Total AQ Hotel Rooms 400 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Synphet Srinakarin Hospital

Maple Hotel is conveniently located within a 18-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The hotel offers stylish air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi. Guests can relax with a massage service or unwind by the outdoor pool. During the stay, guests can also stay active at the fitness centre. The hotel is a 10-minute drive to Paradise Park Department Store and Central Bangna Department Store. It is a 15-minute drive to Bitec Bangna Convention Centre and IKEA Furniture Mall. Adorned with contemporary furnishings, each room at Maple Hotel features a 42-inch satellite flat-screen TV, a safety deposit box and a refrigerator stocked with a minibar. An en suite bathroom comes with a bathrobe, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Staff at the 24-hour front desk can assist guests with laundry service, luggage storage and currency exchange. The hotel is equipped with meeting facilities, a business centre and free private parking. An airport shuttle can be arranged at additional charges. Maple Restaurant serves a great variety of international dishes. Guests can enjoy fine selections of beverages at the bar. Room service is available upon request.

Amenities / Features 2 times COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property

24 hours emergency ambulance service transfer from the hotel to the hospital

24 hours registered nurse stand-by

3 meals a day (set menu)

Limousine service from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel

Free high speed internet

15% discount for a la carte menu

20% discount for laundry

