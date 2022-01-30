Total AQ Hotel Rooms 150 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Applicable from now until 31 March 2022
- A valid vaccine certificate is required to make a reservation
- Fully payment is required.
- Credit is only applicable per room per stay, and cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or hotel promotions
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 35m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Room 55m²
฿44,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite Room 85m²
฿60,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿45,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features
- ฿5,000 Deposit
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Bathtub
- Connecting Room
- Family Suites
- HDMI Cable
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
One of our top picks in Bangna. A 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok offers an outdoor pool and 24-hour room service. Warm Thai hospitality complements its modern-Thai interior design. Free WiFi is available throughout the hotel.
Beautifully decorated with warm lighting and elegant wooden furnishings, the air-conditioned rooms come equipped with a flat-screen TV, minibar and electronic safe. En suite bathrooms are equipped with a bathtub or hot-shower facilities.
Located in Bangna District, Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok is a 15-minute drive from Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC). It is a 20-minute drive from shopping options like Siam Paragon and MBK Shopping Centre.
After a day out, guests can relax with a traditional Thai massage, exercise at the gym or simply lounge in the steam room. The hotel also provides business centre services and free parking.
The Chinese Restaurant serves Cantonese and Szechuan cuisines. Other dining options include international buffet spreads at Square One, grab and go pastries at The Gourmet, or drinks at the Lobby Lounge and Pool Terrace.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24-hour registered nurse on duty
- Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine (Telemedicine service)Daily health monitoring
- Face masks, alcohol gel and thermometer in the room
- Admittance to the hospital if testing positive for COVID-19
- Obtaining official COVID-19 free certificate on day 14 prior to the patient’s release
- Transportation via ambulance to hospital (24-hour service on demand)
- One way trip between BKK or DMK Airport and the hotel
- Complimentary mini bar one time
- In-room coffee and tea making facility
- Complimentary drinking water
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- 20% discount on additional A La Carte room service menu items
- PressReader, refreshment area, garden access after 3 day negative test results
- Remark Extra service: Laundry service package – 45 pieces for 15 days at 2,250 THB (excludes dry cleaning)
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 7 reviews
If you were a guest at Dusit Princess Srinakarin Bangkok
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
3.8 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very clean
- Same quality standards as a Best Western or Holiday Inn in US (that is good)
- 5 english channels, 10 thai channels
- comfortable bed, firm but not hard
- good wifi
- not much noise
- Hotel staff will bring deliveries to your room with no issue
- Hotel staff is nice even if they don't honor any special requests like food substitutions.
- Can't leave room (i don't care about all the positives if i can't leave the room, that's why I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina.)
- Switches are in dumb places (bathroom light switch is on far side of bathroom from door.....?)
- Limited food menu, 3 choices each for breakfast lunch and dinner and they do not change. Lots of oil used.
I wanted to go to the Siam Mandarina but they switched me to this hotel after the cancellation date. That is not the Dusit's fault. But because I couldn't leave the room and because the food was so limited, I am mostly annoyed with my stay there. It seems like a nice hotel for a non-quarantine stay. One good thing that Dusit did was talk to the Siam Mandarina to get them to pay for a taxi back to the same area (Dusit is very far from Siam Mandarina), which they did on my behalf because I was tired of talking to them but I was prepared to leave very bad reviews for Siam if they did not at least pay for the taxi back. And Dusit mailed my hotel quarantine certificate for free after I forgot it there. I don't want to do any of this again and I am glad quarantine policy is ending on February 1st.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Efficient arrangements for PCR test - done very quickly at the hospital
- Staff at Reception were clear on instructions for Test and Go requirements
- Comfortable room
- Food delivered to a table outside the door
- Informed of negative result when it was phoned to the hotel and got clearance to leave the room, if I wished
- Reception staff gave clear instructions about Day 5 test when checking out
- Limited range of vegetarian food for the meals included in the package
- Limited English-speaking TV channels
The hotel had the whole Test and Go well organised so that I felt safe and reassured of the procedure. At the time of booking they replied to my emails quickly and and gave clear answers to my questions.
4.8 Junior Suite Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very well organized, Thanks
Thanks for the good Service of the Dusit Srinakarin Team!............ .............. ...............
3.8 Deluxe Room
Impossible to send self test at day 7 very poor explanation process in airport excellent thai pass easy
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positives
- The staff responded to emails quickly and had the PCR results back quickly.
Staff responded quickly to emails and had PCR results quickly. …………………………………………………………………………………………..
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Great Service, very smooth transferring from Airport, to Hospital (For Arrival RT-PCR test), to hotel
Highly recommended for others to considered this SHA Plus "Test & Go" package.
Will be returning customer.
2.6 Junior Suite Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very friendly and good english speaking staff. Staff always helpful, polite and very obliging.
- European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook shuld travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange!
European Breakfast was a big misconception only. The Head Cook should travel to Europe once to find out what European people like to eat for breakfast. Coffee was Nescafe - undrinkable! Every day a spinach dollop - never i have gotten spinach for breakfast in Europe- very strange! Hotel itself has best time behind.