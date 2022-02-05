Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 126 Schlafzimmer Partnerkrankenhaus Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 132 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel , und Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantäne Fühlen Sie sich wie zu Hause mit Komfort, Sauberkeit und Sicherheit. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Chularat 9 Airport Hospital ein „Entspannendes ASQ-Paket“ an www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 oder 15 Nächte: GILT FÜR ALLE REISENDEN Anmerkungen: Alle Bedingungen können sich je nach weiterer Mitteilung des Verteidigungsministeriums und des Gesundheitsministeriums ändern. *** Großartige Lage: 10-15 Minuten vom Flughafen Suvarnabhumi entfernt.

Privater Balkon für alle Zimmerkategorien

Gute Internetverbindung

Verbindungsraum verfügbar

Entspannungsbereiche

Raucherzimmer verfügbar

Abwechslung & leckeres Essen, Vegetarisches Essen, Gesundes Essen verfügbar

Ausstattung / Ausstattung RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

Zweimal tägliche Temperaturüberwachung

24 Stunden Krankenschwester im Dienst

Erhalt des offiziellen COVID-19 Free-Zertifikats

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

Kostenloses Trinkwasser, Kaffee- / Teezubereitungsmöglichkeiten

Kostenloses Hi-Speed-WLAN

Alle Zimmer verfügen über einen eigenen Balkon

30% Rabatt für den Zimmerservice (Essen & Getränke)

20% Rabatt für den Wäscheservice (außer chemische Reinigung und Express-Service)

