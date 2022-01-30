Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Applicable from now until 31 March 2022

A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation

Fully payment is required.

Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 35 m² ฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub Connecting Room Family Suites HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Yoga Mat

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Junior Suite Room 55 m² ฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub Family Suites HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi Yoga Mat

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite Room 85 m² ฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go Features ฿5,000 Deposit 7-Eleven Purchase Bathtub Connecting Room Family Suites HDMI Cable International Channels Internet - Wifi

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

One of our top picks in Bangna. A 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok offers an outdoor pool and 24-hour room service. Warm Thai hospitality complements its modern-Thai interior design. Free WiFi is available throughout the hotel. Beautifully decorated with warm lighting and elegant wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come equipped with a flat-screen TV, minibar and electronic safe. En suite bathrooms are equipped with a bathtub or hot-shower facilities. Located in Bangna District, Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok is a 15-minute drive from Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC). It is a 20-minute drive from shopping options like Siam Paragon and MBK Shopping Centre. After a day out, guests can relax with a traditional Thai massage, exercise at the gym or simply lounge in the steam room. The hotel also provides business centre services and free parking. The Chinese Restaurant serves Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines. Other dining options include international buffet spreads at Square One, grab and go pastries at The Gourmet, or drinks at the Lobby Lounge and Pool Terrace.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)

24-hour registered nurse on duty

Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (Telemedicine service)Daily health monitoring

Face masks, alcohol gel and thermometer in the room

Admittance to the hospital if testing positive for COVID-19

Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release

Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hour service on demand)

One way trip between BKK or DMK Airport and the hotel

Complimentary mini bar one time

In-room coffee and tea making facility

Complimentary drinking water

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

20% discount on additional A La Carte room service menu items

PressReader, refreshment area, garden access after 3 day negative test results

Remark Extra service: Laundry service package – 45 pieces for 15 days at 2,250 THB (excludes dry cleaning)

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 7 reviews Rating 4 Excellent 2 Very Good 1 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇺🇸 David Koepke Arrived on 14/01/2022 3.8 Deluxe Room Positives Very clean

Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)

5 english channels, 10 thai channels

comfortable bed, firm but not hard

good wifi

not much noise

Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue

Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions. Negatives Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)

Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)

Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used. I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st. 🇬🇧 Karen Anne Burr Arrived on 04/01/2022 4.6 Deluxe Room Positives Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital

Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements

Comfortable room

Food delivered to a table outside the door

Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished

Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out Negatives Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package

Limited English-speaking TV channels The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions. 🇨🇭 Robert Baetig Arrived on 15/12/2021 4.8 Junior Suite Room Positives Very well organized, Thanks Negatives None! Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ............... 🇫🇷 Philippe Macaire Arrived on 16/12/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy 🇺🇸 Zec Johnson Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room Positives The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly. Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 🇸🇬 Lim Wei Chye Arrived on 21/11/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel Negatives Nil Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package. Will be returning customer. 🇩🇪 Peter Klaus Kuehnert Arrived on 24/10/2021 2.6 Junior Suite Room Positives Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging. Negatives European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.