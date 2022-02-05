Total AQ Hotel Rooms 185 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Classic Superior Room 28 m² ฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Modern Superior Room 28 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go

7-Eleven Purchase

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 28 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Suite Room 40 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Executive Suite 56 m² ฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Family Suites

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Small Fees for Children

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space

We are SHA Extra Plus+ Certified! Super CONVENIENCE! Get your COVID-19 RT-PCR test on site at the hotel upon check-in! Just a two-minute stroll from the world famous Walking Street, each of the 200 rooms at this 4-star hotel have all the comforts and conveniences of home. All rooms have a television, complimentary bottled water, as well as other amenities. The Beverly Hotel Pattaya also has 7-11 shopping service, room service, and high speed Wi-Fi in all room. Those looking for first-rate sporting and leisure facilities will find an outdoor pool. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers. WORRY FREE QUARANTINE! ALL OUR SERVICING STAFFS HAVE RECEIVED COVID-19 VACCINATION!

Amenities / Features Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)

Airport pick up service on arrival day.

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,

Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.

7-Eleven delivery available!

Food delivery available!

Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)

Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)

Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)

24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)

Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.

If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 33 reviews Rating 15 Excellent 13 Very Good 2 Average 1 Poor 2 Terrible The Beverly Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Beverly Hotel Pattaya SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇦🇺 Neville William Jackson Arrived on 20/01/2022 4.1 Classic Superior Room Positives Close to where I wanted to go professional Negatives Perhaps food could be a bit better All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process 🇦🇺 Gregory Francis Bicknell Arrived on 14/01/2022 3.8 Classic Superior Room Positives Clean room

Windows opened

Food was edible

7-11 deliveries were easy

PCR test sample done efficiently Negatives No balcony

Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car

Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually

Single beds Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly. 🇨🇿 Frantisek Bouse Arrived on 07/01/2022 4.2 Classic Superior Room All good, thank you. 🇩🇪 Thomas Huskamp Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.2 Classic Superior Room I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus 🇫🇮 Jari Eloranta Arrived on 01/01/2022 4.0 Suite Room Positives Covid testing fast,

Information good. Negatives Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed. Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it. 🇬🇧 Laura Graceffa Arrived on 01/01/2022 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Staff were extremely polite and helpful. Negatives Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them! Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks. 🇸🇪 Jari Grondahl Arrived on 04/01/2022 4.0 Classic Superior Room Positives Great food Negatives No balcony Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so . 🇨🇭 Peter Schaepper Arrived on 28/12/2021 5.0 Classic Superior Room Positives Super Swervice Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much 🇬🇧 Bryce Michael Scott Arrived on 10/01/2022 4.7 Classic Superior Room Positives Nice big clean room .And very good staff Negatives Food average Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am 🇩🇪 Elke Maria Hof Arrived on 23/12/2021 4.9 Classic Superior Room Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly 🇬🇧 David Evans Arrived on 22/12/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room Positives Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day. Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful. 🇬🇧 Geoff oliver Arrived on 16/12/2021 5.0 Classic Superior Room Positives Everything fine . Clean and simple Negatives None Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast . 🇬🇧 Anthony Best Arrived on 16/12/2021 4.8 Classic Superior Room Positives It was cheap Negatives Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup

The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable. 🇳🇱 N. Holtmans Arrived on 15/12/2021 4.8 Classic Superior Room Positives Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel. Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included. 🇩🇪 Heiko.E.H. Arrived on 12/12/2021 4.3 Classic Superior Room Positives Everything was great

New rooms Negatives It was quarantain hotel for 1 night

So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.

Minni bar was empty

Dont forget quarantain is quarantain For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko 🇺🇸 William Rosa Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.9 Classic Superior Room Positives I stood extra day because of convenience Negatives Undergoing a major remodeling They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback 🇸🇪 Kent Vestermark Arrived on 26/11/2021 2.5 Classic Superior Room Positives Helpful reception Negatives Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.

TV was old, channels were poor,

Food was really bad, cold

I had no view

No balcony Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got... Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer 🇬🇧 Mark tabner Arrived on 08/12/2021 5.0 Suite Room Positives From airport to leaving hotel 100% service Negatives Non Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section 🇩🇰 Rene Franz Thauner Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.9 Classic Superior Room Positives Nice staff

Good test

Good food Negatives Non The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff 🇮🇪 Serhiy zholud Arrived on 05/12/2021 4.8 Classic Superior Room Positives Everything very fast staff very professional. Negatives Can't open window. Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand