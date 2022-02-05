총 AQ 호텔 객실 126 침실 파트너 병원 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 131 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 아마란스 수완 나품 공항 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 아마란스 수완 나품 공항 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

검역 편안하고 깨끗하며 안전한 집처럼 느껴집니다. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western, Chularat 9 Airport Hospital과 제휴하여 "Relaxing ASQ Package www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 박 또는 15 박 : 모든 여행자에게 적용 비고 : 모든 조건은 국방부 및 공중 보건부의 추가 통지에 따라 변경 될 수 있습니다. *** -훌륭한 위치 : 수완 나품 공항에서 10-15 분 거리. -모든 유형의 객실에 전용 발코니 -좋은 인터넷 연결 -연결 실 이용 가능 -휴식 공간 -흡연실 이용 가능 -다양하고 맛있는 음식, 채식 음식, 건강식 제공

어메니티 / 특징 RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

매일 2 회 온도 모니터링

24 시간 간호사 근무

공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 획득

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

무료 식수, 커피 / 차 메이커

무료 고속 WiFi 인터넷

모든 객실에는 전용 발코니가 있습니다.

룸 서비스 (식음료) 30 % 할인

세탁 서비스 20 % 할인 (드라이 클리닝 및 익스프레스 서비스 제외)

모든 AQ 호텔 보기 180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색