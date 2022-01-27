Total AQ Hotel Rooms 64 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 35 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Vertical Suite in a prioritized manner, and The Vertical Suite will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Modification and Cancellation Policy / AQ 7 DAYS /10 DAYS / Test & Go • The booking can modification or amendment arrival date in case of flight changing , please providing the a proof document to hotel within 72 hrs. before arrival date.( Can amendment up to 2 times with free of charge ) • This booking is non-refundable including the case of the cancellation or no-show (not arriving as booked). • Penalty of cancellation less than 8 days charged 100 % of total room charge and No- show full of charged no refund will be given • We will refund only booking cancellation in case of Covid-19 test RT-PCR is positive (72 hrs. prior arrival date)

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony 85 m² ฿40,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,400 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Family Suites

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Washing Machine

Work Space

Yoga Mat

Reservation Process 5-30 Days prior to arrival

Full payment by credit card or bank transfer

Rate are inclusive 10 % ,service charge and VAT 7 % Please submit your passport, flight detail , Vaccination Certificate

We will issue a confirmation letter after we have received the full deposit. Line official @theverticalsuite Line Admin napatnk We chat VTShotel2324 What app +66 (0) 65 686 4174 Mobile phone +66 (0) 87 324 0155 E-mail [email protected] or [email protected]

Amenities / Features Suite one bedroom one living room ( 85 square meters ) SHA Plus+ Hotel

Private balcony

Smart TV 55 inch

Microwave

Kettle

Hair dryers

Washing machine/dryer

Large refrigerator

Kitchenette corner

Shower room and bathtub

Iron and Ironing board



Service and Benefit

One way van pick up from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport (only Day 1 package)

Complimentary meals with selective menu ( AQ package serve 3 meals, Test & Go serve 2 meals only day 5 and 1 )

For AQ package 2 Times swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique only AQ 7 Days / AQ 10 Days

For Test & Go package 1 time on Day 1 or 1 time on Day 5 swab Covid-19 test by RT-PCR Technique

24 Hours nurse on duty to administer

High Speed WIFI Internet access

Relaxing area on 25th rooftop floor fitness center facilities on 5th floor (except swimming pool )

Note : Suite two bedrooms available for more 4 persons or family ( 110-120 sqm ), please contact us

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 8 reviews Rating 3 Excellent 3 Very Good 1 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible The Vertical Suite, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Vertical Suite SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇮🇱 Rami oscar zubidat Arrived on 19/01/2022 4.8 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives Service

Entertainment

Cleanliness

Food Negatives Water pressure could be better, but it was not the worst Extremely good service Great Smart tv in the room, with netflix, youtube etc You will never be hungry, the food is excellent, the selection is huge and the portions are huge. Well worth the price, you will feel valued from the moment you check in. Highly recommend this to anyone who wishes to do AQ 🇹🇭 Nawarat Arrived on 10/01/2022 2.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives Hardly find anything here! Negatives 1. The room size (about 50 m2) was much smaller than as advertised (90 m2).

2. Terrible service in most aspects. The most unsatisfactory thing of The Vertical was about the room size. I and my husband needed a big room as we supposed to have meetings at the same time. We needed space. I really liked the room size advertised in this website that it was 90 m2 but I thought the real size was about 50 m2. The room I stayed at the other hotel was 54 m2 and I think that the room here was smaller than that one. It would be a false ads. Unacceptable! On the first night, we slept horribly at 3 a.m here with all 3 lights on in the bedroom after the hotel crew said that he was unable to turn them off as well and the front door locks were broken. We could not lock it. So scary 😧! We had to pay for the terrible experience here! The next day, the staff asked us to investigate the 2 rooms if we wanted to change. The first one was the same size and the other was a bit bigger with 2 bedrooms but the staff said she would lock one bedroom. It turned out that the second room was smaller. 😧 Nothing was better. During the first night while we were supposed to sleep, we continually heard the noise from the pipe in the bathroom inside the bedroom without stopping for a second. This sounds terrible, right? 😢 My husband got a diarrhea on the second day and had to order some pills from a Phamacist outside the Vertical to stop the disease. The staff said she would not be responsible for this as she said we might get the disease from the food outside the hotel. The reality was that we ate only the food prepared by the hotel staff. So disappointed with the horrible staff. 😢 The result of the PCR was negative as we had it on the first day. Therefore, it was not the symptom of the Covid. The problem of diarrhea may be from unhealthy food which came in the morning and my husband kept it in the fridge for about 2-3 hours before eating. We discovered later that the fridge was broken, only the freezer worked. Also, it took 3 day in fixing up this problem. The hotel offered a staff to fix it up but due to Covid, we did not want anyone to come into the room and spent 2-3 hours inside the room. We asked for changing it. The food here tasted fine but the spareribs and pork smelt really bad. I and my husband could hardly eat them. Sometimes, I had only vegetable salad for lunch and dinner. REALLY DISAPPOINTED INDEED!!!😤😤😤 🇺🇸 John Michael Kane Arrived on 31/12/2021 4.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives Very large/spacious room WITH a balcony (I recommend Suite A with the dining room table)

Access to the rooftop after negative PCR result on Day 1

Nice selection of food (I ended up ordering the same items every few days, despite the roughly 40 options incl. Western, Thai, vegetarian, etc.)

BUBBLE BATH WITH JETS (apparently not all rooms had this, so request it when you book)!

You are right next to a very large shopping centre after you leave the hotel, so you can top up on all your essentials Negatives WiFi was just fast enough for streaming music, not much else but it was a good excuse to get off of my tech. It's good enough for Netflix watching at like 480p, but I purposefully wanted to watch less TV so I was okay with this compromise. Zoom, etc. would be fine. Such a lovely stay, the room was brilliant and had Apple TV (despite it being a bit slow at times). For me, I spent most days reading on the rooftop and journaling and making the cute little mask they offered. The hotel also gave me a nice NYE present upon arrival. I mentioned I liked watermelon and every day after they would give me extra with my meal. So kind and the service was always prompt. 11/10 would recommend for your 10-day ASQ. Can't say enough good things about this place, and I'm a very picky and neurotic guest. 🇹🇭 AnyaPorn Ausavatakulwong Arrived on 04/01/2022 5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives Room food The room is very spacious. I felt comfortable and food was delicious. I will recommend my friends to stay here. 🇷🇺 Bykov Andrey Arrived on 15/08/2021 3.4 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives A large room with a living room and a kitchen.

Good fast internet

The staff is polite and helpful

Large Smart TV

Large portions of food, there are fruits. Negatives There are almost no dishes, just one item at a time

The food is very cheap, the lowest price segment, but you can eat, sometimes even delicious

Very monotonous food, just rice.

The dishes are designed for Thai taste, everything is very similar and monotonous.

If you need something else, you need to order for an additional fee. It would be a very good place for quarantine if the menu was diversified, European dishes were introduced, eating rice three times a day for 14 days is boring. 🇬🇧 Geoffrey Knight Arrived on 07/05/2021 5.0 Suite one bedroom ,one living room,private balcony Positives Very spacious

Separate bedroom

Food always hot and tasty

Large smart TV in sitting room with Netflix and Prime

Excellent wifi

Good shower Negatives Meals served too early for me: 7:15, 12:00 , 1700

Quality cutlery and crockery provided, but no knife (plastic provided with every meal) Although on the expensive side, it was worth the cost - for the large size with separate bedroom, sitting/study and a fully equipped kitchen area. Also, there was a wide choice of meals (about 40) with Thai, Western and vegetarian all available for lunch and and dinner. The food was always hot, tasty and plentiful The actual cost was 60,000 THB plus 3,000 extra for the 3rd Covid test. For someone who is looking for spaciousness and good food, rather than a low cost, I would strongly recommend this place. 🇳🇿 Linda Arrived on 20/04/2021 4.1 Suite Type One bedroom Positives Size of the suite was great. I didn’t feel claustrophobic at all Negatives Outside de area was tiny and hot.

Food could be better. I would go back there again. The suite is as very comfortable. The time passed quickly. Good choice 🇦🇹 Schaeffer Guenter Arrived on 18/03/2021 4.0 Suite Type One bedroom Negatives rule check in after noon to stay one day longer is nit OK, my friend checked in same day before noon he could leave one day earlier. This rule makes for me no sense, because after 2nd covid test all is done. I know that goverment rule but I want mentioned this. But all in all, everything was well organized, every wishes and needed was emidialtly solved within minutes. Contact with hotel and nurs with line app worked perfect. I would do this again to can stay in my beloved Thailand

Hotel Offer Brochure