

The accommodation offers 5-star accommodation with a hot tub and terrace.

Free private parking and a business centre are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk.

Bangkok is 23 miles from O2 Luxury Hotel, while Bangna is 11.8 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 11.8 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Amenities / Features

  • Airport pick up service from BKK or DMK Airport to the hotel
  • 3 meals a day from a selected menu
  • Complimentary snack and soft drinks in the room
  • Free High Speed WiFi internet
  • Room Cleaning Service
  • Private restroom and shower
  • Complimentary daily laundry service (2 pieces of clothing a day)
  • 2 COVID-19 tests
  • Twice-daily temperature monitoring under nurse
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
Score
3.5/5
Very Good
Based on 12 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
5
Average
3
Poor
0
Terrible
1
If you were a guest at O2 Luxury Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR O2 Luxury Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷Simeon Guillaume

Reviewed on 03/08/2021
Arrived on 08/07/2021
3.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Large and pleasant room with balcony
Negatives
  • TV the channels offered did not always work

Pleasant hotel to spend a quarantine. The food was correct with the possibility of ordering outside.

🇳🇴Bjorn Kartomten

Reviewed on 03/07/2021
Arrived on 17/06/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Nice room. Good internet.
Negatives
  • Give me beer with food.

Thailand is way too scared of covid. 7 day quarantine is enough with 3 negative test. No regular tourist will lock up for 14 days. Only thing you accomplish is to kill tourist business.

🇨🇭Patrick Marti

Reviewed on 30/06/2021
Arrived on 11/06/2021
2.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • WIFI was ok
  • Nice nurses and good service by the covid tests
  • Balcony
Negatives
  • One day forget the dinner completely and it need 2 calls until I get something to eat.
  • Some times not get the right meal
  • When the meals was coming, most time not nocking on the door. Many times the food was cold.
  • The response from the staff was often very slow
  • They excused for some of the mistakes, but then it not change to better

For This price I think when can expect better service. Nice was, to have a microwave in the room. But cold French fries or burger you can't really warm up in the microwave. It think the microwave is more there that they don't have to deliver hot/warm food.

🇨🇦Austin Dias

Reviewed on 25/06/2021
Arrived on 13/06/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • The the room had a balcony
  • Great wifi
  • Room looks clean
Negatives
  • Terrible service
  • No balcony furniture
  • Food was not the greatest

There are a lot of small things about this hotel that would bother some people. (No English TV channels, bathroom smells, no balcony furniture, no shower temp control, inconsistent water pressure, not overly great food, food comes cold etc…) Generally none of those bothered me. I had read a lot of reviews on the staff and lack of any service. I kind of ignored it and figured it was just someone who maybe wanted too much. Either the staff are very understaffed or very lazy. I spent over 30 mins waiting for someone to help me unlock my room when I got locked out. Another time all my power (including AC) got turned off. I had to call and message the staff many many times before someone came and did a 15 second fix over an 1hr and a half later. I spent the time boiling hot and just waiting for someone to come and fix it in seconds. If you come to this hotel. It’s not bad overall. If you ever need anything urgently. Expected an hour or two wait. Other than the staff. I actually had a good stay.

🇫🇷Sacha RAFFAUD

Reviewed on 23/06/2021
Arrived on 07/06/2021
3.5 Premium Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Great Space(The rooms were big - Living area and sleeping area
  • Food was in small portions
  • Microwave is a must
  • The balcony was great - You could Speak with the neighbors
  • 7-11 Service was great (Had a list you can order from)
  • You can have food and other stuff delivered to your door (Relatives can also drop things off)
  • Temperature checks (10am and 6pm)
  • Close to airport (20 minutes mini-bus ride)
  • Connect with nurses and hotel via Line, Whatsapp or WeChat
  • You had to walk to do the covid tests to 5th floor - Which was nice because you could stretch your legs a little
Negatives
  • Food portions were quite small
  • Not a lot of variation in the meals (same weakly)
  • Hard to communicate with the hotel via the apps (But you can just call them from the telephone in the room)
  • No cleaning service, so had to order broom, etc
  • My TV had no channels connected - So ask in advance to see if you can have some

I had a nice time there. The room was big with a living space, sleeping space, and a big balcony. ..

🇦🇺Peter Crisp

Reviewed on 05/05/2021
Arrived on 24/04/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Great staff, balcony was great , you can order from 7/11
Negatives
  • TV was terrible, Food portions small

TV was terrible, no access to Netflix so make sure you bring lots to watch on a laptop , but overall great

🇺🇸Barbara Beets

Reviewed on 23/04/2021
Arrived on 08/04/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Food was really great and a lot of variety. I could ask for not spicy too.
  • Staff was friendly and helpful
  • Can order things from 7-11
  • Prices on restaurant menu were very cheap
  • Room had microwave and fridge
  • Pajamas and towels provided
  • Room was very clean and had a balcony
Negatives
  • Not enough electric outlets (only one that I could access)
  • Only 3 stations on TV that were not interesting
  • Water pressure was not steady (10 seeconds strong, 10 seconds weak)
  • Cannot control water temperature (fixed)
  • Took many tries for staff to show me how to order from 7-11 because many could not speak English well.
  • Nowhere to go downstairs after negative COVID test. Only stuffy, non-a/c area near lobby. No garden, no pool. Room was more comfortable.

Hi. I recently did my quarantine at O2 Luxery Hotel. I would start by saying 'luxery' is a big stretch. The room and premises were acceptable. Definitely not 'luxery'. It was very clean and quiet, but no garden or pool. All rooms have balconies. I was in a 'standard room' The hotel staff were friendly and helpful, but sometimes did not understand me. The food was excellent though. And when I did order from the hotel restaurant, the prices were very reasnable. A few things I think could be improved though. Room did not have enough outlets.There were only 2, and one as behind the microwave and inaccessible. The other was on the night table. Fortunately, I have a small extension chord. On the days you could go downstairs after your first negative COVID test, it was not worth it. The only place you could go was a stuffy non-air-conditioned seated area on the ground floor. Not interesting. Much more comfortable to sit in my room. There was no garden or trees or pool area. You could not control the water temperature because it was fixed. It was comfortably hot, but the water pressure was not steady, so you would have a good jet for 10 seconds and then much less for 10 seconds.

🇺🇸Johnny

Reviewed on 22/04/2021
Arrived on 03/03/2021
0.8 Premium Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Not very good
Negatives
  • Not like its pictures.
  • No real reviews on it.

Not very good, honestly could consider another hotel or maybe live in a truck is better then this one

🇩🇪Rather Stay Anonymous

Reviewed on 17/04/2021
Arrived on 02/04/2021
4.8 Premium Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Room space
  • Internet speed
  • Accessible balcony
  • 7/11 Service
  • Hassle free refund after quarantine shortage to 10 days
  • Hassle free amendments after airline reschedules
Negatives
  • Foods always half warm, but microwave available to heat it up

I actually imagined it to be a worse experience, but it was as comfortable as a quarantine could get

🇭🇰Liu King Yu

Reviewed on 17/04/2021
Arrived on 02/04/2021
3.4 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Positive things always with fruit / dessert
  • Pros things the rice box quality bad
Negatives
  • Negative things, hotel staff response not really efficient
  • Cons thing, good space of hotel.

For rice box can be better, not like providing the cheapest rice. Hotel staff should have more active response and

🇬🇧Jonathan Barnden

Reviewed on 31/03/2021
Arrived on 14/03/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • Good wifi, reasonable space, good staff and service
Negatives
  • Tiny balcony with no furniture, variable food quality- some inedible. Rat issue. V poor tv service.

I would not recommend this hotel for the following reasons. The food quality varies from good to inedible. There is no excuse for this. On one occasion I had a rat in my room, it got in via a hole under the bathroom sink, this was bunged up with tissue paper! I got no apology or anything from management and had to clean up it’s droppings myself. With little else to do for two weeks, tv is important. This hotel has the worst tv I’ve ever come across. Half the channels are off at any given time, half are Chinese anyway. Make sure you take a firestick. The balcony is about one metre by two and also contains a drying rail and two very noisy a/c units. I had to ask for a chair - I got a dining chair. I didn’t/couldn’t use it much. The so called relaxing area is an unshaded rooftop. On my two days it was probably 40 degrees up there and virtually unusable. Avoid.

🇮🇹Andrea Bernabucci

Reviewed on 18/03/2021
Arrived on 19/02/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • All
Negatives
  • Nobody

Recommended. Even if it is located on the outskirts it is irrelevant to the end. At least on the balcony you can breathe less polluted air.

