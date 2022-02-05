총 AQ 호텔 객실 126 침실
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable for following reasons:
- No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
- Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.
Cancellation/Modification Policy
- Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
- Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
- Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.
검역 편안하고 깨끗하며 안전한 집처럼 느껴집니다.
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western, Chularat 9 Airport Hospital과 제휴하여 "Relaxing ASQ Package www.amaranthhotel.com
• 14 박 또는 15 박 : 모든 여행자에게 적용
비고 : 모든 조건은 국방부 및 공중 보건부의 추가 통지에 따라 변경 될 수 있습니다. ***
-훌륭한 위치 : 수완 나품 공항에서 10-15 분 거리.
-모든 유형의 객실에 전용 발코니
-좋은 인터넷 연결
-연결 실 이용 가능
-휴식 공간
-흡연실 이용 가능
-다양하고 맛있는 음식, 채식 음식, 건강식 제공
어메니티 / 특징
- RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
- 매일 2 회 온도 모니터링
- 24 시간 간호사 근무
- 공식 COVID-19 무료 인증서 획득
- Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
- Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
- 무료 식수, 커피 / 차 메이커
- 무료 고속 WiFi 인터넷
- 모든 객실에는 전용 발코니가 있습니다.
- 룸 서비스 (식음료) 30 % 할인
- 세탁 서비스 20 % 할인 (드라이 클리닝 및 익스프레스 서비스 제외)
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff was very professional
From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
- We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.
Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all.
If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Great service
- Beautiful room
I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Short distance from airport
- Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
- Results avail by 9pm
- Good size , clean room
- Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
A very efficient test process package we would use this service again.
Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony
Very good staff
Food was nice
The view was not great
Insects in the room
Easy to contact by phone and mail
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
- Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing
Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple
However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
- Possibility to order from room service menu
- Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
- Prompt service
- Quiet enough location, close to airport
- Older room design and furnishings
- Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access
Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Near to airport shuttle service
Best location to continue next day
At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up
At the hotel some administration and pcr test
Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room
Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after
By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
- A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.
I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff
- Very good organized
Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
- Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
- The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
- Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
- Hats off for all good services!
Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
긍정적
I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result