Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 126 Спальни Партнерская больница Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 131

Отель Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Карантин Почувствуйте себя как дома в комфорте, чистоте и безопасности. Аэропорт Амаранта Суварнабхуми, коллекция BW Premier от Best Western в партнерстве с больницей аэропорта Чуларат 9, предлагает «Расслабляющий пакет ASQ» www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 или 15 ночей: ОТНОСИТСЯ К ВСЕМ ПУТЕШЕСТВЕННИКАМ Примечания: Все условия могут быть изменены в зависимости от дальнейшего уведомления Министерства обороны и Министерства здравоохранения. *** Отличное расположение: 10-15 минут от аэропорта Суварнабхуми.

Собственный балкон для всех типов номеров

Хорошее подключение к Интернету

Доступна смежная комната

Зоны отдыха

Имеется комната для курящих

Разнообразная и вкусная еда, Вегетарианская еда, Доступна здоровая еда

Удобства / Особенности RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

Мониторинг температуры дважды в день

24 часа дежурная медсестра

Получение официального сертификата COVID-19 Free

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

Бесплатная питьевая вода, принадлежности для чая / кофе.

Бесплатный высокоскоростной Wi-Fi Интернет

Во всех номерах есть собственный балкон.

Скидка 30% на обслуживание в номерах (еда и напитки)

Скидка 20% на услуги прачечной (кроме химчистки и экспресс-обслуживания)

