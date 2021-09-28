Total AQ Hotel Rooms 400 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Maple Hotel is conveniently located within a 18-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The hotel offers stylish air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi. Guests can relax with a massage service or unwind by the outdoor pool. During the stay, guests can also stay active at the fitness centre.
The hotel is a 10-minute drive to Paradise Park Department Store and Central Bangna Department Store. It is a 15-minute drive to Bitec Bangna Convention Centre and IKEA Furniture Mall.
Adorned with contemporary furnishings, each room at Maple Hotel features a 42-inch satellite flat-screen TV, a safety deposit box and a refrigerator stocked with a minibar. An en suite bathroom comes with a bathrobe, a hairdryer and free toiletries.
Staff at the 24-hour front desk can assist guests with laundry service, luggage storage and currency exchange. The hotel is equipped with meeting facilities, a business centre and free private parking. An airport shuttle can be arranged at additional charges.
Maple Restaurant serves a great variety of international dishes. Guests can enjoy fine selections of beverages at the bar. Room service is available upon request.
Amenities / Features
- 2 times COVID-19 PCR screening test conducted on property
- 24 hours emergency ambulance service transfer from the hotel to the hospital
- 24 hours registered nurse stand-by
- 3 meals a day (set menu)
- Limousine service from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to the hotel
- Free high speed internet
- 15% discount for a la carte menu
- 20% discount for laundry
Score
3.4/5
Average
Based on 5 reviews
2.9 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Space for workout on the ground
- Wifi barely worked for 2 days in a row
- Several long black hair on floor in room
The 14 days passing faster than expected. Food was served 3 times a day with some time variation i.e. breakfast came once 6:30am, once 8am. Yasmine or fried rice were really poor. But meat and vegis tasted mostly good. Just please change that disgusting orange colored chemical sugar „juice“. Private orders from Foodpanda or others were brought to the room fast. Room was clean besides the disturbing hairs on the floor. Furniture rather old and used. No view or only to other balconies. Didnt find CNN or BBC on TV. AC worked well all the time. And airport pickup was well organized. All in all good ASQ experience in an average hotel.
2.0 Executive Room
Negatives
- Dirty room, no cleaning
- Food was terrible
The room was dirty when I arrived, they didn’t clean it once while there, the food was terrible, same watermelon with every meal, no variation, Thai food was not good.
For the money, I would suggest stay somewhere else
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Staff
- Clean
- Spacious room
- Service
- Food average but okay
- No delivery
All in all good ASQ for a cheap price. Staff respond very quick , service is very good.
Wifi sometimes stucks a bit , but I could watch Netflix and everything
4.8 Deluxe Room
Everything was alright
In my opinion, 10 days with just one test would be enough
Sincerely, Franz Mauthner
A beer a day wouldn't be bad either.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
Food provided is still limited choices.Clean and convenient.Overall the hotel was good and accommodating