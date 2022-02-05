PATTAYA TEST & GO

ビバリーホテルパタヤ - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7

924レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
パートナー病院 Bangkok Pattaya Hospital

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
クラシックスーペリアルーム 28
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Modern Superior Room 28
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 28
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite Room 40
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
エグゼクティブスイート 56
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • 作業スペース

世界的に有名なウォーキングストリートから徒歩わずか2分のこの3つ星ホテルの200室の各客室には、自宅にいるような快適さと便利さが備わっています。全室にテレビ、バスタブ、無料のボトル入り飲料水、その他の設備が備わっています。ビバリーホテルパタヤでは、ランドリーサービス/ドライクリーニング、レストラン、ルームサービス、公共エリアでのWi-Fiもご利用いただけます。一流のスポーツおよびレジャー施設をお探しの方は、屋外プールをご利用いただけます。この魅力的なホテルは、パタヤでビジネスとレジャーの両方の旅行者に長い間愛されてきました。ビバリーホテルパタヤの部屋を予約する準備ができたら、安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力して、をクリックしてください。

アメニティ/機能

  • Free room upgrade. (Subject to availability)
  • Airport pick up service on arrival day.
  • Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner.
  • Room amenities included soap, shampoo, coffee & tea,
  • Free! High Speed Wi-Fi internet.
  • 7-Eleven delivery available!
  • Food delivery available!
  • Hospital Accreditation Guarantee : Bangkok Pattaya Hospital
  • 2 Times COVID-19 PCR tests. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Free! surgical mask, digital thermometer & hand sanitizer gel upon check-in. (7 & 10 Days)
  • Twice daily temperature and health monitoring under nurse supervision (7 & 10 Days)
  • 24 hours standby nursing service - Extra charge will be applied if special investigation is needed (7 & 10 Days)
  • Ambulance service 24 hours daily in case of emergency.
  • If the COVID-19 test result is detected, infected individual will be treated in accordance with guest’s conditions at Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 33 レビュー
評価
優れた
15
とても良い
13
平均
2
貧しい
1
ひどい
2
🇦🇺Neville William Jackson

でレビュー 05/02/2022
に到着しました 20/01/2022
4.1 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Close to where I wanted to go professional
ネガ
  • Perhaps food could be a bit better

All in All considering they are going through some renovations pleasant room and I must say very professional with my PCR test with the way they handled that process

🇦🇺Gregory Francis Bicknell

でレビュー 30/01/2022
に到着しました 14/01/2022
3.8 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Clean room
  • Windows opened
  • Food was edible
  • 7-11 deliveries were easy
  • PCR test sample done efficiently
ネガ
  • No balcony
  • Transport arrangements were sub-par, difficult to get private car
  • Could not upload Morchana app, so had to be advised by hotel of result - I had to ring them eventually
  • Single beds

Hotel is undergoing renovations, so check-in and COVID test done on front verandah. Transport from Suvarnabhumi was a schemozzle, had to insist on private car - eventually we were mini-bussed (6 pax) to an off airport location to be placed in private car transfers. Overall the stay went off smoothly, room was fine for 1 night - good range of tv channels and 7-11 delivered easily and quickly.

🇨🇿Frantisek Bouse

でレビュー 24/01/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

All good, thank you.

🇩🇪Thomas Huskamp

でレビュー 21/01/2022
に到着しました 02/01/2022
4.2 Classic Superior Room

I arrived in the evening and after breakfast I could go to my condo in jomtien. Very friendly staff but I will come come back to Thailand after this virus

🇫🇮Jari Eloranta

でレビュー 18/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2022
4.0 Suite Room
ポジティブ     
  • Covid testing fast,
  • Information good.
ネガ
  • Hotel under construction, not worth 7900 baht/night. Booked 2 bedroom, got 1 bedroom.King size bed.

Staff very helpful and informative of what to do and when. Hotel under renovation a guess now is perfect time to remodeling. Booked 2 bedroom suite, got 1 bedroom with King size bed. But it was only for one night so we manage. Food was crap and you could not order anything Else,not eaven beer. For the price of 7900 baht/night, not worth it.

🇬🇧Laura Graceffa

でレビュー 17/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff were extremely polite and helpful.
ネガ
  • Food was average but not a problem for me as I was there for less than 10 hours total and slept for the majority of them!

Overall a great stay and I would recommend once the renovations are complete out the front. The main road also has roadworks.

🇸🇪Jari Grondahl

でレビュー 16/01/2022
に到着しました 04/01/2022
4.0 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great food
ネガ
  • No balcony

Every works good with picup from airport and transport to hotel and testing.negative no balcony so .

🇨🇭Peter Schaepper

でレビュー 13/01/2022
に到着しました 28/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Super Swervice

Thank you The Beverly Hotel Pattaya…the Transportation to the Hotel…the Staff…the Food…and the Support for the 2. Test…everything was great..Thank you verry much

🇬🇧Bryce Michael Scott

でレビュー 12/01/2022
に到着しました 10/01/2022
4.7 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Nice big clean room .And very good staff
ネガ
  • Food average

Room nice and big.clean and comfortable.Staff very helpful and polite. PCR test came back very quickly first thing in the morning so i was let out of the hotel by 11 am

🇩🇪Elke Maria Hof

でレビュー 08/01/2022
に到着しました 23/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room

Room was very clean Food aloi aloi Test and go very fast For 1 night perfect Staff are very friendly

🇬🇧David Evans

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 22/12/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Smooth pick up from the airport, test done immediately on site, they did a decent job, arrived 8.30 at night had the all clear 10AM next day.

Overall a good experience for one night test and release ASQ, I would recommend, the staff where nice and helpful.

🇬🇧Geoff oliver

でレビュー 02/01/2022
に到着しました 16/12/2021
5.0 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Everything fine . Clean and simple
ネガ
  • None

Arrived at hotel had pcr test . Shown to room very clean . Fridge . sat tv Food good three meals then breakfast .

🇬🇧Anthony Best

でレビュー 01/01/2022
に到着しました 16/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • It was cheap
ネガ
  • Breakfast only one choice of food Thai Rice Soup
  • The bus wasn't there to meet us at the airport. The rep sorted it very quickly

Cheaper than what this site says 7600 Bht for my Wife and I. Test and Go. Room was very comfortable.

🇳🇱N. Holtmans

でレビュー 31/12/2021
に到着しました 15/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Fast and clean transport from airport to hotel.

Got fast reply by e-mail regarding booking and paying for the hotel. Food and transport plus test included.

🇩🇪Heiko.E.H.

でレビュー 29/12/2021
に到着しました 12/12/2021
4.3 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Everything was great
  • New rooms
ネガ
  • It was quarantain hotel for 1 night
  • So you can not go to 7/11 but you can order from Internet.
  • Minni bar was empty
  • Dont forget quarantain is quarantain

For 1 quarantain day its ok but not for 10. We hope it get better with the corona virus. Take care Heiko

🇺🇸William Rosa

でレビュー 28/12/2021
に到着しました 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • I stood extra day because of convenience
ネガ
  • Undergoing a major remodeling

They took COVID procedure professionally was efficient process in checking straight in positive feedback

🇸🇪Kent Vestermark

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
2.5 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Helpful reception
ネガ
  • Was put in the same taxi as someone else that I didnt know.
  • TV was old, channels were poor,
  • Food was really bad, cold
  • I had no view
  • No balcony

Next time i will pay more for better quality, the room was cheap and thats what i got...

Did the pcr test before 16 pm but had to wait till 8am next day for an answer

🇬🇧Mark tabner

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 08/12/2021
5.0 Suite Room
ポジティブ     
  • From airport to leaving hotel 100% service
ネガ
  • Non

Surprise amybody can be bothered to fill this in I did this review then at end ask for this long comments section

🇩🇰Rene Franz Thauner

でレビュー 26/12/2021
に到着しました 09/12/2021
4.9 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Nice staff
  • Good test
  • Good food
ネガ
  • Non

The hotel is highly recommended. Easy to get to and from. Good setvice from the staff and test staff

🇮🇪Serhiy zholud

でレビュー 23/12/2021
に到着しました 05/12/2021
4.8 Classic Superior Room
ポジティブ     
  • Everything very fast staff very professional.
ネガ
  • Can't open window.

Thank you for your job it's really important and dengarous Job. Hope everyone from staff ok. They job help for everybody who love holiday in Thailand

住所/地図

59/35 Phratamnak Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya city, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

