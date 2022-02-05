BANGKOK TEST & GO

Отель Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
1165
Обновление February 8, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 126 Спальни
Партнерская больница Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 131 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable for following reasons:

  • No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
  • Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.

Cancellation/Modification Policy

  • Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
  • Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
  • Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Карантин Почувствуйте себя как дома в комфорте, чистоте и безопасности.

Аэропорт Амаранта Суварнабхуми, коллекция BW Premier от Best Western в партнерстве с больницей аэропорта Чуларат 9, предлагает «Расслабляющий пакет ASQ» www.amaranthhotel.com

• 14 или 15 ночей: ОТНОСИТСЯ К ВСЕМ ПУТЕШЕСТВЕННИКАМ

Примечания: Все условия могут быть изменены в зависимости от дальнейшего уведомления Министерства обороны и Министерства здравоохранения. ***

  • Отличное расположение: 10-15 минут от аэропорта Суварнабхуми.
  • Собственный балкон для всех типов номеров
  • Хорошее подключение к Интернету
  • Доступна смежная комната
  • Зоны отдыха
  • Имеется комната для курящих
  • Разнообразная и вкусная еда, Вегетарианская еда, Доступна здоровая еда

Удобства / Особенности

  • RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
  • Мониторинг температуры дважды в день
  • 24 часа дежурная медсестра
  • Получение официального сертификата COVID-19 Free
  • Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
  • Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
  • Бесплатная питьевая вода, принадлежности для чая / кофе.
  • Бесплатный высокоскоростной Wi-Fi Интернет
  • Во всех номерах есть собственный балкон.
  • Скидка 30% на обслуживание в номерах (еда и напитки)
  • Скидка 20% на услуги прачечной (кроме химчистки и экспресс-обслуживания)
Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 81 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
72
Очень хороший
8
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇺🇸Julie Zatuchni

Проверено на 05/02/2022
Прибыл 20/01/2022
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Staff was very professional
Отрицательные
  • Nothing negative

From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.

🇩🇰Birgit Larsen

Проверено на 28/01/2022
Прибыл 12/02/2022
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
Отрицательные
  • We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.

Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.

🇩🇪ALFRED Anton DIESING

Проверено на 18/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
Отрицательные
  • For me none

A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again

🇬🇧Sarah scholey

Проверено на 17/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Everything perfect
Отрицательные
  • None

The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.

🇺🇸David M Klein

Проверено на 12/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2020
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Great service
  • Beautiful room
Отрицательные
  • None

I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!

🇬🇧William McMahon

Проверено на 12/01/2022
Прибыл 27/12/2022
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Very professional

I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel

🇬🇧CHRISTOPHER SAVORY

Проверено на 11/01/2022
Прибыл 25/12/2021
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Short distance from airport
  • Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
  • Results avail by 9pm
  • Good size , clean room
  • Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
Отрицательные
  • None

A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times

🇧🇪WILLY DERDEN

Проверено на 09/01/2022
Прибыл 24/12/2021
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • ACOMMODATION ROOM
Отрицательные
  • BAD FOOD

food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks

🇫🇷Tullia Lawrence

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 22/12/2021
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony

Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail

🇹🇭Jirapa prakobsri

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 10/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • พนักงานสุภาพ

มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service

🇫🇷Alban & Carole

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 14/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
Отрицательные
  • Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing

Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy

🇬🇧Michael McGowan

Проверено на 31/12/2021
Прибыл 14/12/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Excellent

Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative

🇱🇺Claude Bellion

Проверено на 30/12/2021
Прибыл 14/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Отрицательные
  • none

Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.

🇫🇷Philippe Fouques

Проверено на 24/12/2021
Прибыл 05/12/2021
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
  • Possibility to order from room service menu
  • Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
  • Prompt service
  • Quiet enough location, close to airport
Отрицательные
  • Older room design and furnishings
  • Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access

Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.

🇧🇪Rudi Bruninx

Проверено на 19/12/2021
Прибыл 04/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Near to airport shuttle service
Отрицательные
  • No

Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip

🇬🇧Stephen Scott Barnett

Проверено на 18/12/2021
Прибыл 02/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
Отрицательные
  • A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.

I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......

🇬🇧Bruce Grenfell

Проверено на 17/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Very efficient

This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)

🇩🇪Andreas Hafner

Проверено на 14/12/2021
Прибыл 27/11/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Friendly staff
  • Very good organized
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good

🇹🇭Walisa Pinto

Проверено на 02/12/2021
Прибыл 23/11/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
  • Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
  • Hats off for all good services!

Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.

🇬🇧Marianne Pyrke

Проверено на 29/11/2021
Прибыл 11/11/2021
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Very efficient

I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

