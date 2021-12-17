Total AQ Hotel Rooms 344 Bedrooms Partner Hospital banglamung hospital

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room 32 m² ฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool View 32 m² ฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go

Featuring an outdoor pool, restaurant and fitness centre, Grand Bella offers rooms with a balcony. Located in Pattaya Central, the property includes a spa and wellness centre and free parking on site. All air-conditioned rooms provide a flat-screen TV and seating area. Complete with a refrigerator, the dining area also has an electric kettle. Featuring a shower, private bathrooms come with a hairdryer and free toiletries. Grand Bella is 0.6 miles from Royal Garden Plaza and 1,000 yards from Alcazar Cabaret. Pattaya Beach is 550 yards away. Suvarnabhumi Airport is 53.4 miles away.

Amenities / Features Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package

Reservation non refundable

**Except**

📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)

📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)

Postpone Inform in advance 3days

Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)

Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day

Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person

Room Amenities

LED TV 32" ,Smart TV 55" ( Netflix on request for Deluxe Pool View and Suites room )

Shower ( Superior Room ),Shower over Bathtub (Deluxe Pool View and Suites room )

Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)

**All conditions subject to change depend on further notice from Department of Defenses and Department of Public Health.*

Condition:

Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)

Luggage Limit: Not exceeding 2 luggage as details below

(1.size 30 inches and 1 Hand Carry luggage )/person )

extra baggage charge 200 THB per baggage.

Score 4.4 /5 Very Good Based on 25 reviews Rating 11 Excellent 14 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible

🇫🇮 Arttu karhu Arrived on 01/12/2021 3.8 Superior Room Positives Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast. Negatives WiFi is very weak I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money! 🇹🇭 Thassanee Fian Arrived on 25/11/2021 4.7 Superior Room Negatives nothing Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy 🇸🇪 Lennart Anders Pettersson Arrived on 09/11/2021 4.5 Superior Room Positives Clean good bed good food Negatives o Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya 🇷🇺 Stadnichenko Irina Arrived on 19/11/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа Negatives Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11. Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно. 🇸🇮 Peter Gruden Arrived on 06/11/2021 4.7 Superior Room Positives Easy communication and good english (very important)

Confortable transport from the airport

Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel

Room was high floor as we requested

Food was very good and too much

After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away

We got anything we requested, and very fast too

They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type Negatives Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway. I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella. 🇩🇪 Günter Ballas Arrived on 16/09/2021 4.4 Deluxe Pool View Positives Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences. Negatives No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing. As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand. 🇩🇪 Juergen Stueber Arrived on 13/09/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems Negatives No Professional services. I would immediately book again Ģggggzggzgftzzhftzzgftzhgfzugtzhgtzhgtzzggzzggzzhgzzz 🇩🇪 Martin Arrived on 30/08/2021 4.4 Deluxe Pool View Positives Eating good and enaugh Negatives Nothing I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me 🇺🇸 Carl Franklin Aldous Arrived on 26/06/2021 3.9 Junior Suite Positives Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions). Negatives Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available. 14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again. 🇨🇦 Bruno Bechtiger Arrived on 13/08/2021 4.8 Deluxe Pool View Positives Perfect transfer from the airport

Excellent food Negatives No negatives My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-) (I hope without quarantine) 🇷🇺 Elena Arrived on 06/08/2021 4.8 Superior Room Positives There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.

The staff is very attentive to all requests

Extra very large bed Negatives There are not enough films and channels on TV Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything 🇺🇸 Donald Evans Arrived on 29/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Great service Negatives None This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ 🇬🇧 graham ewart johnson Arrived on 23/06/2022 3.5 Superior Room Positives The food was 1st class and more than required Negatives WiFi was next to useless and kept disappearing, in the end the rep got fed up of me complaining and connected me to the hotel Internet which gave upto 100mbps, then no problem. It was not just the fact that we had to be isolated that made the experience poor It was the fact that if we had a problem there could be no face to face contact to sort this out. Also the menu for the room stated room cleaning every 3 days but the room never got cleaned once. 🇺🇸 Frank Barrett Arrived on 26/06/2021 4.2 Junior Suite Positives Two AC's. One in living area, the other in bedroom. The staff was great...professional. The food was more than enough. The view of the pool was excellent. I would highly recommend. 🇩🇰 Allan Henry Kortsen Arrived on 18/06/2021 4.0 Superior Room Positives Friendly reception

Excellent food and plenty of it

Nice spacious room for making fitness Negatives Half the time bad internet..Some days the people who should fix it just tried to log me on to the common (and bad) internet.

Days where the staff was service minded..or knew what they were doing, the internet worked 5 star.

Not possible to come out of the room..except the 3 times covid testing

No leaning room for 2 weeks..I asked for tools..got a mop and a broom and 2 pieces of hand soap Everything depended of the staff..mostly good and service minded..But too many days with the wrong shift. 🇳🇴 Geir Johan Heggernes Arrived on 15/06/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives Every thing was positive Negatives Nothing was negative I´m very happy with this quarantine hotel, there was a lot and very good food and it was the cheapest quarantine hotel in Pattaya, from my balcony I had view of the sea and Central Festival the health staff who came and took samples of me for the Covid-19 were good and professional. 🇩🇪 Detlef Seeland Arrived on 05/06/2021 4.3 Superior Room Positives very friendly staff

good choice of food

good and healthy food quality

large room with balcony

quick and reliable wlan Negatives no lockable board The room, which was probably recently renovated, was appropriately large and had a balcony that could be used from the first day. The room furnishings are sufficient but very simple. I really missed a lockable option in which I could store my laundry. The minibar contained a selection of soft drinks as well as plenty of drinking water that was already included in the room price. the room was equipt with a catle and also a microwave. The wifi was very fast and stable. A number of international channels could be received on the television The absolute hit was the staff, who tried to fulfill every request. Regardless of whether that was the new battery for my computer mouse or the headache pills that I forgot when I took off. Every request was acknowledged with a “small moment please”. After half an hour at the latest, the desired item was in front of the room. I can recommend the Grand Bella without any reservations. 🇺🇸 Ed R Arrived on 05/06/2021 5.0 Superior Room Positives Excellent food with generous portions

Very quiet

Quick, easy, and kind COVID testing

Exercise bike available (and necessary, as the food is so good that you will put on weight!)

Great, kind, attentive staff Negatives You cannot leave the room (although this was not the hotel's fault, it is a requirement to prevent the risk of spreading COVID) I have never been quarantined before, but found my stay here to be excellent. The food was fantastic, as they offered a wide variety of both Thai and foreign dishes. They also provided me with several cases of bottled water. Needless to say, I did not have to order any additional food or drinks, but they offer this service as well. Excellent stay! 🇷🇺 Alexey Fokin Arrived on 11/06/2021 4.6 Superior Room Positives You don’t have to change location if you want to stay in one place.

The hotel services, alq measures quite perfectly done by administration.

Food is excellent

Quite comfortable room Negatives not allowing to leave the room

must staying 14 days in one place Alternative local quarantine is a little bit different, if you want to travel to another province you have to pay for ALQ. The room is quite comfortable, balcony side not so noisy, hotel is not in the middle of Pattaya. Thailand in summer is much quieter than, in autumn, spring a.t.c. Administration and stuff is very friendly in Hotel. One big minus is that not allowed to leave the hotel room and the hotel 14 days, though some programs like “Sand box” is exist in Phuket, I haven’t seen then in Pattaya. Probably next years people can go Thailand fully vaccinated without quarantine. 🇩🇪 Wilhelm Wimmer Arrived on 24/05/2021 3.8 Junior Suite Positives Tasty food , large portions cooked with fresh and quality ingredients.

Microwave, plates and additional spices available.

Clean and quiet room,

Good service. Negatives poor furniture; even in junior suite only small desk and unconfortable plastic chair and sofa.

I let bring additional desk and chair to have enough space for eat and work on computer and then it was ok.

internet disconnects some times. upgrade to junior suite not worth the price because same space and comfort. the Grand Bella is a good choice to undergo quarantine in Pattaya.