Total AQ Hotel Rooms 497 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi
One of our top picks in Lat Krabang. Just a 10-minute walk from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport provides free 24-hour round-trip airport shuttle every 15 minutes. Guests can check in anytime and check out 24 hours later. Free WiFi is available throughout.
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport features an outdoor pool and a fitness centre. Relaxing massages are also available. The hotel has a concierge and car hire desk.
Rooms come with satellite TV, a safety deposit box, and ample workspace. The marble bathroom has a bathtub and shower.
For dining, guests can enjoy a delicious and authentic Thai meal at Sala Thai. International dishes and a Sunday Brunch can be found at The Square which operates 24-hours daily. Cantonese and Japanese options are also available.
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport is connected to the Airport Link skytrain. The city centre is a 30-minute train ride away via the Express Line.
Amenities / Features
- Full board meals with menu choices
- Airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK)
- Room with separate bathtub and shower
- Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee/tea making facilities
- Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer
- Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- 3 times COVID-19 testing
- *Costs for RT-PCR testing are partially subsidized by the Thai Government for Thai Nationals.
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 5 reviews
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
- PCR Test im Hotel
- Nur fünf Minuten vom/zum Flughafen
- Möglichkeit zum rauchen
- Englische TV Sender
- Testergebnis nach 9 Stunden
- Reichhaltiges Frühstücksbuffet ab 3:00 Uhr morgen.
- Gratis Transfer ZUM Flughafen alle 15 Minuten.
Alles ok.
5.0 Superior Room 1 adult
Well worth the price I paid will
use again next time in Thailand staff very friendly and attentive very professional
2.0 Superior Room 1 adult
- Needs serious maintenance and updating
Hotel has declined to a one star condition . Not worth the high rates. Better to go into town. Seriously , the whole floor was covered with a loose sheet of thin vinyl and the bed was old.
4.6 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives
- Quick and efficient service
Quick transfer from airport which reduces time spent traveling and PCR test results came back in c 4 hours . Easy and friendly usual Thai service
4.3 Superior Room 1 adult
Positives
- Good location, for me, since a was going north, was easy to take a taxi, no pain of getting out of the city,
- Cannot smoke, and no opening window , but all was OK
I stayed only one day, I had COE, but with the new regulations starting 1 November, short stay. And with the covid test only 3900 baths