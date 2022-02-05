BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
1165
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 0
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 2
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 3
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 4
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel - Image 5
+49 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
81 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 126 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 130 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable for following reasons:

  • No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
  • Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.

Cancellation/Modification Policy

  • Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
  • Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
  • Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantine รู้สึกเหมือนอยู่บ้านด้วยความสะดวกสบายสะอาดและปลอดภัย

อมาแรนธ์ สุวรรณภูมิ แอร์พอร์ต บีดับเบิ้ลยู พรีเมียร์ คอลเล็คชั่น บาย เบสท์ เวสเทิร์น ร่วมกับ รพ.จุฬารัตน์ 9 แอร์พอร์ต มอบแพ็คเกจ Relaxing ASQ www.amaranthhotel.com

• 14 หรือ 15 คืน : ใช้ได้กับนักเดินทางทุกท่าน

หมายเหตุ: เงื่อนไขทั้งหมดอาจเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ขึ้นอยู่กับประกาศเพิ่มเติมจากกระทรวงกลาโหมและกระทรวงสาธารณสุข ***

  • Great Location: 10-15 นาที จากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
  • ระเบียงส่วนตัวสำหรับห้องพักทุกประเภท
  • การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตที่ดี
  • มีห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • พื้นที่พักผ่อน
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ได้
  • อาหารหลากหลายและอร่อย อาหารมังสวิรัติ มีอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ Healthy

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
  • การตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิสองครั้งต่อวัน
  • พยาบาลประจำการตลอด 24 ชม
  • ได้รับใบรับรอง COVID-19 อย่างเป็นทางการ
  • Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
  • Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
  • น้ำดื่มฟรีอุปกรณ์ชงชา / กาแฟ
  • ฟรีอินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง WiFi
  • ทุกห้องมีระเบียงส่วนตัว
  • ส่วนลด 30% สำหรับรูมเซอร์วิส (อาหารและเครื่องดื่ม)
  • ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการซักรีด (ยกเว้นบริการซักแห้งและบริการด่วน)
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 81 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
72
ดีมาก
8
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇺🇸Julie Zatuchni

รีวิวเมื่อ 05/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/01/2022
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Staff was very professional
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing negative

From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.

🇩🇰Birgit Larsen

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/02/2022
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
เชิงลบ
  • We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.

Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.

🇩🇪ALFRED Anton DIESING

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 31/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
เชิงลบ
  • For me none

A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again

🇬🇧Sarah scholey

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 31/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Everything perfect
เชิงลบ
  • None

The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.

🇺🇸David M Klein

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2020
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Great service
  • Beautiful room
เชิงลบ
  • None

I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!

🇬🇧William McMahon

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2022
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Very professional

I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel

🇬🇧CHRISTOPHER SAVORY

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/12/2021
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Short distance from airport
  • Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
  • Results avail by 9pm
  • Good size , clean room
  • Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
เชิงลบ
  • None

A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times

🇧🇪WILLY DERDEN

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/12/2021
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • ACOMMODATION ROOM
เชิงลบ
  • BAD FOOD

food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks

🇫🇷Tullia Lawrence

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/12/2021
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony

Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail

🇹🇭Jirapa prakobsri

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานสุภาพ

มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service

🇫🇷Alban & Carole

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
เชิงลบ
  • Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing

Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy

🇬🇧Michael McGowan

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/12/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Excellent

Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative

🇱🇺Claude Bellion

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
เชิงลบ
  • none

Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.

🇫🇷Philippe Fouques

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/12/2021
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
  • Possibility to order from room service menu
  • Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
  • Prompt service
  • Quiet enough location, close to airport
เชิงลบ
  • Older room design and furnishings
  • Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access

Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.

🇧🇪Rudi Bruninx

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Near to airport shuttle service
เชิงลบ
  • No

Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip

🇬🇧Stephen Scott Barnett

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
เชิงลบ
  • A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.

I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......

🇬🇧Bruce Grenfell

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Very efficient

This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)

🇩🇪Andreas Hafner

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/11/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly staff
  • Very good organized
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good

🇹🇭Walisa Pinto

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/11/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
  • Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
  • Hats off for all good services!

Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.

🇬🇧Marianne Pyrke

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/11/2021
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
แง่บวก     
  • Very efficient

I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โรงแรมสยามแมนดาริน่าสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
88 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
100 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ปาล์มสีเงิน
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
461 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเมอเวนพิคสุขุมวิท 15 กรุงเทพมหานคร
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4998 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โลฮาสเรสซิเดนซ์สุขุมวิท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2655 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

O2 Luxury Hotel
7.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
73 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
H5 โรงแรมหรู
6.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
25 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โนโวเทลแบงคอกสุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2826 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมวิสมายาสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3608 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมเมเปิ้ล
7.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
214 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Vertical Suite
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
506 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดุสิตปริ๊นเซสศรีนครินทร์กรุงเทพมหานคร
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
515 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
มีโฮเทลศรีนครินทร์
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
379 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU