BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2826 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport - Image 5
+37 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
5 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 497 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 15 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in a prioritized manner, and Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

One of our top picks in Lat Krabang. Just a 10-minute walk from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport provides free 24-hour round-trip airport shuttle every 15 minutes. Guests can check in anytime and check out 24 hours later. Free WiFi is available throughout.

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport features an outdoor pool and a fitness centre. Relaxing massages are also available. The hotel has a concierge and car hire desk.

Rooms come with satellite TV, a safety deposit box, and ample workspace. The marble bathroom has a bathtub and shower.

For dining, guests can enjoy a delicious and authentic Thai meal at Sala Thai. International dishes and a Sunday Brunch can be found at The Square which operates 24-hours daily. Cantonese and Japanese options are also available.

Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport is connected to the Airport Link skytrain. The city centre is a 30-minute train ride away via the Express Line.

Amenities / Features

  • Full board meals with menu choices
  • Airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK)
  • Room with separate bathtub and shower
  • Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi
  • Complimentary drinking water, coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer
  • Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • 3 times COVID-19 testing
  • *Costs for RT-PCR testing are partially subsidized by the Thai Government for Thai Nationals.
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇦🇹Gerald Schaffer

Reviewed on 23/01/2022
Arrived on 06/01/2022
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives     
  • PCR Test im Hotel
  • Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen
  • Möglichkeit zum rauchen
  • Englische TV Sender
  • Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden
  • Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.
  • Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten.

PCR Test im Hotel Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen Möglichkeit zum rauchen vor dem Hotel. Englische TV Sender Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen. Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten. Alles ok.

🇬🇧Me Garry Woodend

Reviewed on 11/01/2022
Arrived on 26/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives     
  • Great hotel
Negatives
  • None

Well worth the price I paid will use again next time in Thailand staff very friendly and attentive very professional

🇺🇸Laurence Andrews

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 14/12/2021
2.0 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives     
  • Near airport
Negatives
  • Needs serious maintenance and updating

Hotel has declined to a one star condition . Not worth the high rates. Better to go into town. Seriously , the whole floor was covered with a loose sheet of thin vinyl and the bed was old.

🇬🇧Neil parker

Reviewed on 01/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
4.6 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives     
  • Quick and efficient service

Quick transfer from airport which reduces time spent traveling and PCR test results came back in c 4 hours . Easy and friendly usual Thai service

🇨🇦Gerard Bordeleau

Reviewed on 19/11/2021
Arrived on 03/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives     
  • Good location, for me, since a was going north, was easy to take a taxi, no pain of getting out of the city,
Negatives
  • Cannot smoke, and no opening window , but all was OK

I stayed only one day, I had COE, but with the new regulations starting 1 November, short stay. And with the covid test only 3900 baths

Partner Hotels

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
7.9
rating with
3608 reviews
From ฿-1
RNP Pool Hotel
8.7
rating with
404 reviews
From ฿-1
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
8.2
rating with
367 reviews
From ฿-1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel
8.7
rating with
1165 reviews
From ฿-1
O2 Luxury Hotel
7.3
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
H5 Luxury Hotel
6.8
rating with
25 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok
8.8
rating with
515 reviews
From ฿-1
The Vertical Suite
8.1
rating with
506 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU