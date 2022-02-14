Total AQ Hotel Rooms 42 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Just 10 minutes’ drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel features an outdoor pool. Elegantly furnished, the air-conditioned rooms come with a LED TV, a safety deposit box, and tea/coffee making facilities. The bathrooms have a bathtub and a separate rain shower. Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel is 18.6 miles from central Bangkok. The Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre is a 20-minute drive away, while Pattaya Beach is an hour and 30 minutes’ drive away. ASQ Package with 3 meals (Can choose your own according to the menu), Internet hi-speed, free shuttle service. After the test result is negative for day 7 can be relaxing at the pool. Room service is available to 08.00 p.m.

Amenities / Features Two COVID-19 screening tests

Registered nurse available 24 hours

Obtaining a free COVID-19 certificate on the day of free departure

Full board including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Transportation from the airport

Free access to WiFi

Thermometer, surgical mask, hand gel

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels