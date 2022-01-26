Total AQ Hotel Rooms 113 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Hotel Refund Policy Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Partial Pool View 32 m² ฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Pool view 32 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Interconnecting Room 64 m² ฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite 2 Bedroom Pool View 96 m² ฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go

One of our top picks in Pattaya North. Surrounded by a tropical garden, Green Park offers an outdoor lagoon pool and a restaurant. The resort features accommodation with a private balcony and Wi-Fi access. Located in North Pattaya, The Green Park Resort is 1.9 miles from Bali Hai Pier and just 2.2 miles from Pattaya’s Walking Street. Designed in a contemporary Thai style, rooms at The Green Park are air-conditioned and fitted with tiled flooring. In addition to a minibar, a TV with cable channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer are included. The Green Park Restaurant serves local favourites, as well as international dishes. Live music entertainment is available in the evenings. For snacks and drinks, guests can head to the Sala Thai Pool Bar. The Green Park Resort offers a currency exchange service and a tour desk. Those who drive can park for free on the resort’s premises.

Amenities / Features Professional nursing service on duty 24 hours a day, over a period of 15 days

Medical check-up service, along with issuing a medical certificate on the 15 days of quarantine

Surgical masks, 1 bottle of hand rubbing alcohol, digital personal thermometer

COVID-19 detection service by throat & nasopharyngeal swab on day 1st, 6th and day 12th of quarantine

Room with private balcony

Non-smoking room available

Full Board meals including Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Unlimited Wi-Fi internet

LCD TV with over 30 channels of Thai and international cable channels

Coffee, Tea and kettle, Amenities for 15 days

2 bottles of drinking water per day

Free laundry 2 pieces per day and laundry collect after 2nd SWAB - 10% discount laundry service

One way Airport pick up

HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies

Score 3.8 /5 Very Good Based on 46 reviews Rating 12 Excellent 23 Very Good 6 Average 4 Poor 1 Terrible The Green Park Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Green Park Resort SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇪 Horst Hübel Arrived on 10/01/2022 4.0 Superior Partial Pool View Positives ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert Negatives Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut 🇫🇮 Petri Pärni Arrived on 01/12/2021 2.2 Superior Partial Pool View Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month 🇨🇭 Paul Thalmann Arrived on 07/01/2022 4.2 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out Negatives Food Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable. 🇬🇧 Duane steptoe Arrived on 22/12/2021 4.4 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Excellent service, very professional Negatives Can’t think of any Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival 🇺🇸 Douglas B Adriance Mejia Arrived on 24/11/2021 4.8 Superior Pool view Positives my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!! Negatives communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless. 🇫🇮 Anne Niemela Arrived on 05/12/2022 4.8 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Results come quickly Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way. 🇰🇷 Yang hairin Arrived on 19/12/2021 4.4 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Service good Negatives Rust Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again! 🇦🇺 Ron Mcmahon Arrived on 16/12/2021 4.2 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Balcony for fresh air Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage. 🇬🇧 DAVID VENN Arrived on 16/12/2021 2.5 Superior Partial Pool View Positives hotel ok Negatives Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day 🇩🇪 Klaus Arndt Arrived on 23/12/2021 3.2 Superior Partial Pool View Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew. I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result 🇩🇪 Siegfried Theodor Schmidt Arrived on 16/12/2021 4.1 Superior Pool view Positives Ruhig, toller pool Negatives Mosquitos im zimmer Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß 🇬🇧 paul Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.7 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came. Negatives no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given. 🇬🇧 Valerie Greig Arrived on 10/12/2021 3.5 Superior Partial Pool View Positives It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average. Negatives Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey. I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony. 🇩🇪 Karsten Brammer Arrived on 09/12/2021 4.7 Superior Partial Pool View Positives All was good and professional from the hotel Negatives Nothing, all was good My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy 🇬🇧 Richard Brown Arrived on 10/12/2021 4.3 Superior Partial Pool View Positives All good for me. PCR result same evening. From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks. 🇧🇪 Emmanuel Wouters Arrived on 06/12/2021 2.8 Superior Partial Pool View Positives view Negatives Cold food,

No elevator A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me. 🇫🇮 Petri Pärni Arrived on 01/12/2021 2.1 Superior Partial Pool View Positives No positivismi things Negatives All in this place They were lied to me. 🇬🇧 Stuart barton Arrived on 29/11/2021 5.0 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Everything Negatives Nothing Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer. 🇬🇧 Robert Gamble Arrived on 01/12/2021 4.5 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.

Decent room Negatives Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.

Results took longer than expected While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand. 🇩🇪 Sylvia Kelleter Arrived on 20/11/2021 5.0 Superior Partial Pool View Positives Fast test

Good food

Beautiful view on the balcony If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly. Thank you very much.

