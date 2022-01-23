Total AQ Hotel Rooms 497 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

One of our top picks in Lat Krabang. Just a 10-minute walk from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport provides free 24-hour round-trip airport shuttle every 15 minutes. Guests can check in anytime and check out 24 hours later. Free WiFi is available throughout. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport features an outdoor pool and a fitness centre. Relaxing massages are also available. The hotel has a concierge and car hire desk. Rooms come with satellite TV, a safety deposit box, and ample workspace. The marble bathroom has a bathtub and shower. For dining, guests can enjoy a delicious and authentic Thai meal at Sala Thai. International dishes and a Sunday Brunch can be found at The Square which operates 24-hours daily. Cantonese and Japanese options are also available. Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport is connected to the Airport Link skytrain. The city centre is a 30-minute train ride away via the Express Line.

Amenities / Features Full board meals with menu choices

Airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK)

Room with separate bathtub and shower

Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi

Complimentary drinking water, coffee/tea making facilities

Complimentary mask, hand sanitizer

Medical Services by Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi

24 hours standby nursing service

3 times COVID-19 testing

*Costs for RT-PCR testing are partially subsidized by the Thai Government for Thai Nationals.

