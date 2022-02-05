AQ酒店客房总数 185 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
经典高级间 28m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征
- Deposit5,000存款
- 7-11购买
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 可吸烟房
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28m²
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40m²
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
行政套房 56m²
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
这家三星级酒店的 200 间客房距离世界著名的步行街仅 2 分钟步行路程，每间客房都拥有家一般的舒适和便利。所有客房均配有电视、浴缸、免费瓶装水以及其他便利设施。 Beverly Hotel Pattaya 酒店还提供洗衣服务/干洗服务、餐厅、客房服务和公共区域的 Wi-Fi。那些寻找一流运动和休闲设施的人会发现一个室外游泳池。这家迷人的酒店长期以来一直是芭堤雅商务和休闲旅客的最爱。当您准备好预订芭堤雅比佛利酒店时，请在安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期并点击。
便利设施/功能
- Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
- Airport pick up service on arrival day.
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
- Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
- Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
- 7-Eleven delivery available!
- Food delivery available!
- Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
- 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
- Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
- Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
- 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
- Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
- If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
4.1 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Close to where I wanted to go professional
- Perhaps food could be a bit better
All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process
3.8 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Clean room
- Windows opened
- Food was edible
- 7-11 deliveries were easy
- PCR test sample done efficiently
- No balcony
- Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
- Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
- Single beds
Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.
4.2 Classic Superior Room
4.2 Classic Superior Room
I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus
4.0 Suite Room
正数
负面的
- Covid testing fast,
- Information good.
- Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.
Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
- Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!
Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.
4.0 Classic Superior Room
正数 负面的
Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .
5.0 Classic Superior Room
正数
Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much
4.7 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Nice big clean room .And very good staff
Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite.
PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am
4.9 Classic Superior Room
Room was very clean
Food aloi aloi
Test and go very fast
For 1 night perfect
Staff are very friendly
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数
- Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.
Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.
5.0 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Everything fine . Clean and simple
Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数 负面的
- Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
- The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly
Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数
- Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.
Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.
4.3 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Everything was great
- New rooms
- It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
- So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
- Minni bar was empty
- Dont forget quarantain is quarantain
For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10.
We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care
Heiko
4.9 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- I stood extra day because of convenience
- Undergoing a major remodeling
They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback
2.5 Classic Superior Room
正数 负面的
- Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
- TV was old, channels were poor,
- Food was really bad, cold
- I had no view
- No balcony
Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...
Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer
5.0 Suite Room
正数
负面的
- From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section
4.9 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Nice staff
- Good test
- Good food
The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff
4.8 Classic Superior Room
正数
负面的
- Everything very fast staff very professional.
Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand