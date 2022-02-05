Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 126 Slaapkamers Partner Ziekenhuis Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable for following reasons: No shows and early check-out to hospital in case of positive result

Any forms of unsuccessful payment will result the hotel cancel the reservation. Cancellation/Modification Policy Amendment (i.e name, period of stay, etc.) is required in writing to the hotel at least 3 days prior to arrival date.

Period of stay can be amended but subject to room availability, Cancellation can be accepted 3 days before arrival.

Cancellation with supported documents is required otherwise it will result in a penalty of full stay charge.

Quarantaine Voel je als thuis met comfort, schoon en veiligheid. Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Airport, BW Premier Collection by Best Western in samenwerking met Chularat 9 Airport Hospital om "Ontspannend ASQ-pakket aan te bieden www.amaranthhotel.com • 14 of 15 nachten: VAN TOEPASSING OP ALLE REIZIGERS Opmerkingen: Alle voorwaarden kunnen worden gewijzigd, afhankelijk van nader bericht van het Ministerie van Defensie en het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid. *** Geweldige locatie: 10-15 minuten van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.

Eigen balkon voor alle kamertypes

Goede internetverbinding

Aansluitruimte beschikbaar

Ontspanningsruimtes

Rookruimte beschikbaar

Verscheidenheid en lekker eten, Vegetarisch eten, Gezond eten beschikbaar

Voorzieningen / functies RT PCR COVID-19 Test conducted on property (24hrs.)

Tweemaal daags temperatuurbewaking

24 uur verpleegster van dienst

Officieel COVID-19 Free-certificaat behalen

Airport pick-up service from Suvarnabhumi to the hotel.

Complimentary daily meals per day: breakfast, lunch and dinner from selected menu

Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten

Gratis Hi Speed WiFi-internet

Alle kamers hebben een eigen balkon

30% korting op roomservice (eten en drinken)

20% korting op wasservice (behalve stomerij en express service)

