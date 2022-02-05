BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
1165 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING
81 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 126 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 131 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Booking requests for Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable for following reasons:

  • No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result
  • Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation.

Cancellation/Modification Policy

  • Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.
  • Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.
  • Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantaine Voel je als thuis met comfort, schoon en veiligheid.

Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in samenwerking met Chularat 9 Airport Hospital om "Ontspannend ASQ-pakket aan te bieden www.amaranthhotel.com

• 14 of 15 nachten: VAN TOEPASSING OP ALLE REIZIGERS

Opmerkingen: Alle voorwaarden kunnen worden gewijzigd, afhankelijk van nader bericht van het Ministerie van Defensie en het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid. ***

  • Geweldige locatie: 10-15 minuten van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.
  • Eigen balkon voor alle kamertypes
  • Goede internetverbinding
  • Aansluitruimte beschikbaar
  • Ontspanningsruimtes
  • Rookruimte beschikbaar
  • Verscheidenheid en lekker eten, Vegetarisch eten, Gezond eten beschikbaar

Voorzieningen / functies

  • RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)
  • Tweemaal daags temperatuurbewaking
  • 24 uur verpleegster van dienst
  • Officieel COVID-19 Free-certificaat behalen
  • Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.
  • Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu
  • Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
  • Gratis Hi Speed WiFi-internet
  • Alle kamers hebben een eigen balkon
  • 30% korting op roomservice (eten en drinken)
  • 20% korting op wasservice (behalve stomerij en express service)
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 81 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
72
Zeer goed
8
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇺🇸Julie Zatuchni

Beoordeeld op 05/02/2022
Aangekomen 20/01/2022
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Staff was very professional
Minpunten
  • Nothing negative

From the moment we were picked up at the airport until when we left, the staff was very professional, courteous and helpful. If we called for something, it was brought in a timely manner. The room was clean, comfortable and plenty of room for us and our six bags of luggage. 7 days of quarantine is difficult, but we’d spend it at Amaranth Suvarnabhumi again if we had to.

🇩🇰Birgit Larsen

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 12/02/2022
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Helpfull a d kind arrive, helping us download the nessesary apps for ordering food etc. the food was good but to much waste.
Minpunten
  • We could only leave the room 1 hour a day, so it would have been nice with a parasol og a markise on the balcony, which we could not use in the middle of the day. The last days there was busy so the food was delayed.

Nice hotel with check on the routes. Paid more for an AQ hotel with balcony, but there were too hot in the sun in the middle of the day.

🇩🇪ALFRED Anton DIESING

Beoordeeld op 18/01/2022
Aangekomen 31/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Everything was well organized. Pickup from air port, PCR test and meals where quick and without problems
Minpunten
  • For me none

A nice place to stay. I stayed there in 2019. If it is open to the public again I will stay there again

🇬🇧Sarah scholey

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 31/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Everything perfect
Minpunten
  • None

The food and service fir the covid test were first class. I cant fault the hotel at all. If i had to quarantine again i would use the same hotel.

🇺🇸David M Klein

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2020
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Great service
  • Beautiful room
Minpunten
  • None

I liked it so much I booked Goodbye Thailand there. Great choice of breakfast..Wonderful responsive staff!

🇬🇧William McMahon

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2022
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Very professional

I was made to feel very welcome on arrival and was picked up at airport lovely car and food was very nice could order what I wanted at any time would definitely recommend this hotel

🇬🇧CHRISTOPHER SAVORY

Beoordeeld op 11/01/2022
Aangekomen 25/12/2021
4.6 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Short distance from airport
  • Excellent and efficient test procedure on arrival (8am)
  • Results avail by 9pm
  • Good size , clean room
  • Helpful advice upon checkout regards 2nd day 6 pcr test
Minpunten
  • None

A very efficient test process package we would use this service again. Good menu selection with meals provided promptly at requested times

🇧🇪WILLY DERDEN

Beoordeeld op 09/01/2022
Aangekomen 24/12/2021
2.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • ACOMMODATION ROOM
Minpunten
  • BAD FOOD

food is very very basic and served in plastic bags. In a 5-star hotel you may expect a better service on plate and not in bags and with more variation. OK for 1 night but not for quarantaine 1 or more weeks

🇫🇷Tullia Lawrence

Beoordeeld op 06/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/12/2021
4.2 DELUXE with Balcony

Very good staff Food was nice The view was not great Insects in the room Easy to contact by phone and mail

🇹🇭Jirapa prakobsri

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
4.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • พนักงานสุภาพ

มีรถรับส่งสนามบินพนักงานสุภาพห้องกว้างมากและสะอาดมากมีระเบียงสูดอากาศภายนอกอาหารอร่อยมากมีบริการroom service

🇫🇷Alban & Carole

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Very good and Professional organisation once you go out from the airport till arrival to the hotel and test is achieved
Minpunten
  • Food is not exceptionnal and is a little bit dispappointing

Procedure in place ASQ is very good and simple However to get the test of the results by internet was not working but we have got a copy

🇬🇧Michael McGowan

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 14/12/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Excellent

Pick up at airport very smoothly at hotel very organized covid test got in room got phone call negative

🇱🇺Claude Bellion

Beoordeeld op 30/12/2021
Aangekomen 14/12/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • everything well organized, comfortable room, good food
Minpunten
  • none

Shuttle from airport to the hotel, excellent services provided during the whole stay, great food (ordered during check-in, as I had to spend a night in quarantine) no complaints at all! Best choice for a quarantine hotel, also recommended for a general overnight stay.

🇫🇷Philippe Fouques

Beoordeeld op 24/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
4.1 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Varied food choices and generally good meals delivered timely and warm
  • Possibility to order from room service menu
  • Daily outdoors relaxation hour after 1st PCR test
  • Prompt service
  • Quiet enough location, close to airport
Minpunten
  • Older room design and furnishings
  • Older TV with cable channels only - not internet connected - no Youtube or Netflix access

Overall good value AQ hotel with efficient and friendly service. Daily relaxation hour outdoors in garden and by the pool much appreciated.

🇧🇪Rudi Bruninx

Beoordeeld op 19/12/2021
Aangekomen 04/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Near to airport shuttle service
Minpunten
  • No

Best location to continue next day At arrival hotel shuttle ready for pick up At the hotel some administration and pcr test Menue for dinner and breakfast , delivered at the room Hotel staff friendly and informed us about the test result 12 hours after By check out hotel shuttle to the airport to continue the trip

🇬🇧Stephen Scott Barnett

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
4.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • No issue with an early arrival, staff all very helpful and friendly.
Minpunten
  • A lot of the facilities in the hotel are closed and therefore not available once the negative test result has been received.

I would certainly use this hotel for Test & Go again if I am unable to Test & Go in Chaing Mai......

🇬🇧Bruce Grenfell

Beoordeeld op 17/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
4.8 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Very efficient

This was a very efficient test and go hotel. I felt that the reception could be a little better (entering the car park was less welcoming but I understand)

🇩🇪Andreas Hafner

Beoordeeld op 14/12/2021
Aangekomen 27/11/2021
4.9 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff
  • Very good organized
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Perfect hotel for ASQ very fast answer very good organised abd food very good staff very friendy and helpful PCR Test procedure very good

🇹🇭Walisa Pinto

Beoordeeld op 02/12/2021
Aangekomen 23/11/2021
5.0 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Without doubt this is one of the best ASQ hotels in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The reservation along with the check in/out process were as smooth as silk. To sum it up with hygienic room and luxurious amenities, my stay in Amaranth Hotel was pleasant. Served with hot and delicious food and beverages, the quality and quantity were ample. On time food delivery was just wonderful. In addition to this; the systematic efforts and professionalism of the staffs were astounding. They were friendly as well as attentive. The menu ordering service was facile with alternating healthier options available and different cuisine to choose from including western, thai, american, indian,vegetarian and japanese. Laundry service was top-notch as the garment was neatly ironed after wash. The music played in the garden was splendid. The atmosphere was cordial and relaxed.
  • Amaranth has just amaze me with its quality service and the cooperation of the staff members.
  • Hats off for all good services!

Iced Pineapple Ginger Juice was awesome and highly recommended. Excellent High-speed internet. Balcony was spacious enough.

🇬🇧Marianne Pyrke

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
3.5 DELUXE with Balcony
Pluspunten     
  • Very efficient

I think it should be explained to people that there are no facilities available even after a negative test result

