芭堤雅贝弗利酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7
通过
924条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
The Beverly Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
฿5,000 订金
33 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 185 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系芭堤雅贝弗利酒店以优先方式，以及芭堤雅贝弗利酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
经典高级间 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 浴缸
  • 家庭套房
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 工作空间

这家三星级酒店的 200 间客房距离世界著名的步行街仅 2 分钟步行路程，每间客房都拥有家一般的舒适和便利。所有客房均配有电视、浴缸、免费瓶装水以及其他便利设施。 Beverly Hotel Pattaya 酒店还提供洗衣服务/干洗服务、餐厅、客房服务和公共区域的 Wi-Fi。那些寻找一流运动和休闲设施的人会发现一个室外游泳池。这家迷人的酒店长期以来一直是芭堤雅商务和休闲旅客的最爱。当您准备好预订芭堤雅比佛利酒店时，请在安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期并点击。

便利设施/功能

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
分数
4.1/5
非常好
基于 33 评论
评分
优秀的
15
非常好
13
平均数
2
较差的
1
糟糕的
2
查看所有评论

🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

评论于 05/02/2022
到达 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
负面的
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

评论于 30/01/2022
到达 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
负面的
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

评论于 24/01/2022
到达 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

评论于 21/01/2022
到达 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

评论于 18/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
正数     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
负面的
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

评论于 17/01/2022
到达 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
负面的
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

评论于 16/01/2022
到达 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Great food
负面的
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

评论于 13/01/2022
到达 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

评论于 12/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
负面的
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

评论于 08/01/2022
到达 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

评论于 02/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
负面的
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • It was cheap
负面的
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

评论于 31/12/2021
到达 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

评论于 29/12/2021
到达 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
负面的
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

评论于 28/12/2021
到达 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
负面的
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

评论于 27/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Helpful reception
负面的
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
正数     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
负面的
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

评论于 26/12/2021
到达 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
负面的
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
负面的
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

地址/地图

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

