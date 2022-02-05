PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
Updated on February 9, 2022
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 185 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Beverly Hotel Pattaya in a prioritized manner, and The Beverly Hotel Pattaya will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Classic Superior Room 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Suite 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Family Suites
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Work Space

We are SHA Extra Plus+ Certified!

Super CONVENIENCE! Get your COVID-19 RT-PCR test on site at the hotel upon check-in!

Just a two-minute stroll from the world famous Walking Street, each of the 200 rooms at this 4-star hotel have all the comforts and conveniences of home. All rooms have a television, complimentary bottled water, as well as other amenities. The Beverly Hotel Pattaya also has 7-11 shopping service, room service, and high speed Wi-Fi in all room. Those looking for first-rate sporting and leisure facilities will find an outdoor pool. This charming property has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

WORRY FREE QUARANTINE! ALL OUR SERVICING STAFFS HAVE RECEIVED COVID-19 VACCINATION!

Amenities / Features

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 33 reviews
Rating
Excellent
15
Very Good
13
Average
2
Poor
1
Terrible
2
If you were a guest at The Beverly Hotel Pattaya, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

Reviewed on 05/02/2022
Arrived on 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
Negatives
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
Negatives
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

Reviewed on 18/01/2022
Arrived on 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
Positives     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
Negatives
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

Reviewed on 17/01/2022
Arrived on 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
Negatives
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

Reviewed on 16/01/2022
Arrived on 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Great food
Negatives
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Negatives
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

Reviewed on 07/01/2022
Arrived on 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

Reviewed on 02/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
Negatives
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • It was cheap
Negatives
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
Negatives
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
Negatives
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Helpful reception
Negatives
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
Positives     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Negatives
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

Reviewed on 26/12/2021
Arrived on 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
Negatives
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
Positives     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
Negatives
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

Address / Map

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

