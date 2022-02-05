รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 126 ห้องนอน โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 130 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมอมรันทร์สุวรรณภูมิแอร์พอร์ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantine รู้สึกเหมือนอยู่บ้านด้วยความสะดวกสบายสะอาดและปลอดภัย อมาแรนธ์ สุวรรณภูมิ แอร์พอร์ต บีดับเบิ้ลยู พรีเมียร์ คอลเล็คชั่น บาย เบสท์ เวสเทิร์น ร่วมกับ รพ.จุฬารัตน์ 9 แอร์พอร์ต มอบแพ็คเกจ Relaxing ASQ www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 หรือ 15 คืน : ใช้ได้กับนักเดินทางทุกท่าน หมายเหตุ: เงื่อนไขทั้งหมดอาจเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ขึ้นอยู่กับประกาศเพิ่มเติมจากกระทรวงกลาโหมและกระทรวงสาธารณสุข *** Great Location: 10-15 นาที จากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ

ระเบียงส่วนตัวสำหรับห้องพักทุกประเภท

การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ตที่ดี

มีห้องเชื่อมต่อ

พื้นที่พักผ่อน

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่ได้

อาหารหลากหลายและอร่อย อาหารมังสวิรัติ มีอาหารเพื่อสุขภาพ Healthy

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

การตรวจสอบอุณหภูมิสองครั้งต่อวัน

พยาบาลประจำการตลอด 24 ชม

ได้รับใบรับรอง COVID-19 อย่างเป็นทางการ

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

น้ำดื่มฟรีอุปกรณ์ชงชา / กาแฟ

ฟรีอินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง WiFi

ทุกห้องมีระเบียงส่วนตัว

ส่วนลด 30% สำหรับรูมเซอร์วิส (อาหารและเครื่องดื่ม)

ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับบริการซักรีด (ยกเว้นบริการซักแห้งและบริการด่วน)

แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง