AQ酒店客房总数 126 卧室 伙伴医院 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

检疫 感觉像家一样舒适、干净和安全。 Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western 与 Chularat 9 机场医院合作提供“放松 ASQ 套餐 www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 或 15 晚：适用于所有旅客 备注：根据国防部和公共卫生部的进一步通知，所有条件都可能发生变化。 *** 优越的地理位置：距素万那普机场 10-15 分钟路程。

适合所有房型的私人阳台

良好的互联网连接

提供连接室

休闲区

提供吸烟室

各种美味的食物，素食，健康的食物

便利设施/功能 RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

每日两次温度监控

24小时值班护士

获得官方COVID-19免费证书

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

免费饮用水，沏茶/咖啡设备

免费高速WiFi上网

所有客房均设有私人阳台

客房服务（食品和饮料）可享受30％的折扣

洗衣服务可享受20％的折扣（干洗和快递服务除外）

分数 4.8 /5 优秀的 基于 81 评论 评分 72 优秀的 8 非常好 1 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 素万那普机场mar菜酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 素万那普机场mar菜酒店 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇺🇸 Julie Zatuchni 到达 20/01/2022 4.6 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Staff was very professional 负面的 Nothing negative From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to. 🇩🇰 Birgit Larsen 到达 12/02/2022 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste. 负面的 We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed. Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day. 🇩🇪 ALFRED Anton DIESING 到达 31/12/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems 负面的 For me none A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again 🇬🇧 Sarah scholey 到达 31/12/2021 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Everything perfect 负面的 None The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel. 🇺🇸 David M Klein 到达 27/12/2020 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Great service

Beautiful room 负面的 None I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff! 🇬🇧 William McMahon 到达 27/12/2022 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Very professional I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel 🇬🇧 CHRISTOPHER SAVORY 到达 25/12/2021 4.6 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Short distance from airport

Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)

Results avail by 9pm

Good size , clean room

Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test 负面的 None A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times 🇧🇪 WILLY DERDEN 到达 24/12/2021 2.8 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 ACOMMODATION ROOM 负面的 BAD FOOD food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks 🇫🇷 Tullia Lawrence 到达 22/12/2021 4.2 DELUXE with Balcony Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail 🇹🇭 Jirapa prakobsri 到达 10/12/2021 4.5 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 พนักงานสุภาพ มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service 🇫🇷 Alban & Carole 到达 14/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved 负面的 Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy 🇬🇧 Michael McGowan 到达 14/12/2021 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Excellent Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative 🇱🇺 Claude Bellion 到达 14/12/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 everything well organized, comfortable room, good food 负面的 none Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay. 🇫🇷 Philippe Fouques 到达 05/12/2021 4.1 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm

Possibility to order from room service menu

Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test

Prompt service

Quiet enough location, close to airport 负面的 Older room design and furnishings

Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated. 🇧🇪 Rudi Bruninx 到达 04/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Near to airport shuttle service 负面的 No Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip 🇬🇧 Stephen Scott Barnett 到达 02/12/2021 4.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly. 负面的 A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received. I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai...... 🇬🇧 Bruce Grenfell 到达 01/12/2021 4.8 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Very efficient This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand) 🇩🇪 Andreas Hafner 到达 27/11/2021 4.9 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Friendly staff

Very good organized 负面的 Nothing Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good 🇹🇭 Walisa Pinto 到达 23/11/2021 5.0 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.

The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.

Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.

Hats off for all good services! Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough. 🇬🇧 Marianne Pyrke 到达 11/11/2021 3.5 DELUXE with Balcony 正数 Very efficient I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

