Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
3608 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 0
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 1
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 2
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 3
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 4
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - Image 5
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 42 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Just 10 minutes’ drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel features an outdoor pool.

Elegantly furnished, the air-conditioned rooms come with a LED TV, a safety deposit box, and tea/coffee making facilities. The bathrooms have a bathtub and a separate rain shower.

Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel is 18.6 miles from central Bangkok. The Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre is a 20-minute drive away, while Pattaya Beach is an hour and 30 minutes’ drive away.

ASQ Package with 3 meals (Can choose your own according to the menu), Internet hi-speed, free shuttle service.

After the test result is negative for day 7 can be relaxing at the pool. Room service is available to 08.00 p.m.

  • Two COVID-19 screening tests
  • Registered nurse available 24 hours
  • Obtaining a free COVID-19 certificate on the day of free departure
  • Full board including breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Transportation from the airport
  • Free access to WiFi
  • Thermometer, surgical mask, hand gel
